Pizza

Signature Cheese

$13.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Cheddar

Signature Pepperoni

$14.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni

Signature Brooklyn

$15.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni - Sausage - Mushrooms

Signature Margherita

$15.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Marinated Tomatoes - Basil - Balsamic Glaze

Signature Garden Medley

$15.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Sundried Tomatoes - Fresh Tomatoes - Red Onion - Pesto Swirl

Signature Hawaiian

$15.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Prosciutto - Pineapple

Signature Porky

$15.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Sausage - Bacon - Pulled Pork

Combo

$15.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni - Sausage - Red Onion - Roasted Red Peppers - Mushrooms

5 Cheese

$15.00

Garlic EVOO - Mozzarella - Cheddar - Feta - Goat Cheese - Parmesan

Spicy Pig

$15.00

Garlic EVOO - Mozzarella - Pulled Pork - Red Onions - Jalapenos

Signature Prosciutto

$15.00

Garlic EVOO - Mozzarella - Goat Cheese - Prosciutto - Arugula - Shaved Parmesan

Signature Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Garlic EVOO - Mozzarella - Goat Cheese - Prosciutto - Brussels Sprouts - Balsamic Glaze

White Pie

$15.00

Garlic EVOO - Mozzarella - Garlic - Ricotta - Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Pesto Sauce - Mozzarella - Chicken - Mushrooms - Roasted Red Peppers

Signature BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ Sauce - Mozzarella - Cheddar - Red Onion - Bacon - Chicken

Signature Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Ranch - Mozzarella - Chicken - Bacon - Buffalo Swirl

Signature Mediterranean Chicken

$17.00

Garlic EVOO - Mozzarella - Feta - Chicken - Sundried Tomatoes - Black Olives - Red Onions

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - Select Desired Toppings

Kids Cheese

$10.00

Red Sauce - Mozzarella - NO ITALIAN SEASONING

Blueberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Pizza Dough Topped with Blueberry Cream Cheese - Goat Cheese - Basil - Streusel Topper - White Chocolate Drizzle

Straw Brie

$12.00

Pizza Dough Topped with Strawberry Jam, Buttered Oats and Brie Cheese

BAR SPECIAL $10 Dessert

$10.00

Salad

Burrata Caprese Salad

$14.00

Hydroponic Salad Blend - Cherry Tomatoes - Basil - Open Faced Burrata - Balsamic Glaze

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes - Fresh Mozzarella - Basil - Balsamic Glaze

Hydroponic Salad

$13.00

Hydroponic Salad Blend - Cucumber - Cherry Tomatoes Balsamic, Ranch or Italian Dressing on the Side

Stixs

Bread Stix

$8.00

Garlic EVOO - Italian Seasoning Side of Red Sauce or Ranch

Cinna Stix

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar Sticks with Caramel Drizzle

Cheese Stix

$10.00

Mozzarella - Cheddar - Parmesan Side of Red Sauce or Ranch

Happy Hour

$5.00Out of stock

Pick your styxs for $6

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Garlic Olive Oil

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Garlic Olive Oil.

South West Ham, Egg and Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Ham, Eggs, Hatch Green Chilies, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Garlic Olive Oil.

Veggies, Egg and Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sun Dried Tomato, Spinach, Mushrooms, Eggs, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Garlic Olive Oil

Sweet Heat, Eggs and Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Eggs, Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Jam, Feta, Mozzarella, Garlic Olive Oil.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Specialty Diet

dairy-free cheese

Out of stock

Gluten Free

$6.00

EASY BRIEZ GRILLED CHEESE

Featuring Easy Briez Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Popper

$12.00

Jalapeno Cornbread - Bacon - Cheddar - Pepper Jack - Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Hot Pepper Jam

$12.00

Jalapeno Cornbread - Pulled Chicken - Havarti - Pepper Jack - Hot Pepper Jam

Classic Tomato

$10.00

Potato Honey Wheat - Cheddar - Gouda - Havarti - Tomato Slices

Ham + Cheese

$12.00

Potato Honey Wheat - Cheddar - Gouda - Havarti - Ham - Green Chili Aioli

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Jalapeno Cornbread - Pepper Jack - Cheddar - Pulled Pork - BBQ Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Potato Honey Wheat - Cheddar - Mozzarella