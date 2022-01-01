Granite Street Cafe
378 Granite St
Quincy, MA 02169
Popular Items
EGG SPECIALS
Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner
2 EGGS, TOAST, HOME FRIES
CHEF SP
2 eggs, toast, home fires, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
HASH SP
2 eggs, grilled corned beef hash, home fries, toast
THE FITNESS
Egg whites/ Egg beaters, grilled turkey, toast, fresh fruit cup
THE ULTIMATE BREAKFAST
3 eggs, 3 pieces of bacon, home fries, toast, choice: tea or coffee Choice: 2 pancakes, 2 slices of French Toast or 2 filled crepes with strawberry, blueberry, or chocolate
VEGGIE WRAP
Scrambled eggs, grilled veggies and cheese in a wrap, home fries
SALMON PLATE
Salmon, tomatoes, raw onions and bagel with cream cheese
3*3*3
3 eggs, 3 bacon, 3 sausages, 3 pieces of ham, home fries, toast
2*2*2
E eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausages, 2 pieces of ham, home fries, toast
STEAK AND EGGS
2 eggs, juicy marinated steak, home fries, toast
BREWERS CORNER
2 eggs, 2 sausages, 2 pieces of bacon, home fries, and toast Choice: 1 pancake, 1 French toast, or 1 filled crepe
BREAKFAST WRAP
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages, and cheese, in wrap, with home fries
GRANITE ST. SCRAMBLER
Scrambled eggs with spinach, mushrooms, onion, feta, home fries, and toast
EGG AND FRUIT SP
SALMON CHEF SP
Wrap with Pepper jack
IRISH BREAKFAST
IRISH CHEF SP
2 eggs, choice of Irish bacon, Irish sausage, or black and white pudding, toast and home fries
HALF IRISH
2 eggs, 1 black and 1 white pudding, 1 Irish bacon, 2 Irish sausages, bachelor beans, grilled tomato, and toast
FULL IRISH
2 eggs, 2 black and 2 white puddings, 2 Irish bacon, 2 Irish sausages, bachelor beans, grilled tomato, and toast
HUNGRY IRISH
2 eggs, 2 black and white pudding, 3 Irish bacon, 3 Irish sausages, bachelor beans, grilled tomato, home fries and toast
IRISH SKILLET
2 eggs any style, grilled and chopped home fries mixed with corned beef hash, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, and toast
Irish boiled dinner
OMELETTES
3 LITTLE PIG OMELETTE
Ham, bacon, and sausages
ASPARAGUS & BACON OMELETTE
BACON, TOMATO & CHEDDAR OMELETTE
BYO OMELETTE
CHEESE OMELETTE
CHEESEBURGER OMELETTE
Ground beef, onions, tomato, ketchup, mustard, and pickles
FRITTATA OMELETTE
Italian sausage, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese
FULL IRISH OMELETE
Irish bacon, Irish sausage, black and white pudding
FURNACE BROOK OMELETE
Ham, tomatoes, spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce
GRANITE ST. OMELETTE
Shaved steak, peppers, and onions
GREEK OMELETTE
Feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and black olives
HASH Omelette
HAWAIIAN OMELETTE
Pineapple chunks, ham and 2 cheeses: pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese
IRISH OMELETTE
Irish bacon, Irish sausage
KIELBA OMLT
Linguica or kielbasa sausage, onions, peppers
MEAT LOVERS OMELETTE
Ham, bacon, sausage, linguica
MEXICAN OMELETTE
Salsa, peppers, onions
PORTUGUESES OMELETTE
Linguica or kielbasa sausage, onions, peppers
Turkey Bacon & Sausage Omelette
VEGGIE OMELETTE
Spinach, onions, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes
WESTERN OMELETTE
Ham, peppers, onions
BENEDICTS
Asparagus & Bacon Benedict
ASPARAGUS & SCALLOPS BENEDICT
AVOCADO & TOMATO BENEDICT
BACON & AVOCADO BENEDICT
BURGER BENEDICT
Poached egg, grilled burger, and bacon on an English muffin
CAPRESES BENEDICT
2 poached egg, tomato, and mozzarella cheese on an English muffin
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
2 poached eggs and crab cake on an English muffin
EGGS BENEDICT
2 poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin
EGGS BLACKSTONE
2 poached eggs, bacon, and tomato on an English muffin
EGGS FLORENTINE
2 poached eggs and spinach on an English muffin
GRANITE ST. BENEDICT
2 poached eggs and corned beef hash on an English muffin
IRISH BENEDICT
2 poached eggs and Irish bacon on an English muffin
Kielbasa Benedict
LOBSTER & AVOCADO BENEDICT
LOBSTER & CAVIAR BENEDICT
MIRELLA BENEDICT
2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and spinach on an English muffin
O/E ASPARAGUS BENEDICT
Over easy fried eggs, grilled asparagus on a croissant with hollandaise sauce
PASTRAMI BENEDICT
PATTIES BENEDICT
2 poached eggs and sausage patties on an English muffin
PULLED PORK BENEDICT
SALMON BENEDICT
2 poached eggs and smoked salmon on an English muffin
SCALLOPS & BACON BENEDICT
SHRIMP & BACON BENEDICT
SPINACH & MUSHROOM BENEDICT
SPINACH & TOMATO BENEDICT
STEAK BENEDICT
2 poached eggs on grilled Sirloin steak, English muffin
Turkey & Tomato BENEDICT
2 poached eggs and grilled turkey on an English muffin
Waffle & Chicken Benedict
BLAT Benedict
PANCAKES
3 PLAIN PANCAKES
PANCAKES SP
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey Bacon, or turkey sausages
3 BACON PANCAKES
3 BANANA NUT PANCAKES
3 CRANBERRY & ALMOND PANCAKES
3 BANANA & BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
1 PANCAKE
2 PANCAKES
DOUBLE STRAWBERRY PANCAKES
DOUBLE BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
FRENCH TOAST
TEXAS FRENCH TOAST
3 slices of Texas French Toast
FRENCH TOAST SP
2 eggs, 2 piece of French toast, choice of bacon sausage, or ham
COUNTRY FRENCH TOAST
3 slices of French toast topped with fresh fruits & whipped cream
SP RAISEN FRENCH TOAST
2 eggs, 2 pieces of cinnamon raisin French toast with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
RAISIN FRENCH TOAST
3 slices of cinnamon raisin French toast topped with fresh fruit
STRABERRY FRENCH TOAST
3 slices of French toast topped with strawberry compote and whipped cream
BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST
3 slices of French toast topped with blueberry compote and whipped cream
1 pc FRENCH TOAST
2 pc FRENCH TOAST
ADD fresh STRAWBERRIES
ADD STRAWB COMPOTE
IRISH French toast
add bluberry compote
add fresh banana
whipped cream
WAFFLES/CREPES
WAFFLE
WALNUT WAFFLE
Homemade waffle filled & topped with walnuts, with whip cream
WAFFLE A LA MODE
Homemade waffle with fresh fruit, ice cream, and whipped cream
BACON WAFFLE
CHOCOLATE WAFFLE
Waffle filled with chocolate chips, topped with banana and whipped cream
BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
Waffle filled with blueberries, topped with banana and whipped cream
Red Velvet Waffle & Glaze
Cinnamon Roll Waffle & Glaze
Topped with cream cheese glaze and cinnamon
Pumpkin Waffle & Glaze
WAFFLE & CHICKEN
Jessi’s Waffle
Homemade Nutella waffle, topped with Nutella spread, ice cream and whipped cream.
S’mores Waffle sandwich
Homemade graham cracker waffle, with melted chocolate chip, marshmallows, Hershey choclate , and drizzled chocolate, whipped cream
Large Crepe
Add fresh Bananas to crepes
ADD fresh STRAWBERRIES
1 small CREPE
2 small CREPES
Peanut butter Waffle
Banana Split Waffle
Whipped Cream
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
B/E/C
B/S/E/C
B.E.S.T.
Bacon/Egg/Spinach/Tomato/Mozzarella on a bulky/croissant with home fries
E/C
EVERYTHING SANDWICH
Egg, ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese on an everything bagel with home fries
H/E/C
H/F With SANDWICH
IB/E/C
IS/IB/E/C
IS/E/C
S/E/C
Peanut Butter Sandwich
SOUP
WRAPS
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, hardboiled egg, and Swiss cheese
Cranberries, Walnut & Feta Salad
Lettuce, tomato, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, and balsamic vinegar
Greek Salad
Antipasto
Lettuce, tomato, grilled peppers, turkey, pepperoncini peppers, feta, and mozzarella
Bacon, Avocado & Feta Salad
Lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and feta cheese
Caprese Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled peppers, and fresh mozzarella
Sandwiches
BLAT
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo on your choice of toast. Served with French fries.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your choice of toast. Served with French fries.
Pastrami Sandwich
Grilled pastrami, mustard, and cheese
Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, Spinach, Garlic, mayo, Swiss cheese on focaccia bread
Chicken Fingers
Italian Panini
Grilled Italian Sausage, grilled peeper, grilled onion, Provolone Cheese on focaccia bread,
Grilled Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, thousand island, Sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on Rye
Tuna Sandwich
Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Cheeseburger Club
Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce , tomato, mayo with your choice of bread, Served with French fries
Grilled Chicken Club
BLT Club
BLAT Club
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Cheese
HOT DOG & FF
Subs
Burgers
SIDES
1 EGG
2 EGGS
Add Cheese
Add cream cheese
AVOCADO
BACON
CROISSANT
English muffin
EXTRA EGG
Feta Cheese
FF
GRILLED VEGIE
HAM
HASH
HF
Hollandese sauce
IRISH BACON
IRISH SAUSAGE
Kielbasa
Lettuce
Linguica
MUSHROOM
Onion
PUDDING
SAUSAGE
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDE SALMON
SIDE STEAK
TOAST
TOMATO
TURKEY BACON
TURKEY SAUSAGE
Whip Cream
BAKERY
Cold Beverages
Can- soda
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Iced Latte
Bottled Water
Lg Chocolate Milk
Lemonade
Gatorade
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Mochaccino
Iced Water
Lg Juice
Lg Milk
Sm Chocolate Milk
Sm Milk
Sm Juice
Lg Tomato Juice
Sm Tomato Juice
Dassani Water
Sparkling Water
Bottle of soda
Club Orange
Red Bull
Hot Beverages
Smothies / Milkshakes
