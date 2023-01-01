  • Home
A map showing the location of Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino 905 Grand Ave

Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino 905 Grand Ave

review star

No reviews yet

905 Grand Ave

Billings, MT 59102

Food

Burgers/Sandwichs

Old Fashion Burg

$10.50

Sliders

$10.75

Bear Burg

$10.75

Patty Melt

$10.25

Chicken Sand

$9.75

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.75

Pork Chop Sand

$9.75

Prime Rib Dip

$11.00

Lunch Special

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Wings

Reg Wings

$11.00

Triple Play

$19.00

TKO

$29.00

Hall Of Fame

$52.00

Superbowl

$90.00

Dozen Wings

$30.00

Sudden Death

$1.50

Boneless Wings

$11.00+

Broasted Chicken

4 Piece Only

$9.25

8 Piece Only

$15.00

12 Piece Only

$21.00

16 Piece Only

$26.50

4 Piece Dinner

$11.00

8 Piece Dinner

$18.50

12 Piece Dinner

$25.50

16 Piece Dinner

$32.50

Finger Foods

Finger Steaks

$12.00

Shrimp Dinner

$9.50

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Cheese Stix

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Poppers

$7.50

Potato Skins

$7.50

Cocktail Shrimp

$9.75+

Waffle Fries

$2.50+

Tots

$2.50+

Sampler Platter 2

$14.00

Sampler Platter 3

$19.00

Pizza

BYOP

$12.75

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Cheese Burger Pizza

$19.00

Combo

$19.00

Sides & To Go

Waffle Fries

$2.50+

Tots

$2.50+

Jo Jo's

$2.00

Side Soup

$1.50

Bacon

$2.00

Side Of Veg

$1.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Of Wing Sauce

Garlic Toast

$1.00

To Go

$1.00

Bar

Beer

A-OK

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Buckets

$25.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Can

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Can

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Busch NA

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Coors Light Can

$3.50

Copper John

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Dos XXX

$4.75

Fat Tire

$4.75

Fresh Squeezed

$4.75

Guiness

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Jeremiah Johnson

$4.75

Mango Card

$4.00

MGD

$3.50

Mic Golden

$3.50

Mic Ultra

$3.50

Mic Ultra Lime

$3.50

Mikes Hard Lem

$4.75

Miller Lite

$3.50

Miller Lite Can

$3.50

Raineer

$3.50

Sams N A

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$4.75

White Claw Black

$4.75

White Claw Mango

$4.75

White Claw Peach

$4.75

Liquor

Bourbon Well

$3.50+

Gin Well

$3.50+

Rum Well

$3.50+

Scotch Well

$3.50+

Tequila Well

$3.50+

Vodka Well

$3.50+

Whiskey Well

$3.50+

Absolut

$5.00+

Absolut Citron

$5.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$5.00+

Absolut Pear

$5.00+

Amaretto

$3.50+

Apple Pucker

$3.50+

Apple Pie Moonshine

$4.25+

Bacardi LT

$4.25+

Baileys

$5.00+

Basil Hayden

$5.75+

Blackberry Brandy

$3.50+

Black Velvet

$4.25+

Black Velvet Carmel

$4.25+

Blue Curacao

$3.50+

Bombay

$5.00+

Buttershots

$3.50+

Captain Morgan

$4.25+

Christain Bros

$3.50+

Crown Royal

$5.25+

Crown Apple

$5.25+

Cuervo 1800

$7.00+

Cuervo Gold

$5.00+

Dr Cherry

$4.25+

Dr McGillcudys

$4.25+

Dr Vanilla

$4.25+

Effen Cucumber

$5.00+

Effen Black Cherry

$5.00+

Emmetts

$3.50+

Fireball

$4.25+

Firefly

$5.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.75+

Grape Pucker

$3.50+

Grey Goose

$5.25+

Honey Moonshine

$6.25+

Hornitos

$4.25+

Huckleberry

$3.50+

Huckleberry Cream

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jager

$5.50+

Jameson Orange

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$4.25+

Kahlua

$5.00+

Kamora

$3.50+

Kinky

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$5.50+

Malibu

$4.25+

Midori

$5.00+

Neversweat Bourbon

$6.00+

Orphan Girl

$5.25+

Patron

$9.00+

Peach Schnapps

$3.50+

Pendleton

$5.00+

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.50+

Pickle Vodka

$4.25+

Rootbeer Schnapps

$3.50+

RumChata

$4.25+

Sailor Jerrys

$4.25+

Sambuca

$5.00+

Screwball

$5.00+

Seagrams 7

$4.25+

Sloe Gin

$3.50+

Southern Comfort

$4.25+

Stoli

$5.00+

Stoli Blue

$5.00+

Stoli Peach

$5.00+

Stoli Raz

$5.00+

Sky Strawberry

$5.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Titos

$4.25+

Triple Sec

$3.50+

Tuaca

$5.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50+

Wild Turkey

$4.25+

Yukon Jack

$4.25+

Mixed Drinks

3 Wise Men

$5.25

9-90

$4.50

Bee Knees

$7.00

Blue Otter Pop

$4.25

Breakfast Shot

$4.50

Cherry Starburst

$4.50

Cherry Italian Sosa

$6.00+

Dirty Girl

$6.00+

Cadillac Long Island

$14.00

Crantini

$6.00

Chuck Norris

$4.75

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.50

Daiquiri

$5.50

Gambler

$6.00+

Ginger Apple

$6.00+

Green Tea

$4.50

Huck White Tea

$4.50

Irish Car Bomb

$6.25

Irish Head Lock

$4.50

Its Finally Legal

$6.00+

JagerBomb

$6.25

Kamikaze

$4.50

Lavender Light Bulb

$4.75

Lemon Drop

$4.50

Liquid MJ

$4.75

Long Island

$7.25

Lunchbox

$5.75

Margarita

$5.75

Mex Candy Shot

$4.50

Mind Eraser

$5.00

Montana Gimlet

$6.00

My Sweet Huckleberry

$6.00+

P B & J

$5.50

Paloma

$7.00

Pineapple Upside down Cake

$4.50

Pink Starburst

$4.50

Peach Ring

$4.50

Red Headed Slut

$4.75

Roundhouse

$6.50

Salted Nut Rol

$4.50

Scoobey Snack

$4.25

Sex on the Beach

$4.25+

Slipper Nipple

$5.00

Snake Bite

$4.50

Southern Hospitality

$4.75

Star Fucker

$5.00

Stooche

$4.50

Surfer Acid

$5.00

The James O

$5.00+

The Royal We

$6.00+

Tootsie Pop

$4.50

Trash Can

$11.00

Twanger

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Caesar

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Washington Apple

$4.50

Water Moccasin

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

White Russian

$5.50+

White Tea

$4.50

Wonder Women

$4.75

Offsale Beer

Angry Orchard

$15.00

Blue Moon 6pk

$15.00

Bud 6pk

$11.00

Bud Can 6pk

$11.00

Bud Light 6pk

$11.00

Bud Light Can 6pk

$11.00

Bud Light Lime 6pk

$11.00

Bud Light Pounder 6pk

$14.00

Busch Pounder 6pk

$14.00

Chelada 6pk

$14.00

Coors 6pk

$11.00

Coors Light 6pk

$11.00

Coors Light Can 6pk

$11.00

Coors Light Pounder 6pk

$14.00

Coors Pounder 6pk

$14.00

Copper John 6pk

$15.00

Corona 6pk

$15.00

Dos XXX 6pk

$15.00

Fat Tire 6pk

$15.00

Fresh Squeezed 6pk

$15.00

Guinness 6pk

$15.00

Heinekin 6pk

$15.00

MGD 6pk

$11.00

Mich Golden 6pk

$11.00

Mich Ultra 6pk

$11.00

Mich Ultra Lime 6pk

$11.00

Mikes Hard 6pk

$15.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$11.00

Miller Lite Can 6pk

$11.00

Miller Lite Pounder 6pk

$14.00

PBR Pounder 6pk

$14.00

Rainier 6pk

$11.00

White Claw Bl Cherry 6pk

$15.00

White Claw Mango 6pk

$15.00

White Claw Peach 6pk

$15.00

Offsale Liquor

Arrows Rum

$13.00

Bacardi Lt

$24.75

Black Velvet

$16.50

Canada House

$13.00

Capt Morgan

$27.50

Crown Royal

$45.25

Crown Apple

$35.50

Cuervo Gold

$29.75

Fireball

$24.00

Dr Cherry

$24.00

Dr Menthyl

$24.00

Emmetts

$20.50

Hornitos

$41.50

Jack Daniels

$40.75

Jager

$44.00

Jameson

$47.75

Jim Beam

$32.75

Pendleton

$38.75

Skol Gin

$10.00

Skol Vodka

$9.50

Stoli Blue

$35.00

Stoli Peach

$35.00

Stoli Razz

$35.00

Stoli

$35.00

Titos

$36.50

Pounders

Bud Light Pounder

$4.00

Busch Lt Pounder

$4.00

Chelada

$4.00

Coors Pounder

$4.00

Coors Light Pounder

$4.00

Miller Lite Pounder

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

N A Bevs

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

7-UP

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Clamato

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Cranberry

$1.00

O J

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Grapefruit

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Blue Ice

$3.00

Reg Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

905 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

