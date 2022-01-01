Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grange Outpost

4236 North Buffalo Street

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bodega
Outpost Hashbrown
Latte

Coffee, Tea, and Espresso Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

House brewed Overwinter Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

House brewed Overwinter Coffee topped with steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.50+

In-House steeped cold brew Overwinter coffee

Hot Tea

$3.00

MEM teas English Breakfast - bright-whole grain-citrus - caffeinated Blue Flower Earl Grey - sweet-bright-citrusy - caffeinated China Green Jade - buttery-vegetal-sweet - caffeinated Moroccan Mint - sweet-bright-refreshing - caffeinated Blood Orange Hibiscus - fruity-citrus-sweet - caffeine free Ginger Lemon - honey-citron-ginger - caffeine free

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced MEM teas Traditional Black - caramel-apricot-citrus Moroccan Mint Green - spinach-oregano-sweet mint

Red Eye

$3.50+

House brewed Overwinter coffee with an espresso shot

Iced Red Eye

$4.50+

In-House steeped cold brew Overwinter coffee with an espresso shot

Espresso

$2.50

A double shot of Overwinter Coffee espresso

Macchiato

$3.00

A double shot of espresso with a touch of steamed milk

Cortado

$3.25

A double shot of espresso topped with equal parts steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50

8oz beverage consisting of a double shot of espresso, steamed milk, & foam

Latte

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk, available hot or iced

Mocha

$4.50+

A double shot of espresso with house-made chocolate ganache and steamed milk, available hot or iced

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with water, available hot or iced

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

MEM tea matcha lightly sweetened with steamed milk, available hot or iced

Chai Latte

$4.00+

House-made chai tea concentrate lightly sweetened with steamed milk, available hot or iced

London Fog

$4.00

Earl Grey tea sweetened with house-made vanilla syrup and topped with steamed milk

Box Of Joe

Box Of Joe

$22.00

96 Oz. Box of our fresh brewed drip coffee. Served with ten cups, half and half, sugar + sweetener.

Maple Brown Butter Latte

$4.50+

Our Fall seasonal latte! House-made brown butter and New York State maple syrup topped with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk. Served hot. **Contains dairy

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

House-made chocolate ganache with steamed milk of your choice.

Milk

$2.50
Natalie's OJ

Natalie's OJ

$5.00

16oz. Bottle of Natalie's Orange juice

Red Jacket Apple Cider

Red Jacket Apple Cider

$4.00

12oz bottle of Red Jacket apple cider.

Red Jacket Strawberry Apple Juice

Red Jacket Strawberry Apple Juice

$3.50

12oz. bottle of Red Jacket strawberry apple juice.

San Pellegrino (250 ml)

San Pellegrino (250 ml)

$3.00

350 ml bottle of San Pellegrino sparkling water

Spindrift Grapefruit Seltzer

Spindrift Grapefruit Seltzer

$3.00
Spindrift Raspberry Lime Seltzer

Spindrift Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$3.00
Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine Seltzer

Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine Seltzer

$3.00
Tipico Coordinates Snapchilled Canned Coffee

Tipico Coordinates Snapchilled Canned Coffee

$5.00

12oz. can of Tipico Coordinated Blend Snapchilled canned coffee.

Hot Mulled Cider

$5.00+

New York State apple cider mulled with fall spices.

Pastry

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.50

Laminated classic French pastry. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Soft whole grain flour cinnamon roll with a cream cheese glaze. Contains gluten and dairy.

Palmier

Palmier

$5.00

Puff pastry rolled thin and baked in sugar, glazed with a sweet vanilla bean icing. Crisp and sweet. Contains gluten and dairy.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

The ultimate cookie. Crisp on the edges, chewy in the middle. Sweet, chocolatey, with a hint of salt. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Ginger Molasses Cookie (v, gf)

Ginger Molasses Cookie (v, gf)

$2.00

Soft, spiced molasses cookie rolled in raw sugar. Vegan and Gluten Free.

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Classic coconut cookie dipped in chocolate. Gluten free. Contains dairy, egg, and nuts.

Bills Football Cut Out Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Football shaped cut out cookie with Buffalo Bills colored icing + decoration. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Pumpkin Coffee Cake Muffin (GF)

Pumpkin Coffee Cake Muffin (GF)

$4.00

Soft gluten free pumpkin muffin with cinnamon brown sugar filling, topped with streusel and pecans. Contains: dairy, nuts, eggs.

Game Day Doughnut Holes

Game Day Doughnut Holes

$12.00Out of stock

16pc pack of vanilla cake doughnut holes with festive Buffalo Bill's decor. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.00

Spelt puff pastry baked with apple pie filling. Contains gluten and dairy.

Pecan Pie Cruffin

Pecan Pie Cruffin

$5.00

Croissant muffin filled with chocolate chip pecan pie filling, finished with chocolate bark. Contains gluten, dairy, and nuts.

Sweet Potato Monkey Bread

Sweet Potato Monkey Bread

$5.00

Sweet potato brioche pieces tossed in spiced sugar topped with toasted marshmallow. Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.

Hazelnut, Fig, + Pear Danish

Hazelnut, Fig, + Pear Danish

$5.50Out of stock

Danish filled with fig jam, hazelnut frangipane, poached pears, crushed hazelnuts, and thyme. Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, and nuts.

The Elvis Doughnut

The Elvis Doughnut

$5.00

Bacon fat brioche doughnut filled with banana pastry cream and finished with peanut butter glaze. Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, and nuts.

Brussels Sprouts + Bacon Focaccia Slice

$5.00

House focaccia topped with caramelized onion, Brussels sprouts, bacon, and parmesan cheese. Contains gluten and dairy.

Food

The Bodega

The Bodega

$10.00

Scrambled egg, bacon, & American cheese on a brioche bun. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Ham, Egg, + Cheese Sandwich

Ham, Egg, + Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and maple dijon breakfast sauce on our house-made English muffin. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Outpost Hashbrown

Outpost Hashbrown

$6.50

Crispy hashbrown with Meyer lemon and dill sour cream. Contains dairy and egg.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Sourdough toast topped with squash romesco, roasted tomato, avocado, pepitas, and herbs. Contains nuts and gluten.

Porchetta Sandwich

$14.00

House marinated, roasted, and thin sliced Porchetta with salsa verde, provolone, and arugula on house focaccia. Contains gluten and dairy.

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken on a house roll with local kale and tomatoes dressed with caesar dressing. Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and fish.

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$12.00

Autumn lettuces, roasted squash, radicchio, fennel, smoked mahon cheese, and a toasted nut medley with a honey apple vinaigrette. Contains dairy, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, and cashews.

Outpost Griddle

$14.00Out of stock

Maple croissant bun with fried egg, bacon, and cheese. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Bread

White Bread

White Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Fluffy white bread. Perfect for sandwiches. Contains gluten and dairy.

Sourdough

Sourdough

$10.00

Grange Outpost signature sourdough made with local organic flour. Contains gluten.

Focaccia Round

Focaccia Round

$8.00Out of stock

8" Focaccia round with rosemary and sea salt. Contains gluten.

Pantry / Market

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

White Cow Dairy yogurt sweetened with honey served with seasonal compote & topped with house-made granola. Contains dairy and nuts.

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

$7.00

Overnight oats with almond milk, chia seeds, apple, and toasted pecans. Contains nuts.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

The Grange's classic kale Caesar salad with house-made dressing and sourdough breadcrumbs. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Mixed greens with hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon, corn, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red wine vinaigrette. Contains dairy and egg.

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

A pint of the Grange's famous house-made hummus with za'atar spice. Contains sesame

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.50

8oz. of our house-made chicken salad with Erba Verde Farm chicken, mayo, dijon, peppers, and herbs.

Hearty Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Tomato broth with chickpeas, kale, and carrots. 16oz chilled in our market and ready to heat up at home.

House Pickles

$5.00

House-made pickles, mixed vegetables.

Bake at Home Cinnamon Rolls

Bake at Home Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00

6 of our house-made mini cinnamon rolls ready to bake with cream cheese frosting. Contains gluten and dairy.

Bake at Home Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bake at Home Chocolate Chip Cookies

$15.00

6 chocolate chip cookies ready to bake. Contains gluten, dairy and egg.

Seeded Crackers

Seeded Crackers

$5.00Out of stock

Bag of house-made sourdough crackers with sesame, sunflower, + pumpkin seeds. Contains gluten and seeds.

Pumpkin Granola

Pumpkin Granola

$7.00

House-made, seasonal pumpkin granola. Contains walnuts, pepitas, sunflower seeds and fall spices. Contains nuts and dairy.

12 Oz. Bag of Overwinter Coffee Beans

12 Oz. Bag of Overwinter Coffee Beans

$17.50

12oz. of The Easy Drinker coffee beans from Overwinter Coffee in Buffalo, NY. The house blend of coffee used at The Outpost for our drip & espresso beverages.

Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$1.00

Made with peanut butter & oats.

Game Day Spinach Artichoke Dip

Game Day Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00Out of stock

16oz container of house-made spinach artichoke dipped with garlic, smoked cheese and cream cheese. Ready to heat at home for the game! Contains dairy.

Cake & Dessert

Hazelnut Chocolate + Pear Ginger Macaron 5packs

$14.00

Classic French almond cookies filled with hazelnut chocolate filling and pear ginger filling. 5 per box. Contains dairy, egg, and nuts.

Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$8.00

Crisp tart shell filled with lemon curd, topped with toasted meringue. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$7.00

Individual size vanilla cheesecake swirled with pumpkin cheesecake on a ginger snap crust. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs.

Mocha Cinnamon Mousse

Mocha Cinnamon Mousse

$8.00

Chocolate coffee mousse with crispy brownie. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Pumpkin Chai Cupcake

$4.75

Vanilla chai cupcake with chai spiced pumpkin pastry cream and pumpkin buttercream. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs.

6" Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$22.00Out of stock

Classic vanilla cheesecake swirled with pumpkin cheesecake and a graham cracker crust. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. Serves 4-6.

Mini Celebration Cake

Mini Celebration Cake

$22.00

4x5 cake, serves 4-6 people. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Bar

$5.00

Pumpkin spice ice cream with pumpkin swirl cheesecake pieces and gingersnap cookie pieces. Dipped in white chocolate with candied pumpkin seeds. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

6" Apple Crumb Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Classic apple pie with a crumb streusel topping. Serves 4. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg.

Thanksgiving Menu ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$28.00

Classic pumpkin filling topped with toasted brown sugar meringue and toasted pumpkin seeds. Serves 8-10. Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and seeds. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$32.00

Local Crispin apples with spices in a flakey pie crust. Choice of lattice or crumb top. Serves 8-10. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Tart

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Tart

$24.00

Dark chocolate and bourbon filling with toasted pecans in a crisp gluten free tart shell. Serves 8-10. Contains dairy, eggs, and nuts. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Thanksgiving Macaron Bundle

Thanksgiving Macaron Bundle

$25.00

An assortment of Thanksgiving only flavors including cranberry sage, sweet potato + marshmallow, cornbread, and pumpkin. Serves 12. Contains dairy, eggs, and nuts. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Bake-at-Home Dinner Rolls

Bake-at-Home Dinner Rolls

$15.00

Soft brioche rolls, ready to go in the oven. Serves 6. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Bake-at-Home Cinnamon Rolls

Bake-at-Home Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00

Miniature cinnamon rolls, ready to go in the oven. Comes with cream cheese icing. Serves 6. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Cinnamon Babka

$24.00

Sweet loaf braided with cinnamon filling. Serves 10. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Cornbread with Honey Butter

Cornbread with Honey Butter

$18.00

Ready to serve cornbread with house-made honey butter. Serves 8. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

Brioche Dinner Rolls

Brioche Dinner Rolls

$18.00

Soft brioche rolls, perfect to serve with your Thanksgiving dinner. Serves 8. Contains gluten, dairy, and egg. ***ALL THANKSGIVING ORDERS ARE FOR PICKUP WEDNESDAY 11/23/22. WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM YOUR PICKUP TIME SLOT. THESE ITEMS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. PREORDERS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL THURSDAY 11/17/22.***

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Following the success of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, owners Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich are thrilled to expand the family with a new location. As our dedicated pastry production kitchen, The Grange Outpost supplies all three sites with seasonal delights. We also offer grab-and-go, cafe-style service featuring an array of house-made pastries, coffee, and market goods. But beyond just the convenience of enjoying a quality meal on the move, The Outpost makes it easier than ever to experience the craft and camaraderie you have come to expect from our dedicated team.

Website

Location

4236 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Directions

