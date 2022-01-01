Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Cedar House Pub is known for comfort food with a gourmet twist. Surprise your family with a delectable to-go dinner. We offer many dining options for guests with specialized dietary needs, and even options for little humans’ distinguished palates.
Location
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City, CA 96145
