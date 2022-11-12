El Granjero Cantina imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Granjero Cantina

30 Reviews

$

6333 W 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Guacamole Side (2oz)
Seared Fish Bowl

Antojitos

Snacks
Small Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$9.00

smashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro

Large Guacamole

Large Guacamole

$17.00

smashed avocado, onion, cilantro, lime

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$15.50

manzano chile aioli, pickled red onions, tomatillo, cilantro

Fiesta Nachos

Fiesta Nachos

$19.95

guajillo cheese sauce, fresno chiles, black olives, onions, salsa verde, pico de gallo

Savory Plantains

$11.00

Carne Asada Fries

$21.95

Queso Fundido

$13.95

Avocado Bites

$9.00
Hibiscus Quesadilla Snack

Hibiscus Quesadilla Snack

$8.95

sautéed hibiscus flowers, onion, melted cheese

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$7.00

Bowls

all served with herbed rice and romaine
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$18.95

black bean puree, onion and cilantro, salsa macha, queso fresco

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$19.95

salsa crudo, crema, pickled red onions, cilantro

Crispy Avocado Bowl

Crispy Avocado Bowl

$18.95

chipotle aioli, marinated kale, corn and black bean salsa, pickled red onions

Seared Fish Bowl

Seared Fish Bowl

$21.50

market fish, aji verde, marinated kale, pickled red onions

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$23.50

your choice of protein; cauliflower rice, griddled cheese, cabbage slaw, marinated kale, crema

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$22.50

asada-style skirt steak, guacamole, corn salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro. herb rice, romaine

Burritos

Chili Beef Burrito

Chili Beef Burrito

$20.95

cheesy rice, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, blistered jalapeños, salsa negra, burrito sauce

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$20.95

aji verde rice, salsa crudo, guacamole, pickled onions, romaine, cilantro, burrito sauce

Adult Bean & Cheese Burrito

$17.95

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$26.50

three enchiladas, salsa verde, sour cream, cilantro

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$26.50

three enchiladas, tomatillo chicken, salsa verde, sour cream, cilantro

Quesadillas

Oaxacan Quesadillas
Queso

Queso

$18.45

melted cheese, flour tortilla

Tamales

Tamale Plate

$24.95

Corn Tamale

$7.95

Salads

Fresh, seasonal Salads
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.95

romaine lettuce, cured egg yolk, sunflower seeds, breadcrumbs

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$18.95

mixed lettuces, tomatoes, pickled onions, black olives, cheese, sour cream, crispy flour tortilla

Tacos

2 Tacos per order, served on our housemade corn tortilla
Birria Quesa-Taco

Birria Quesa-Taco

$22.50

Special 3pc! Cheesy, beefy quesadillas that eat like tacos, served with a grilled jalapeño and chili beef sauce

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$18.95

2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, guacamole, cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$17.95

2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, black bean purée, onions and cilantro, salsa macha, queso fresco *contains peanuts

Crispy Avocado Taco

Crispy Avocado Taco

$17.95

2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, chipotle aioli, marinated kale, corn salsa, pickled red onions

Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$21.50

2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado sauce, fresno chiles, Tajin

Mild Lobster Tacos

$27.95

Spicy Lobster Tacos

$27.95
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$21.95

2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, asada-style skirt steak, guacamole, corn salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro, served with herb rice & beans

Vampiro Tacos

$20.95

Pork Belly Tacos

$18.00

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

choice of cheese or vegan cheese

Kids Taco

$10.00

choice of protein with cheese, lettuce & crema

Kids Rice Bowl

Kids Rice Bowl

$10.00

choice of protein served with white rice, cheese, lettuce & crema

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Kids Fries Side

$5.00

Hamburguesa

Hamburguesa

Hamburguesa

$21.95

double smash patties, lettuce, pickled red onions, tangy mayo, chipotle sauce, Rockenwagner brioche bun, served with house-made potatoes

Desserts

Pumpkin Flan

$10.95Out of stock
Bunelo Sundae

Bunelo Sundae

$11.00
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$11.00

Mole Truffles - 2

$5.00

Mole Truffles - 4

$7.00

Sides

Side Dishes

Avocado side

$4.00
Blistered Jalapeno

Blistered Jalapeno

$3.00
Corn Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

$6.00

Fresh La Jolla Tortilleria Masa

Flour Tortilla

$4.00

Guacamole Side (2oz)

$4.00

avocado, lime, red onion, cilantro, tomatoes

Small Rice & Beans

$3.00

Small white rice & beans

$3.00

Large beans and Rice

$6.50
Large Black Beans

Large Black Beans

$6.50

garlic, spice

Large Herb Rice

Large Herb Rice

$6.50

Rice with cilantro and lime

Small cauliflower rice

$4.00

Large cauliflower Rice

$8.00

riced cauliflower cooked with oil

Onions & Cilantro

$1.00

Pickled Onions

$0.75

Chips & Salsa

$1.50

Cabbage Slaw

$1.50

Salsas/Sauces

Aji Verde

$1.50

Avocado Sauce

$1.50

Beef Sauce

$1.50
Burrito sauce

Burrito sauce

$2.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Corn Salsa

$2.00
Guajillo cheese sauce

Guajillo cheese sauce

$5.00

Manzano Aioli

$1.50
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Salsa Macha

$2.00

Salsa Manzano

$1.50

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Cocktails

Classic Marg

Classic Marg

$14.50

choice of tequila or mezcal, cointreau, lime, citrus agave (cazadores blanco is the default)

Frozen Marg

Frozen Marg

$14.50

tequila, aperol, lime, strawberry agave

Skinny Marg

Skinny Marg

$14.50

choice of tequila or mezcal, lime, citrus agave (cazadores blanco is the default)

Cadilac Marg

Cadilac Marg

$16.00

choice of tequila or mezcal, grand marnier, lime, citrus agave (cazadores blanco is the default)

Guava Marg

$16.00

Patron Mango Marg

$17.00
Frozen Mojito

Frozen Mojito

$14.50

rum, lime, mint syrup

Pineapple Lime Cocktail

Pineapple Lime Cocktail

$14.00

choice of tequila, cucumber, pasilla, lime soda (cazadores blanco is the default)

Rasp-Hib Cocktail

Rasp-Hib Cocktail

$14.00

choice of tequila, italicus, raspberry, hibiscus tea, lime, soda (cazadores blanco is the default)

Michelada

$13.00
EGC Old Fashioned

EGC Old Fashioned

$15.00

reposado tequila, mezcal, meletti, orange

Sangria

Sangria

$14.00

red wine, orange liqueur, lime, fresh fruit

Senora Feroz

$16.00
Lifesaver

Lifesaver

$15.00

mezcal, lime, pomegranate, PX sherry, nocino

Paloma Can

Paloma Can

$10.00

tequila, grapefruit, lime, soda, salt (on draft)

Siesta

$14.50

Limeade Cocktail

$15.00
Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$15.00Out of stock

anejo tequila, aged rum, lime, passionfruit, cinnamon

Cazadores Canned Paloma

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Paloma - Classic

$14.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.50

Negroni

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Beer

Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

IPA

$8.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Wine

Pinot Gris GLS

$12.00

Cotes du Rhone GLS

$12.00

Rose GLS

$12.00

Sparkling Wine GLS

$10.00

Sparkling Wine BTL

$40.00

Cotes du Rhone BTL

$44.00

NA Beverages

Pineapple Agua Fresca

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$6.00
Raspberry-Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Raspberry-Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Mexican sprite

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00
Horchata

Horchata

$6.00

Vegan; cashews, cinnamon, sugar

Iced Tea

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Limeade Refill

Guava Limeade Refill

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Mango Margarita

$6.00

Kids Horchata

$5.00

KIDS Limeade

$4.00

Kids Milk

$4.00

KIDS Rasp Agua Fresca

$4.00

Happy Hour

Classic Marg

Classic Marg

$10.00

choice of tequila or mezcal, cointreau, lime, citrus agave (cazadores blanco is the default)

Skinny Marg

Skinny Marg

$10.00

choice of tequila or mezcal, lime, citrus agave (cazadores blanco is the default)

Rasp-Hib Cocktail

Rasp-Hib Cocktail

$10.00

choice of tequila, italicus, raspberry, hibiscus tea, lime, soda (cazadores blanco is the default)

Frozen Marg

Frozen Marg

$10.00

tequila, aperol, lime, strawberry agave

Frozen Mojito

Frozen Mojito

$10.00

rum, lime, mint syrup

Siesta

$10.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Casarica old fashioned

$10.00

Cazadores blanco

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Skyy

$10.00

illegal mezcal

$10.00

Bacardi - silver

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Crisp & Crude Cocktails

Gold Fashioned

$7.00

Mellow Mule

$7.00

Paloma Daydream

$7.00

Vervet Can Cocktails

Sundowner

$14.50

Tiki Tea

$14.50

Angelicano

$14.50

Churros

Churros

$4.57

Churros with choc

$5.57

Side chocolate

$0.57

Tamales

Tamale 4 pack

$18.10

Drinks

Topo chico

$4.00

Hot chocolate

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
El Granjero Cantina image

