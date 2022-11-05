Restaurant header imageView gallery

Granite Run Taproom

597 Reviews

$$

26 South Main St

Port Deposit, MD 21904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Mac
Buttermilk Chicken
Krabby Pretzel

Soup & Salad

Cream of Crab (Cup)

$7.00

Cream of Crab (Bowl)

$9.00

Chili (Cup)

$6.00

Chili (Bowl)

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$6.00

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$7.00

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Crab Toast

$16.00

GRT Nachos

$13.00

Krabby Pretzel

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Steak Bite Dippers

$13.00Out of stock

Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Granite Run Cheesesteak

$13.00

Fried Avocado BLT

$14.00

Fried avocado + bacon + lettuce + tomato + Old Bay aioli + toasted sour dough

Rockfish Tacos

$17.00

Buttermilk Chicken

$15.00

Street Corn Quesadilla

$15.00

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$13.00

Captain John Burger

$15.00

Eastwood Burger

$14.00

The Mac

$14.00

Entrees

Singe Crab Cake Entree

$23.00

Double Crab Cake Entree

$32.00

Dirty Cajun Chicken

$18.00

Dirty Cajun Shrimp

$25.00

Main St Pot Roast

$18.00

Quattro Formaggi Ravioili

$16.00

Sides

Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Side Crab Dip

$10.00

Extra Toasted Bread

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Side of Pickles

$1.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Side Potato Chips

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with choice of fries or tater tots

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with choice of fries or tater tots

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Served with choice of fries or tater tots

Mini Cheeseburger

$8.00

Non-Alcohol

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Ginger Beer can

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

HALLOWEEN

Jello Shot

$2.00

Ghostbusters Shot

$5.00

Boo Berry Blast

$6.00

Natural Fright

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink Beer, Be Happy!

Website

Location

26 South Main St, Port Deposit, MD 21904

Directions

Gallery
Granite Run Taproom image
Granite Run Taproom image
Granite Run Taproom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill - Port Deposit
orange star4.6 • 1,648
19 S Main St Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurantnext
Lee's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
600 Rowland Dr Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Harford County HDG
orange starNo Reviews
226 N Washington St Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw - Havre De Grace
orange starNo Reviews
400 N Union Ave Havre De Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
Water Street Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
654 Water Street Havre De Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
The Olive Tree - Aberdeen
orange star4.5 • 2,462
1005 Beards Hill Rd Aberdeen, MD 21001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Deposit

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill - Port Deposit
orange star4.6 • 1,648
19 S Main St Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Deposit
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bel Air
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Edgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston