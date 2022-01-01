Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

review star

No reviews yet

725 Granlibakken Road

Tahoe City, CA 96145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cedar House Caesar Salad
Granlibakken House Salad
Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Caprese Skewers

$17.00Out of stock

Three skewers with cherry tomatoes, ciliegine mozzarella balls and basil topped with a house-made balsamic reduction

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$19.00

Three skewers of all-natural, antibiotic-free, cage-free chicken thighs served with Thai coleslaw and house-made Chinese dipping sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$22.00

Four Cajun-spiced shrimp skewers served with Thai coleslaw and jalapeno vinaigrette.

Herbaceous Creamy Burrata

$22.00

Herb and chili burrata served with warm olive oil and garlic naan

Poke

$21.00

Ahi Tuna bites with fresh ginger, green onions, tamari, and sesame oil served with wasabi and wonton chips

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$16.00

Loads of options for you to make this your very own garden-fresh salad. Add some meat, fish, or keep it plant-based, the choices are yours.

Cedar House Caesar Salad

Cedar House Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with house-made Caesar dressing

Granlibakken House Salad

Granlibakken House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, honey-roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, olives, grated carrots, julienned red onions, croutons, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Burger

$11.00

Six ounce all-natural burger with all the toppings and sauces on the side. Served with house-made potato chips

Kids Hot Dog

$11.00

All-beef hot dog served plain with condiments on the side. Served with house-made potato chips

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Blondies with Bourbon Caramel

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars

$8.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Rotating Specialty Cake

$10.00
Tahoe Creamery Ice Cream (pint)

Tahoe Creamery Ice Cream (pint)

$10.00

A premium ice cream that pays homage to the 8th wonder of the world, Lake Tahoe. The lake known around the world, happens to be right in the backyard of Tahoe Creamery and serves as a constant source of inspiration, with each flavor harkening to a different aspect of the region we call home.

Sides a la carte

Sides

Bottle White Wine

Balletto Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Balletto Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Russian River Valley, CA. Limy citrus with a touch of earthiness; bright, savory, tart, and surprisingly lush

Pasqua Pinot Grigio Bottle

Pasqua Pinot Grigio Bottle

$38.00

Veneto, Italy. Notes of pear, apricot, and hints of floral; fresh. pleasant, well-balanced

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$50.00

Russian River Ranches, Sonoma, CA. Crisp, zesty lemon, green apple, lime and barrel spice

Stags' Leap Chardonnay Bottle

Stags' Leap Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Napa Valley, CA. Crisp with layers of ripe apple, guava, and warm pear backed by luscious texture

Bottled Red Wine

B Side Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

B Side Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$54.00

North Coast, CA. Layers of dark fruit, jam, pepper spice, and hints of molasses make it well structured.

Bella Grace 1646 Red Blend

Bella Grace 1646 Red Blend

$46.00

Amador County, CA. Dark stone fruit, holiday spice, and bright cherry develop into a smooth finish

Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$60.00

Sonoma, CA. Black currant, blackberries, and cassis coat the palate with notes of warm spices

Four Vines Zinfandel Bottle

Four Vines Zinfandel Bottle

$38.00

Paso Robles, CA. Notes of wild berry with dusting spice; Full-bodied with a juicy entry and a big finish

Hahn GSM Bottle

Hahn GSM Bottle

$46.00

Napa Valley, CA. Enticing flavors of strawberry cream, red cherry, hints of vanilla, and tobacco.

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$38.00

California. Dark fruit flavors followed by velvety tannins and notes of baking spices.

Morgan Cotes du Crows Blend Bottle

Morgan Cotes du Crows Blend Bottle

$38.00

Monterey, CA. Medium to full-bodied, offering a mouthful of black plum and raspberry hard candy.

Morgan Pinot Noir Bottle

Morgan Pinot Noir Bottle

$46.00

Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey, CA. Red and black fruit are complemented with hints of sassafras

Raywood Red Bottle

$28.00
Rutherford Vintners Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Rutherford Vintners Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$46.00

California. Ripe dark cherry, cassis, and dark plum along with well-integrated sweet oak.

Stags' Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

Stags' Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Napa Valley, CA. Juicy blackberry, cassis and strawberry, hints of sweet tobacco, and brown spice

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir Bottle

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

North Coast, CA Flavors of bright Rainier cherry, cranberry, blood orange, and grains of paradise

White Hall Lane Merlot Bottle

White Hall Lane Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Napa Valley, CA. Firm tannins along dark cherries, leather, and vanilla toasted brioche

Bottle Rosé/Sparkling

Bella Grace Rose Bottle

Bella Grace Rose Bottle

$42.00

Amador County, CA. Develops on the palate bright acids, soft fruit, and well-balanced tannins

Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Bottle

Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Bottle

$51.00

North Coast, CA. Flavors of fresh peach, baked apple, vanilla and ginger

Pasqua Prosecco 187mL Split

Pasqua Prosecco 187mL Split

$11.00

Veneto, Italy. A pleasant and fruity nose with good intensity, fresh and harmonious

Piper Sonoma Brut Bottle

Piper Sonoma Brut Bottle

$41.00

Sonoma, CA. Full-flavored with green apple, mandarin orange, and brioche

Veuve du Vernay Brut Rose 187mL Split

Veuve du Vernay Brut Rose 187mL Split

$10.00Out of stock

France. Red fruit and citrus flavors with acidic notes giving a pleasant freshness

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Cedar House Pub is known for comfort food with a gourmet twist. Surprise your family with a delectable to-go dinner. We offer many dining options for guests with specialized dietary needs, and even options for little humans’ distinguished palates.

Website

Location

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe image
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck - We will let you know where we will be this summer
orange starNo Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Rusty's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
The Dam Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
55 W Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Tahoe City
orange starNo Reviews
700 North Lake Boulevard Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
orange star4.0 • 2,515
780 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Mirada - 760 North Lake Blvd #30
orange starNo Reviews
760 North Lake Blvd #30 Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tahoe City

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
orange star4.0 • 2,515
780 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
orange star4.6 • 432
65 West Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Tap Haus
orange star4.2 • 311
475 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe - 2923 Lake Forest Rd
orange star4.5 • 156
2923 Lake Forest Rd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tahoe City
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston