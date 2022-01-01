Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck We will let you know where we will be this summer
It’s taco time with casual Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, nachos, and burritos, served from our Food Truck which is currently available for private hire.
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City, CA 96145
