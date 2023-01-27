Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grand Stark Deli

509 SE Grand Avenue

Portland, OR 97214

Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside. Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.

509 SE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97214

