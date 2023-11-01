- Home
- /
- Kansas City
- /
- Grand Street Cafe - 4740 Grand Ave
Grand Street Cafe 4740 Grand Ave
No reviews yet
4740 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Starters
- House-Made Focaccia Bread$7.00
Chef's Selection of Seasonal Ingredients
- Red Flatbread$16.00
Tomato Red Wine Sauce, Peaches, Burrata, Arugula, Red Onion, Prosciutto, Honey Truffle Oil
- Prime Rib Tacos$15.00
Horseradish Guacamole, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Diable Sauce
- White Cheddar Fondue$11.00
Warm Soft Pretzels, Green Apples
- Salmon Cakes$13.00
Remoulade, Spring Mix, Heirloom Tomato Relish, Grilled Lemon
- Deviled Bacon & Eggs$8.00
Candied Bacon, Pickled Mustard Seed, Chive
- Chicken Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Pickled Shallots, Pecorino Peppercorn Dressing
- Roasted Mushroom Spring Rolls$14.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Spinach, White Cheddar Fondue, Candied Garlic Syrup, Gremolata
- Tuna Tartare$16.00
Soy Marinated Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Wasabi Cream, Citrus Ponzu, Wasabi Peas, Sesame Oil, Hot Mustard Crackers
- Pimento Cheese & House-Made Chips$8.00
Giardiniera, Hot Sauce
- White Flatbread$15.00
White Cheddar Fondue, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Candied Garlic Syrup, Mozzarella,
- Coco Chicken Strips$8.00
Coconut Crusted Fried Chicken, Hot Mustard
- Coco Chicken & Fries$9.00
- Appetizer Special$18.00
Large Plates
- Pork Shank Osso Buco$29.00
Rosemary Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Butter Poached Green Beans, Moscato Demi-Glace
- Oven Roasted Chicken$25.00
1/2 Chicken, Herbed Gnocchi, Asparagus, Heirloom Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Butter
- Cornmeal Crusted Trout$26.00
Tuscan Fries, Creamed Brussels Sprouts, Smoked Bacon, Charred Lemon Butter Sauce
- Catch of the Day$26.00
Chef's Selection of Seasonal Ingredients
- Pan Seared Salmon$29.00
Golden Beets, Shallots, Spinach, Heirloom Quinoa, Ponzu Vinaigrette, Soy Honey Glaze, Cucumber Relish
- Grilled Filet Mignon$42.00
Whipped Potatoes, Fried Onion Straws, French Green Beans, Gorgonzola Butter, Red Wine Demi-Glace
- Braised Short Ribs$36.00
Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Mushroom Marsala
Greens
- Bill's Chicken Salad$16.00
Fried Coconut Chicken, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Hot Mustard
- Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
Grilled Salmon, Spinach, Boston Lettuce, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Potato Straws, Cranberry Vinaigrette
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hearts of Romaine, Traditional Caesar Dressing, Toasted Garlic Croutons, Parmesan
- Steak Salad$18.00
Grilled Sirloin, Romaine, Buttermilk Dressing, Gorgonzola, Egg, Red Onion, Toasted Garlic Croutons
- Side House Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, Sherry Thyme Vinaigrette, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Parmesan Cheese
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Hearts of Romaine, Traditional Caesar Dressing, Toasted Garlic Croutons, Parmesan
- Bill's Salmon Salad$19.00
- Bills Grilled Chicken$16.00
- 1/2 Bills Fried$12.00
- 1/2 Bills Grilled$12.00
- 1/2 BIll's Salmon$16.00
- 1/2 Salmon Salad$14.00
- 1/2 chicken Caesar$11.00
- 1/2 salmon Caesar$14.00
- 1/2 wedge$15.00
- 1/2 Wedge NO STK$8.00
- Salmon Caesar$18.00
- Shrimp Caesar$18.00
- Bowl Of Soup$8.00
- Cup Of Soup$6.00
- Large House Salad$11.00
Sandwiches
- Grand Street Burger$14.00
2-4 oz Angus Smashed Patties, Toasted Egg Bun, Crispy Onion Straws, Fries
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Brussels Sprout Slaw, Pecorino Peppercorn Dressing, Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Toasted Egg Bun, Fries
- Croque Monsieur$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Gruyere Cheese, "Dijonnaise", White Cheddar Fondue
- Turkey Sandwich$15.00
House Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Roasted Tomato, Butter Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon Aioli, Multi-Grain Bread, BBQ Spiced Fries
- Grand Street Stack$17.00
Grilled Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Red Wine Demi-Glace, Baguette, Fries
Pastas
Desserts
- Phyllo Brownie$9.00
Raspberry Coulis, Creme Anglaise, Hazelnuts, Vanilla Ice Cream
- Apple Pie$9.00
Creme Anglaise, Apple Cider Caramel, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Puff Pastry Crust
- Creme Brulee$9.00
Vanilla Creme Brulee, House-Made Biscotti
- Grand Bar$11.00
Crunchy Peanut Butter Mousse, White Chocolate, Rice Krispies, Dark Chocolate
- Seasonal Cheesecake$9.00
Chef's Selection of Seasonal Ingredients
- Special Occasion Appreciation Dessert
- Ice Cream$3.00
- Dessert Special$7.00
Kids
Sides
N/A Drinks Menu
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coffee$3.50
Drip Coffee
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
Decaf Drip Coffee
- Espresso$4.50
One Shot of Espresso
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Latte$6.00
- Macchiato$5.00
- Cafe Mocha$6.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Limeade$4.00
- Nancy Lopez$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Fiji Water$3.00
- San Pellegrino$4.00
- Virgin Mary$4.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Republic of Tea$5.00
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Root Beer$3.25
- Sierra Mist$3.25
- Soda Water$3.25
- Raspberry Mock-Jito$10.00
- Pineapple Sage Island Breeze$10.00
- Tonic Water$3.25
Wine Menu
Glass White Wine
- Glass Chardonnay$8.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Glass Brut Sparkling$10.00
- Glass William Hill Chardonnay$10.00
- Glass 3 Brooms$13.00
- Glass 4 Graces Rose$11.00
- Glass Arsonist$12.00
- Glass Jordan Chardonnay$17.00
- Glass Lucian Albrecht$12.00
- Glass Moscato$10.00
- Glass Aldegheri Soave Classico$12.00
- Glass Maso Canali$10.00
- Glass Val d'Oca$12.00
- Glass Selbach Oster Riesling$11.00
- Glass Treana Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- Glass Haut Rian$11.00
- Glass White Zinfandel$10.00
- Glass White Feature$10.00
Glass Red Wine
Sparkling Wine
Rose
Meritage & Other Whites
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
- BTL William Hill Chardonnay$38.00
- BTL Arsonist Chardonnay$44.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$45.00
- BTL Patz & Hall Chardonnay$54.00
- BTL Vincent Mothe Chablis$60.00
- BTL Sandhi sta Rita Hills Chardonnay$68.00
- BTL Jordan Chardonnay$68.00
- BTL Evening Land 'Seven Springs' Chardonnay$72.00
- BTL Domaine Guy Robin Vieilles Vignes Chablis$72.00
- BTL Stag's Leap 'Karia' Chardonnay$83.00
- BTL House Chardonnay$32.00
Pinot Noir
- BTL Etude 'Lyric' Pinot Noir$44.00
- BTL Louis Latour 'Valmoissine' Pinot Noir$48.00
- BTL Elouan Pinot Noir$48.00
- BTL Foris 'Rogue Valley' Pinot Noir$50.00
- BTL Benton Lane Pinot Noir$58.00
- BTL Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir$60.00
- BTL Loring Wine Co. Pinot Noir$64.00
- BTL The Four Graces Pinot Noir$64.00
- BTL Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir$80.00
Merlot
Meritage & Adventurous Reds
- BTL Catena Malbec$44.00
- BTL Meyer Family Cellar Syrah$52.00
- BTL Dom. Roche-Guillon 'La Tonne'$53.00
- BTL Pianirossi Sidus Red Blend$56.00
- BTL Chappellet Mountain Cuvee$58.00
- BTL Querciabella 'Mongrana'$58.00
- BTL El Enemigo Malbec$60.00
- BTL Tommast 'La Grondaia' Montepulciano D'Abruzzo$60.00
- BTL Leviathan Red Blend$70.00
- BTL Chateau De Pez '2nd Pez' Bordeaux$70.00
- BTL Proprieta Sperino Uvaggio Barolo$72.00
- BTL Chave - Offerus St. Joseph$75.00
- BTL Orin Swift 'Abstract'$80.00
- BTL The Prisoner Meritage$80.00
- BTL Ramey 'Claret'$84.00
- BTL Chateau Cantemerle$94.00
Zinfandel
Cabernet Sauvignon
- BTL Felino by Vina Cobos Cabernet Sauvignon$42.00
- BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon$48.00
- BTL Banshee Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- BTL Buehler Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- BTL Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- BTL Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon$85.00
- BTL Neal Cabernet Sauvignon$90.00
- Faust Cabernet SauvignonBTL$90.00
- BTL Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00
- BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00
- BTL Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon$100.00
- BTL Rudd 'Crossroads' Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon$115.00
- BTL Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon$125.00
- BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon$32.00
Port & Dessert Wine
Beer Menu
Beer
- Bottle Bud Light$5.00
- Bottle Budweiser$5.00
- Bottle Coors Light$5.00
- Bottle Mich Ultra$6.00
- Bottle Miller Lite$5.00
- Bottle Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA$6.00
- Bottle Guinness$6.00
- Bottle Stella$6.00
- Bottle Buckler$5.00
- Bottle Modelo$6.00
- Can Cold Snack$5.00
- Bottle Dunkel$6.00
- Bottle Hefeweizen$6.00
- High Noon Cherry$6.00
- High Noon Pineapple$6.00
- Can/Bottle Special$6.00
Draft Beer
Spirits
0-B Spirits
- 1776 J. Pepper Rye$9.00
- 1792 Bourbon$11.00
- 2 Bar Bourbon$10.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila$10.00
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila$10.00
- 360 Peach Vodka$8.00
- Aberlour 12yr Scotch$10.00
- Ablsolut Vodka$9.00
- Absolut Grapefruit Vodka$9.00
- Absolut Vodka$8.00
- Amador Double Barrel Bourbon$12.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$14.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$15.00
- Annx Collection Rye$14.00
- Aperol$8.00
- B&B$9.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$7.00
- Balvenie 12 yr Scotch$12.00
- Banhez Mezcal Tequila$9.00
- Barcardi Silver Rum$8.00
- Basil Hayden Kentucky Bourbon$12.00
- Beefeater Gin$8.00
- Belvedere Vodka$11.00
- Benedictine D.O.M.$9.00
- Blantons Bourbon$14.00
- Blantons Gold Bourbon$75.00
- Blue Note Bourbon$11.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$10.00
- Bonato$8.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$10.00
- Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Bourbon$12.00
- Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon$13.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
C-E Spirits
- Campari$8.00
- Captain Morgan Rum$7.00
- Caribou Crossing Canada$12.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Chateau Monet Framboise$7.00
- Chivas Regal Scotch$9.00
- Chopin Vodka$9.00
- Clase Azul Reposado Tequila$40.00
- Compass Box Peat Monster Scotch$14.00
- Courvossier VSOP Cognac$10.00
- Crown Royal Canada$11.00
- Dewar's White Scotch$8.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$7.00
- Dolin Bianco$7.00
- Dolin Geneopy$7.00
- Dolin Rouge$7.00
- Don Fulano Imperial Extra Anejo Tequila$45.00
- Don Julio 1942 Anejo Tequila$40.00
- Don Julio 1942 Tequila$40.00
- Don Julio Anejo Tequila$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco Tequila$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila$12.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- E.H Taylor Bourbon$16.00
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$11.00
- Elmer T Lee Bourbon$65.00
F-J Spirits
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Five Farms Irish Cream$8.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$11.00
- Glenfiddich 12 yr Scotch$11.00
- Glenlivet 12 yr Scotch$10.00
- Glenlivet 18 yr Scotch$20.00
- Glenmorange 10 yr Scotch$10.00
- Glenmorangie 12 yr Scotch$17.00
- Goslings Black Seal Rum$8.00
- Grand Mariner$10.00
- Grand Mariner 100$25.00
- Grey Goose Pear Vodka$8.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$9.00
- Hendrick's Gin$10.00
- Hennessy VS Cognac$9.00
- High West Bourbon$11.00
- High West Campfire Blend$12.00
- High West Cask Strength Bourbon$16.00
- High West Midwinter Night's Dram$65.00
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey$10.00
- James E. Pepper 1776 Rye$10.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Scotch$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch$40.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Scotch$8.00
K-Z Spirits
- Ketel One Citron Vodka$9.00
- Ketel One Vodka$11.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$11.00
- Lagavulin 16 yr Scotch$25.00
- Laphroaig yr Scotch$12.00
- Lifted Spirits Gin$9.00
- Macallan 12 yr Scotch$25.00
- Macallan 18 yr Scotch$50.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$10.00
- Malibu Rum$10.00
- Martell VSOP Cognac$8.00
- Oban 14 yr Scotch$15.00
- Old Forester Bourbon$12.00
- Patron Blanco Tequila$10.00
- Pearl Pomegranate Vodka$8.00
- Pinnacle Whipped Vodka$7.00
- Plantation 3 Star Rum$9.00
- Plantation Pineapple Rum$9.00
- Redwood Empire Lost Monarch$11.00
- Ron Rio Rum$7.00
- Sazerac Rye$12.00
- Smith & Cross Rum$8.00
- Stagg Bourbon$65.00
- Stolichnaya Orange Vodka$9.00
- Stolichnaya Vodka$8.00
- Tanqueray Gin$9.00
- Templeton Rye$11.00
- The Burning Chair Bourbon$14.00
- The Wiseman Bourbon$12.00
- Tito's Handmade Vodka$9.00
- Union Horse Barrel Strength Rye$11.00
- Viaka Vodka
- W.L. Weller Antique 107 Bourbon$60.00
- W.L. Weller Bourbon$12.00
- Wild Turkey Bourbon$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$12.00