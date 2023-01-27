Grand Stark Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside. Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.
Location
509 SE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave
No Reviews
923 SE 7th ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurant