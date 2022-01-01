Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rusty's Kitchen

725 Granlibakken Road

Tahoe City, CA 96145

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Tahoe Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Chai Scone with Maple Glaze

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Triple Berry Scone

$4.00

Raspberry Bar

$4.00

Lunch Menu

Two Street Tacos

$7.00

Two street tacos with your choice of beef (carne asada) or chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Served with red or green salsa

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Just beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Simple. Elegant. Delicious. Served with a side of chips and your choice of red or green salsa

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

This hefty burrito is a fiesta in your mouth. Comes with your choice of chicken, steak, or meat-free. Loaded with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Chips on the side with your choice of red or green salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Melted cheese folded into a jumbo flour tortilla. Add chicken or steak for $2. Comes with a side of crispy tortilla chips and your choice of red or green salsa.

Nachos

$9.00

Our house-fried tortilla chips smothered with cheese, with or without pickled jalapeños.

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$11.00

These loaded nachos are big enough to share. House-fried tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak.

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Three Tacos

$10.00

Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Powerade

$4.00

Vitamin Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

AHA Bubble Water

$3.00
Rusty's Kitchen is located in Granlibakken's historic ski hut. Serving snacks and drinks, and delicious Mexican food. Currently serving out of the Granlibakken Food Truck at the Granlibakken Ski and Sledding Area.

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City, CA 96145

