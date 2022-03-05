Granny's HC LLC PO Box 41
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Grannys hideaway cafe & home cooking!
Location
PO Box 41, Eagle Bend, MN 56446
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Round Still - 114 Jefferson Street S.
No Reviews
114 Jefferson street Wadena, MN 56482
View restaurant
More near Eagle Bend