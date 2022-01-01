Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Granite Street Cafe

1,741 Reviews

$

378 Granite St

Quincy, MA 02169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

B/E/C
EVERYTHING SANDWICH
E/C

EGG SPECIALS

Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner

Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner

$13.99Out of stock

2 EGGS, TOAST, HOME FRIES

$7.25
CHEF SP

CHEF SP

$9.25

2 eggs, toast, home fires, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

HASH SP

HASH SP

$11.95

2 eggs, grilled corned beef hash, home fries, toast

THE FITNESS

$10.50

Egg whites/ Egg beaters, grilled turkey, toast, fresh fruit cup

THE ULTIMATE BREAKFAST

THE ULTIMATE BREAKFAST

$15.99

3 eggs, 3 pieces of bacon, home fries, toast, choice: tea or coffee Choice: 2 pancakes, 2 slices of French Toast or 2 filled crepes with strawberry, blueberry, or chocolate

VEGGIE WRAP

VEGGIE WRAP

$10.50

Scrambled eggs, grilled veggies and cheese in a wrap, home fries

SALMON PLATE

SALMON PLATE

$14.99

Salmon, tomatoes, raw onions and bagel with cream cheese

3*3*3

$11.99

3 eggs, 3 bacon, 3 sausages, 3 pieces of ham, home fries, toast

2*2*2

$10.99

E eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausages, 2 pieces of ham, home fries, toast

STEAK AND EGGS

STEAK AND EGGS

$16.99

2 eggs, juicy marinated steak, home fries, toast

BREWERS CORNER

$11.95

2 eggs, 2 sausages, 2 pieces of bacon, home fries, and toast Choice: 1 pancake, 1 French toast, or 1 filled crepe

BREAKFAST WRAP

BREAKFAST WRAP

$10.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages, and cheese, in wrap, with home fries

GRANITE ST. SCRAMBLER

GRANITE ST. SCRAMBLER

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with spinach, mushrooms, onion, feta, home fries, and toast

EGG AND FRUIT SP

$7.50

SALMON CHEF SP

$11.25

Wrap with Pepper jack

$12.50

IRISH BREAKFAST

IRISH CHEF SP

$9.99

2 eggs, choice of Irish bacon, Irish sausage, or black and white pudding, toast and home fries

HALF IRISH

$11.99

2 eggs, 1 black and 1 white pudding, 1 Irish bacon, 2 Irish sausages, bachelor beans, grilled tomato, and toast

FULL IRISH

$13.99

2 eggs, 2 black and 2 white puddings, 2 Irish bacon, 2 Irish sausages, bachelor beans, grilled tomato, and toast

HUNGRY IRISH

HUNGRY IRISH

$15.99

2 eggs, 2 black and white pudding, 3 Irish bacon, 3 Irish sausages, bachelor beans, grilled tomato, home fries and toast

IRISH SKILLET

$12.25

2 eggs any style, grilled and chopped home fries mixed with corned beef hash, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, and toast

Irish boiled dinner

$13.99

OMELETTES

3 LITTLE PIG OMELETTE

$12.25

Ham, bacon, and sausages

ASPARAGUS & BACON OMELETTE

$10.99

BACON, TOMATO & CHEDDAR OMELETTE

$11.25

BYO OMELETTE

$8.25

CHEESE OMELETTE

$8.25

CHEESEBURGER OMELETTE

$12.99

Ground beef, onions, tomato, ketchup, mustard, and pickles

FRITTATA OMELETTE

$11.95

Italian sausage, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese

FULL IRISH OMELETE

$13.99

Irish bacon, Irish sausage, black and white pudding

FURNACE BROOK OMELETE

$11.75

Ham, tomatoes, spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce

GRANITE ST. OMELETTE

$13.99

Shaved steak, peppers, and onions

GREEK OMELETTE

$10.99

Feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and black olives

HASH Omelette

$12.25

HAWAIIAN OMELETTE

$10.99

Pineapple chunks, ham and 2 cheeses: pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese

IRISH OMELETTE

$12.99

Irish bacon, Irish sausage

KIELBA OMLT

$11.25

Linguica or kielbasa sausage, onions, peppers

MEAT LOVERS OMELETTE

$12.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, linguica

MEXICAN OMELETTE

$9.99

Salsa, peppers, onions

PORTUGUESES OMELETTE

$11.25

Linguica or kielbasa sausage, onions, peppers

Turkey Bacon & Sausage Omelette

$10.99
VEGGIE OMELETTE

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$11.99

Spinach, onions, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes

WESTERN OMELETTE

WESTERN OMELETTE

$10.99

Ham, peppers, onions

BENEDICTS

Asparagus & Bacon Benedict

$12.99
ASPARAGUS & SCALLOPS BENEDICT

ASPARAGUS & SCALLOPS BENEDICT

$15.99

AVOCADO & TOMATO BENEDICT

$11.75
BACON & AVOCADO BENEDICT

BACON & AVOCADO BENEDICT

$11.99

BURGER BENEDICT

$12.50

Poached egg, grilled burger, and bacon on an English muffin

CAPRESES BENEDICT

$10.99

2 poached egg, tomato, and mozzarella cheese on an English muffin

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

$13.75

2 poached eggs and crab cake on an English muffin

EGGS BENEDICT

$10.75

2 poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin

EGGS BLACKSTONE

EGGS BLACKSTONE

$11.99

2 poached eggs, bacon, and tomato on an English muffin

EGGS FLORENTINE

$10.99

2 poached eggs and spinach on an English muffin

GRANITE ST. BENEDICT

GRANITE ST. BENEDICT

$12.75

2 poached eggs and corned beef hash on an English muffin

IRISH BENEDICT

$12.75

2 poached eggs and Irish bacon on an English muffin

Kielbasa Benedict

$10.99

LOBSTER & AVOCADO BENEDICT

$18.99
LOBSTER & CAVIAR BENEDICT

LOBSTER & CAVIAR BENEDICT

$18.99

MIRELLA BENEDICT

$11.99

2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and spinach on an English muffin

O/E ASPARAGUS BENEDICT

$11.99

Over easy fried eggs, grilled asparagus on a croissant with hollandaise sauce

PASTRAMI BENEDICT

$11.25

PATTIES BENEDICT

$10.99

2 poached eggs and sausage patties on an English muffin

PULLED PORK BENEDICT

$10.99
SALMON BENEDICT

SALMON BENEDICT

$12.95

2 poached eggs and smoked salmon on an English muffin

SCALLOPS & BACON BENEDICT

$15.99

SHRIMP & BACON BENEDICT

$14.75

SPINACH & MUSHROOM BENEDICT

$11.75

SPINACH & TOMATO BENEDICT

$11.95
STEAK BENEDICT

STEAK BENEDICT

$17.50

2 poached eggs on grilled Sirloin steak, English muffin

Turkey & Tomato BENEDICT

$12.75

2 poached eggs and grilled turkey on an English muffin

Waffle & Chicken Benedict

$15.99

BLAT Benedict

$14.50

PANCAKES

3 PLAIN PANCAKES

$8.95
PANCAKES SP

PANCAKES SP

$10.75

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey Bacon, or turkey sausages

3 BACON PANCAKES

$11.75

3 BANANA NUT PANCAKES

$11.50

3 CRANBERRY & ALMOND PANCAKES

$11.50

3 BANANA & BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$11.50

1 PANCAKE

$3.15

2 PANCAKES

$6.30

DOUBLE STRAWBERRY PANCAKES

$11.50
DOUBLE BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

DOUBLE BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$11.50

FRENCH TOAST

TEXAS FRENCH TOAST

$9.25

3 slices of Texas French Toast

FRENCH TOAST SP

FRENCH TOAST SP

$11.45

2 eggs, 2 piece of French toast, choice of bacon sausage, or ham

COUNTRY FRENCH TOAST

COUNTRY FRENCH TOAST

$11.99

3 slices of French toast topped with fresh fruits & whipped cream

SP RAISEN FRENCH TOAST

$11.99

2 eggs, 2 pieces of cinnamon raisin French toast with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

RAISIN FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

3 slices of cinnamon raisin French toast topped with fresh fruit

STRABERRY FRENCH TOAST

$11.99

3 slices of French toast topped with strawberry compote and whipped cream

BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST

BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST

$11.99

3 slices of French toast topped with blueberry compote and whipped cream

1 pc FRENCH TOAST

$3.25

2 pc FRENCH TOAST

$6.50

ADD fresh STRAWBERRIES

$2.00

ADD STRAWB COMPOTE

$2.99

IRISH French toast

$12.99

add bluberry compote

$2.99

add fresh banana

$2.00

whipped cream

$0.99

WAFFLES/CREPES

WAFFLE

$7.99

WALNUT WAFFLE

$9.99

Homemade waffle filled & topped with walnuts, with whip cream

WAFFLE A LA MODE

WAFFLE A LA MODE

$11.99

Homemade waffle with fresh fruit, ice cream, and whipped cream

BACON WAFFLE

$11.25

CHOCOLATE WAFFLE

$11.50

Waffle filled with chocolate chips, topped with banana and whipped cream

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$11.50

Waffle filled with blueberries, topped with banana and whipped cream

Red Velvet Waffle & Glaze

Red Velvet Waffle & Glaze

$10.50
Cinnamon Roll Waffle & Glaze

Cinnamon Roll Waffle & Glaze

$10.50

Topped with cream cheese glaze and cinnamon

Pumpkin Waffle & Glaze

Pumpkin Waffle & Glaze

$10.50

WAFFLE & CHICKEN

$13.50
Jessi’s Waffle

Jessi’s Waffle

$11.95

Homemade Nutella waffle, topped with Nutella spread, ice cream and whipped cream.

S’mores Waffle sandwich

S’mores Waffle sandwich

$12.25

Homemade graham cracker waffle, with melted chocolate chip, marshmallows, Hershey choclate , and drizzled chocolate, whipped cream

Large Crepe

Large Crepe

$8.75

Add fresh Bananas to crepes

$2.00

ADD fresh STRAWBERRIES

$2.00

1 small CREPE

$3.25

2 small CREPES

$6.50

Peanut butter Waffle

$13.50

Banana Split Waffle

$13.99

Whipped Cream

$0.99

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS PANCAKE SP

$6.50

KIDS FRENCH TOAST SP

$6.50

JUNIOR BREAKFAST

$6.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

B/E/C

$5.75

B/S/E/C

$6.99
B.E.S.T.

B.E.S.T.

$10.75

Bacon/Egg/Spinach/Tomato/Mozzarella on a bulky/croissant with home fries

E/C

$3.99

EVERYTHING SANDWICH

$10.75

Egg, ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese on an everything bagel with home fries

H/E/C

$5.75

H/F With SANDWICH

$2.99

IB/E/C

$7.25

IS/IB/E/C

$8.75

IS/E/C

$7.25

S/E/C

$5.75

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$3.99

SOUP

Chicken Tortellini

$6.99
Chicken Veggie SOUP

Chicken Veggie SOUP

$6.99

Clam Chowder

$6.99

Minestrone

$7.50

Pasta Fagioli

$6.99

Tripe/Pace

$6.99

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.50

Steak and Cheese WRAP

$10.99

Grilled Veggies and Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, hardboiled egg, and Swiss cheese

Cranberries, Walnut & Feta Salad

Cranberries, Walnut & Feta Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, and balsamic vinegar

Greek Salad

$9.99
Antipasto

Antipasto

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled peppers, turkey, pepperoncini peppers, feta, and mozzarella

Bacon, Avocado & Feta Salad

Bacon, Avocado & Feta Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and feta cheese

Caprese Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled peppers, and fresh mozzarella

Sandwiches

BLAT

BLAT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo on your choice of toast. Served with French fries.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your choice of toast. Served with French fries.

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled pastrami, mustard, and cheese

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$10.90

Grilled chicken, Spinach, Garlic, mayo, Swiss cheese on focaccia bread

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Italian Panini

$9.99

Grilled Italian Sausage, grilled peeper, grilled onion, Provolone Cheese on focaccia bread,

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Corned beef, thousand island, Sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on Rye

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Cheeseburger Club

Cheeseburger Club

$12.25
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce , tomato, mayo with your choice of bread, Served with French fries

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.25

BLT Club

$10.75

BLAT Club

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

HOT DOG & FF

$7.99

Subs

CHICKEN BBQ SUB

$10.99
CHICKEN PARM SUB

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$10.99

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$10.99

MEATBALL SUB

$10.50

STEAK & CHEESE SUB

$10.99
STEAK BOMB SUB

STEAK BOMB SUB

$12.95

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99
Granite Street Burger

Granite Street Burger

$10.99

MUSHROOM, BACON & SWISS BURGER

$10.95

Pasta

Fettuccini

Fettuccini

$9.50
Ravioli

Ravioli

$9.50
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.50
Tortellini

Tortellini

$9.50

Zitti

$9.50

SIDES

1 EGG

$1.60

2 EGGS

$3.20

Add Cheese

$1.50

Add cream cheese

$1.50

AVOCADO

$2.25

BACON

$4.50

CROISSANT

$2.75

English muffin

$2.50

EXTRA EGG

$1.60

Feta Cheese

$3.99

FF

$3.99

GRILLED VEGIE

$6.99

HAM

$4.50

HASH

$5.99

HF

$3.99

Hollandese sauce

$3.95

IRISH BACON

$5.99

IRISH SAUSAGE

$5.99

Kielbasa

$5.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Linguica

$5.99

MUSHROOM

$1.75

Onion

$1.50

PUDDING

$5.99

SAUSAGE

$4.50

SIDE CHICKEN

$4.99

SIDE SALMON

$7.50

SIDE STEAK

$9.99

TOAST

$1.99

TOMATO

$1.50

TURKEY BACON

$4.50

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.50

Whip Cream

$0.99

BAKERY

Grits

$4.75

Oatmeal

$4.75

GRILLED VEGIE

$6.99

Basket Brown Bread

$5.99

Fruit Cup

$6.50

Bachelors Beans

$4.25

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.50

TOAST

$1.99

Hollandese sauce

$3.95

Cold Beverages

Can- soda

$2.50
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

Lg Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

Iced Mochaccino

$4.75

Iced Water

Lg Juice

$3.50

Lg Milk

$3.50

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Sm Milk

$2.00

Sm Juice

$2.00

Lg Tomato Juice

$4.50

Sm Tomato Juice

$2.99

Dassani Water

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Bottle of soda

$2.99

Club Orange

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.75

Hot Beverages

Mug of coffee

$2.75

Mug Irish Tea

$2.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.99

Late

$3.99

Hot Coco w/ Whip Cream

$3.50

Mochaccino

$3.99
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.75

Large To Go

$2.99

Medium To Go

$2.75

Pot Irish Tea

$4.99

Small To Go

$2.25

Smothies / Milkshakes

Banana smoothie

$7.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.99

Colada

$10.00

Lemonade smoothie

$7.99
Mango smoothie

Mango smoothie

$7.99
Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$7.99
Pina colada smoothie

Pina colada smoothie

$7.99

Root beer float

$7.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.50

Strawberry smoothie

$7.99

Utensils Request

Need Utensils

Need Ketchup

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! A great place for breakfast or lunch in Quincy!

Website

Location

378 Granite St, Quincy, MA 02169

Directions

Gallery
Granite Street Cafe image
Granite Street Cafe image
Granite Street Cafe image
Granite Street Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Idle Hour
orange star4.6 • 426
1464 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Liberty Tavern
orange star4.7 • 381
1657 Hancock Street Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Abby Park
orange star4.4 • 1,930
550 Adams Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Hancock Tavern
orange star4.3 • 411
668 Hancock Street Quincy, MA 02170
View restaurantnext
Four Square Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 420
16 COMMERCIAL ST Braintree, MA 02184
View restaurantnext
Lower Mills Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2269 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Quincy

Fuji at WoC
orange star4.7 • 1,373
1420 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Crush Pizza - Hancock St.
orange star4.4 • 1,295
1250 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
The Fat Cat - Quincy
orange star4.3 • 1,222
1495 Hancock st. Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Pho Linh
orange star4.4 • 1,140
409 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
YoCha - Quincy
orange star4.4 • 1,089
406 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
Shabu
orange star4.3 • 847
397 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Quincy
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Milton
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Hingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston