Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Grange Larchmont

review star

No reviews yet

158 Larchmont Avenue

Larchmont, NY 10538

DRINKS

Bubble Teas

Black Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Earl Grey Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Thai Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Matcha Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Mango Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Coconut Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Lychee Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Peach Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Mocha Java Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Just Java Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Hot and Cold Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.25+

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

coffee with steamed milk

Box of Brewed Coffee 96oz (with accompaniments)

$24.00

96oz box of hot coffee (serves approx. 8 people) with eight 12oz hot cups, lids, stirrers, sugar and splenda.

Espresso Drinks

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.50+

Cinnamon Latte

$4.50+

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$2.75+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.00+

Cortado

$3.75

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.50+

Frozen Coffee Drinks

Frozen Mocha Java

$5.00+

Frozen Just Java

$5.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Small Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Large Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Cold Drinks

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+

Sweet Peach Iced Tea

$3.50+

Sweet Mango Iced Tea

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75+

The 50/50 (lemonade & iced tea)

$3.25+

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$3.25

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.25

Diet Coca Cola Bottle

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.75

Green Apple Iced Tea

$3.50+

Pressed Juices and Shots

Pressed Strawberry Orange Mango Smoothie

$7.95Out of stock

Pressed Avocado Greens

$7.95

Pressed Greens Juice

$7.50

Refreshing Citrus

$7.50

Pressed Mango Turmeric Lemon

$7.50Out of stock

Pressed Energy Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Pressed Reset Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Pressed Recovery Shot

$4.50Out of stock

PRESSED Relax Shot

$4.50

Pressed Vitality Shot

$4.50Out of stock

Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Iced Matcha Latte with Strawberry Cold Foam

$6.75+

Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Waters

Boxed Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

PATH Sparkling Water

$4.50

PATH Still Water

$4.25Out of stock

PATH Alkaline Still Water

$4.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

Breakfast Blend

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Ginger Lemon (no caffeine)

$3.00

Moroccan Mint (no caffeine)

$3.00

Chamomile (no caffeine)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate Small 12oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate Medium 16oz

$4.25

Hot Chocolate Large 20oz

$5.00

Kid's Milk 12oz

Kid's Milk 12oz

$2.00

TREATS AND SNACKS

TREATS

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Zucchini Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry-Lime Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Confetti Cookies

$3.00

NYC Crumb Cake

$4.00

Malted Milk Ball Blondies

$4.25

Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Dulce de Leche Brownie

$4.00

Jumbo Krispy Treat

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate-chunk cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Pretzel Roll

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$6.50

Cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew, strawberry, kiwi, blueberry, and mango

GF Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Bananas

$1.00

CHIPS

Zapp’s Regular Salted Chips

$2.50

Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Zapp’s Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.50

RETAIL

Valrhona Hot Chocolate Mix

Small Jar makes five 12oz servings and the Large Jar makes eight 12oz servings of our delicious hot chocolate.

Hot Chocolate Minis

$5.00

Grange Valrhona Hot Chocolate for Six

$18.00

Grange Housemade Granola

Grange Housemade Granola

$14.00

Kobrick Coffee by the pound

Kiss of Africa Ground

$16.00Out of stock

Kiss of Africa Whole Bean

$16.00Out of stock

Broadway Blend Ground (Decaf)

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:40 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:40 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:40 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:40 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Grange (noun): a gathering place centered around food; a hub for social activities, community service, and political lobbying. Welcome to The Grange Larchmont. We are grateful to be open to serve you! We called ourselves The Grange because we wanted our airy café to be a place for the community to gather to eat, socialize and make plans. You can order takeout from us, dine in or dine al fresco in our heated hut. We offer a curated breakfast and lunch menu of sandwiches and salads, sweet treats, coffee, tea, and bubble tea--an antidote to these times if ever there were one.

158 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont, NY 10538

