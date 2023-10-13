BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$3.00

GRUVI NON ALCOHOLIC

DRY SECCO

$6.00

BUBBLY ROSE

$6.00

CHARCUTERIE & MORE

BUILD YOUR OWN CHARCUTERIE

Build your own charcuterie by picking your favorite items, along with seasonal fruits and vegetables, nuts and crackers.

PICK 3

$26.00

Build your charcuterie by picking 3 items, along with seasonal fruits and vegetables, nuts and crackers.

PICK 5

$45.00

Build your charcuterie by picking 5 items, along with seasonal fruits and vegetables, nuts and crackers.

PICK 7

$62.00

Build your charcuterie by picking 7 items, along with seasonal fruits and vegetables, nuts and crackers.

A LA CARTE (EACH)

$9.00

CROSTINIS

BLACKBERRY BURRATA CROSTINI (4-6 PEOPLE)

BLACKBERRY BURRATA CROSTINI (4-6 PEOPLE)

$19.00

Toasted baguette with blackberries, mint and burrata

PROSCUITTO & GOAT CHEESE (4-6 PEOPLE)

PROSCUITTO & GOAT CHEESE (4-6 PEOPLE)

$21.00

Toasted baguette with prosciutto, goat cheese spread and drizzled with a sweet balsamic glaze

EXTRAS

GOAT CHEESE

$10.00

FLOUWERCO CRACKERS

$15.00

BAGUETTE

$6.00

GRAB & GO

Made fresh daily for you to have charcuterie on the go!

OLIVE'S BOX (KID'S BOX)

$7.00

Items chosen by three of our favorite kiddos! This box is a perfect treat for your little one; filled with meats, cheeses, fruits, and veggies. Includes a tiny sweet treat too! **Please note - items may vary based on season and availability

ADULT LUNCHABLE 5"

$13.00
ADULT LUNCHABLE 7"

ADULT LUNCHABLE 7"

$11.00

Charcuterie meats and cheeses, fruits, vegetables and accompaniments **Please note - items may vary based on season and availability

SWEET SPOT

HAND SCOOPED ICE CREAM

SINGLE SCOOP

$5.00

DOUBLE SCOOP

$8.50

TOPPINGS

$1.50

ICE CREAM COOKIE SANWICH

$9.00

MILKSHAKE

$10.00

SUNDAES

SINGLE SCOOP WITH 2 TOPPINGS

$8.00

DOUBLE SCOOP WITH THREE TOPPINGS

$8.00

MACARONS

BUBBLE CUPS -MINI MACARONS

$16.00

DOZEN

$36.00

REGULAR

$3.00

ICE CREAM SANDWHICH

$10.00Out of stock

PUP MACARONS(6 PACK)

$10.00Out of stock

DAIRY FREE/VEGAN

$3.50

GLUTEN FREE DESSERTS

GLUTEN FREE CINNAMON ROLL

$6.00Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE ECLAIR

$6.00Out of stock

ARTISAN CHOCOLATES

ALL MILK

$3.25

AMARETTO

$3.25

BANANAS FOSTER

$3.25

CHOCOLATE PECAN

$3.25

COCONUT(DAIRY FREE)

$3.25

HAZELNUT ALMOND PRALINE(DAIRY FREE)

$3.25

KEY LIME

$3.25

MIMOSA

$3.25

PISTACHIO

$3.25

PURE DARK CHOCOLATE

$3.25

VANILLA BEAN

$3.25

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.25

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM

$3.25

ESPRESSO

$3.25

TURTLES

$3.75

COFFEE BAR

HOT COFFEE

DAILY BREW(BRAZIL)

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$3.55

AMERICANO

$3.75

MACCHIATO

$3.75

CAPPUCCINO

$4.80

LATTE

$5.60

HOT TEA

JASMINE BLOSSOM

$3.00

WILD RASPBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.00

GREEN

$3.00

PEPPERMINT

$3.00

CHAMOMILE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

ICED DAILY BREW

$4.50

ICED ESPRESSO

$4.40

ICED AMERICANO

$4.25

ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.50

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$5.55

ICED LATTE

$5.95

AFFOGATO

$8.50

ICED TEA

JASMINE BLOSSOM

$3.50

WILD RASPBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.50

GREEN

EARL GREY

$3.50

PEPPERMINT

$3.50

CHAMOMILE

$3.50

COFFEE FLIGHTS(SUMMER)

ICED LAVENDER, ICED DIRTY HORCHATA, ICED STRAWBERRY LATTE, ICED S'MORES COFFEE

$20.00

ICED LAVENDER, ICED DIRTY HORCHATA, ICED STRAWBERRY LATTE, ICED S'MORES COFFEE, COOKIE FLIGHT

$32.00

ICED LAVENDER, ICED DIRTY HORCHATA, ICED STRAWBERRY LATTE, ICED S'MORES COFFEE, MACARON

$32.00

ICED LAVENDER, ICED DIRTY HORCHATA, ICED STRAWBERRY LATTE, ICED S'MORES COFFEE, ICE CREAM

$30.00

ICED LAVENDER, ICED DIRTY HORCHATA, ICED STRAWBERRY LATTE, ICED S'MORES COFFEE, CHARCUTERIE

$34.00

EXTRA

UPGRADE TO 22 OZ MUG

$2.00

ALMOND MILK

$0.90

COCONUT MILK

$0.90

ADD A SHOT OF ESPRESSO

$1.00

ADD A SHOT OF STRAWBERRY SYRUP

$1.00

ADD A SHOT OF CARAMEL SYRUP

$1.00

ADD A SHOT OF WHITE CHOCOLATE SYRUP

$1.00

ADD A SHOT OF WHITE CHOCOLATE SYRUP

$1.00

BRUNCH

BAKERY ITEMS

GLUTEN FREE CINNAMON ROLL

$6.00

GLUTEN FREE ECLAIR

$6.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$7.00

SIDES

CANDIED BACON

$7.00

APPETIZERS

BACON WRAPPED GOAT CHEESE STUFFED DATES

$10.00Out of stock

MOZZARELLA STUFFED MEATBALLS

$10.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00