Restaurant info

Grange (noun): a gathering place centered around food; a hub for social activities, community service, and political lobbying. Welcome to The Grange Larchmont. We are grateful to be open to serve you! We called ourselves The Grange because we wanted our airy café to be a place for the community to gather to eat, socialize and make plans. You can order takeout from us, dine in or dine al fresco in our heated hut. We offer a curated breakfast and lunch menu of sandwiches and salads, sweet treats, coffee, tea, and bubble tea--an antidote to these times if ever there were one.

Website