American
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Grange Hall Uptown & Humboldt - Stall 1

review star

No reviews yet

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

FOOD

GYROS

Lamb

Lamb

$14.00

Lamb meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, feta, pickled red onions, garlic cilantro aioli

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$15.00

Beer battered cod, lettuce, pickled red onions, purple cabbage, carrots, cilantro, tzatziki.

Falafel

Falafel

$13.00

In house made falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, feta, pickled red onions, harissa (spicy) tzatziki.

Mykonos Chicken

Mykonos Chicken

$15.00

Greek marinated chicken, pickled onions, tomato, tzatziki, fries, feta

BURGERS

Americano

Americano

$14.00

1/2 lb. CO Angus beef chuck, brioche, cheddar cheese, tomato, micro greens, pickled onion, G's fry sauce

Berlin

Berlin

$16.00

1/2 lb. CO Angus beef chuck, pretzel bun, mozzarella, sautéed purple cabbage, tomato, micro greens, kettle chips, pickled onion, ground seed mustard, G's fry sauce

FMB

FMB

$16.00

1/2 lb. CO Angus beef chuck , brioche, blue cheese, sautéed mushrooms, micro greens, pickled onion, fig jam

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Served with G's Fry Sauce

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$6.00

Served with in house made Garlic Cilantro Aioli

Purple Coleslaw

Purple Coleslaw

$4.00

Red Cabbage, carrot, cilantro, red wine vinegar, kombucha, strawberry jam

TO SHARE

G's Calamari

G's Calamari

$16.00

Blue cheese, marinara, parsley, lemon zest, lemon wedge

Truffle Asiago Fries

Truffle Asiago Fries

$14.00

Four cheeses, garlic cilantro aioli, parsley

Hanoi Fries

Hanoi Fries

$14.00

Hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic cilantro aioli, peanuts, cilantro

MINI HOAGIES

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

Ham, cheese, garlic cilantro aioli

Grilled PB&J

Grilled PB&J

$9.00

Almond butter, peanut butter, strawberry jam

DESSERT

Date Walnut Dulce De Leches Empanadillas

Date Walnut Dulce De Leches Empanadillas

$9.00
Coconut Chocolate Tart

Coconut Chocolate Tart

$9.00

SPECIALS

Reuben Panini

Reuben Panini

$14.00Out of stock
Taco Boricua

Taco Boricua

$6.00Out of stock
Shrimp Ceviche & Plantain Fritters

Shrimp Ceviche & Plantain Fritters

$16.00Out of stock
Spanish Tapas

Spanish Tapas

$22.00Out of stock

Gallego beef empanadilla, hummus and pita, marinated Queen olives & fig manchego spicy honey montaditos.

Beef & Cheese Empanadillas (2)

$9.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Symbiotik Kombucha

Symbiotik Kombucha

$6.00
Water

Water

$2.00

Fountain Sodas

$3.00

Pineapple Basil Agua Fresca

$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

BREAKFAST

Burrito

Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

French toast

$15.00Out of stock

Spanish tortilla

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Taste of Our Travels!

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO 80111

