Rusty's Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Rusty's Kitchen is located in Granlibakken's historic ski hut. Serving snacks and drinks, and delicious Mexican food. Currently serving out of the Granlibakken Food Truck at the Granlibakken Ski and Sledding Area.
Location
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City, CA 96145
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
No Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant
Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck - We will let you know where we will be this summer
No Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant
Moe's Original BBQ - Tahoe City
No Reviews
700 North Lake Boulevard Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant