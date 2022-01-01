- Home
The Grange Outpost
4236 North Buffalo Street
Orchard Park, NY 14127
Popular Items
Coffee, Tea, and Espresso Drinks
Drip Coffee
House brewed Overwinter Coffee
Cafe Au Lait
House brewed Overwinter Coffee topped with steamed milk
Cold Brew
In-House steeped cold brew Overwinter coffee
Hot Tea
MEM teas English Breakfast - bright-whole grain-citrus - caffeinated Blue Flower Earl Grey - sweet-bright-citrusy - caffeinated China Green Jade - buttery-vegetal-sweet - caffeinated Moroccan Mint - sweet-bright-refreshing - caffeinated Blood Orange Hibiscus - fruity-citrus-sweet - caffeine free Ginger Lemon - honey-citron-ginger - caffeine free
Iced Tea
Iced MEM teas Traditional Black - caramel-apricot-citrus Moroccan Mint Green - spinach-oregano-sweet mint
Red Eye
House brewed Overwinter coffee with an espresso shot
Iced Red Eye
In-House steeped cold brew Overwinter coffee with an espresso shot
Espresso
A double shot of Overwinter Coffee espresso
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso with a touch of steamed milk
Cortado
A double shot of espresso topped with equal parts steamed milk
Cappuccino
8oz beverage consisting of a double shot of espresso, steamed milk, & foam
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk, available hot or iced
Mocha
A double shot of espresso with house-made chocolate ganache and steamed milk, available hot or iced
Americano
Espresso with water, available hot or iced
Matcha Latte
MEM tea matcha lightly sweetened with steamed milk, available hot or iced
Chai Latte
House-made chai tea concentrate lightly sweetened with steamed milk, available hot or iced
London Fog
Earl Grey tea sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup and topped with steamed milk
Box Of Joe
96 Oz. Box of our fresh brewed drip coffee. Served with ten cups, half and half, sugar + sweetener.
Maple Brown Butter Latte
Our Fall seasonal latte! House-made brown butter and New York State maple syrup topped with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk. Served hot. **Contains dairy
Other Drinks
Hot Chocolate
House-made chocolate ganache with steamed milk of your choice.
Milk
Natalie's OJ
16oz. Bottle of Natalie's Orange juice
Red Jacket Apple Cider
12oz bottle of Red Jacket apple cider.
Red Jacket Strawberry Apple Juice
12oz. bottle of Red Jacket strawberry apple juice.
San Pellegrino (250 ml)
350 ml bottle of San Pellegrino sparkling water
Spindrift Grapefruit Seltzer
Spindrift Raspberry Lime Seltzer
Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine Seltzer
Tipico Coordinates Snapchilled Canned Coffee
12oz. can of Tipico Coordinated Blend Snapchilled canned coffee.
Hot Mulled Cider
New York State apple cider mulled with fall spices.
Pastry
Plain Croissant
Laminated classic French pastry. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Cinnamon Roll
Soft whole grain flour cinnamon roll with a cream cheese glaze. Contains gluten and dairy.
Palmier
Puff pastry rolled thin and baked in sugar, glazed with a sweet vanilla bean icing. Crisp and sweet. Contains gluten and dairy.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
The ultimate cookie. Crisp on the edges, chewy in the middle. Sweet, chocolatey, with a hint of salt. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Ginger Molasses Cookie (v, gf)
Soft, spiced molasses cookie rolled in raw sugar. Vegan and Gluten Free.
Coconut Macaroon
Classic coconut cookie dipped in chocolate. Gluten free. Contains dairy, egg, and nuts.
Bills Football Cut Out Cookie
Football shaped cut out cookie with Buffalo Bills colored icing + decoration. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Pumpkin Coffee Cake Muffin (GF)
Soft gluten free pumpkin muffin with cinnamon brown sugar filling, topped with streusel and pecans. Contains: dairy, nuts, eggs.
Game Day Doughnut Holes
16pc pack of vanilla cake doughnut holes with festive Buffalo Bill's decor. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Apple Turnover
Spelt puff pastry baked with apple pie filling. Contains gluten and dairy.
Pecan Pie Cruffin
Croissant muffin filled with chocolate chip pecan pie filling, finished with chocolate bark. Contains gluten, dairy, and nuts.
Sweet Potato Monkey Bread
Sweet potato brioche pieces tossed in spiced sugar topped with toasted marshmallow. Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.
Hazelnut, Fig, + Pear Danish
Danish filled with fig jam, hazelnut frangipane, poached pears, crushed hazelnuts, and thyme. Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, and nuts.
The Elvis Doughnut
Bacon fat brioche doughnut filled with banana pastry cream and finished with peanut butter glaze. Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, and nuts.
Brussels Sprouts + Bacon Focaccia Slice
House focaccia topped with caramelized onion, Brussels sprouts, bacon, and parmesan cheese. Contains gluten and dairy.
Food
The Bodega
Scrambled egg, bacon, & American cheese on a brioche bun. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Ham, Egg, + Cheese Sandwich
Ham, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and maple dijon breakfast sauce on our house-made English muffin. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Outpost Hashbrown
Crispy hashbrown with Meyer lemon and dill sour cream. Contains dairy and egg.
Avocado Toast
Sourdough toast topped with squash romesco, roasted tomato, avocado, pepitas, and herbs. Contains nuts and gluten.
Porchetta Sandwich
House marinated, roasted, and thin sliced Porchetta with salsa verde, provolone, and arugula on house focaccia. Contains gluten and dairy.
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Fried chicken on a house roll with local kale and tomatoes dressed with caesar dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and fish.
Autumn Salad
Autumn lettuces, roasted squash, radicchio, fennel, smoked mahon cheese, and a toasted nut medley with a honey apple vinaigrette. Contains dairy, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, and cashews.
Outpost Griddle
Maple croissant bun with fried egg, bacon, and cheese. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Bread
Pantry / Market
Yogurt Parfait
White Cow Dairy yogurt sweetened with honey served with seasonal compote & topped with house-made granola. Contains dairy and nuts.
Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Overnight oats with almond milk, chia seeds, apple, and toasted pecans. Contains nuts.
Kale Caesar Salad
The Grange's classic kale Caesar salad with house-made dressing and sourdough breadcrumbs. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon, corn, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red wine vinaigrette. Contains dairy and egg.
Hummus
A pint of the Grange's famous house-made hummus with za'atar spice. Contains sesame
Chicken Salad
8oz. of our house-made chicken salad with Erba Verde Farm chicken, mayo, dijon, peppers, and herbs.
Hearty Vegetable Soup
Tomato broth with chickpeas, kale, and carrots. 16oz chilled in our market and ready to heat up at home.
House Pickles
House-made pickles, mixed vegetables.
Bake at Home Cinnamon Rolls
6 of our house-made mini cinnamon rolls ready to bake with cream cheese frosting. Contains gluten and dairy.
Bake at Home Chocolate Chip Cookies
6 chocolate chip cookies ready to bake. Contains gluten, dairy and egg.
Seeded Crackers
Bag of house-made sourdough crackers with sesame, sunflower, + pumpkin seeds. Contains gluten and seeds.
Pumpkin Granola
House-made, seasonal pumpkin granola. Contains walnuts, pepitas, sunflower seeds and fall spices. Contains nuts and dairy.
12 Oz. Bag of Overwinter Coffee Beans
12oz. of The Easy Drinker coffee beans from Overwinter Coffee in Buffalo, NY. The house blend of coffee used at The Outpost for our drip & espresso beverages.
Dog Treats
Made with peanut butter & oats.
Game Day Spinach Artichoke Dip
16oz container of house-made spinach artichoke dipped with garlic, smoked cheese and cream cheese. Ready to heat at home for the game! Contains dairy.
Cake & Dessert
Hazelnut Chocolate + Pear Ginger Macaron 5packs
Classic French almond cookies filled with hazelnut chocolate filling and pear ginger filling. 5 per box. Contains dairy, egg, and nuts.
Lemon Meringue Tart
Crisp tart shell filled with lemon curd, topped with toasted meringue. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Individual size vanilla cheesecake swirled with pumpkin cheesecake on a ginger snap crust. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs.
Mocha Cinnamon Mousse
Chocolate coffee mousse with crispy brownie. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Pumpkin Chai Cupcake
Vanilla chai cupcake with chai spiced pumpkin pastry cream and pumpkin buttercream. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs.
6" Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Classic vanilla cheesecake swirled with pumpkin cheesecake and a graham cracker crust. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. Serves 4-6.
Mini Celebration Cake
4x5 cake, serves 4-6 people. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Bar
Pumpkin spice ice cream with pumpkin swirl cheesecake pieces and gingersnap cookie pieces. Dipped in white chocolate with candied pumpkin seeds. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
6" Apple Crumb Pie
Classic apple pie with a crumb streusel topping. Serves 4. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.
Thanksgiving Menu ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Pumpkin Pie
Classic pumpkin filling topped with toasted brown sugar meringue and toasted pumpkin seeds. Serves 8-10. Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and seeds. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Apple Pie
Local Crispin apples with spices in a flakey pie crust. Choice of lattice or crumb top. Serves 8-10. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Tart
Dark chocolate and bourbon filling with toasted pecans in a crisp gluten free tart shell. Serves 8-10. Contains dairy, eggs, and nuts. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Thanksgiving Macaron Bundle
An assortment of Thanksgiving only flavors including cranberry sage, sweet potato + marshmallow, cornbread, and pumpkin. Serves 12. Contains dairy, eggs, and nuts. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Bake-at-Home Dinner Rolls
Soft brioche rolls, ready to go in the oven. Serves 6. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Bake-at-Home Cinnamon Rolls
Miniature cinnamon rolls, ready to go in the oven. Comes with cream cheese icing. Serves 6. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Cinnamon Babka
Sweet loaf braided with cinnamon filling. Serves 10. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Cornbread with Honey Butter
Ready to serve cornbread with house-made honey butter. Serves 8. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
Brioche Dinner Rolls
Soft brioche rolls, perfect to serve with your Thanksgiving dinner. Serves 8. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Following the success of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, owners Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich are thrilled to expand the family with a new location. As our dedicated pastry production kitchen, The Grange Outpost supplies all three sites with seasonal delights. We also offer grab-and-go, cafe-style service featuring an array of house-made pastries, coffee, and market goods. But beyond just the convenience of enjoying a quality meal on the move, The Outpost makes it easier than ever to experience the craft and camaraderie you have come to expect from our dedicated team.
4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127