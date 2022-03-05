A map showing the location of Granny's HC LLC PO Box 41View gallery

Granny's HC LLC PO Box 41

PO Box 41

Eagle Bend, MN 56446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Sides

Oatmeal

$4.00

Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

American Fries

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Meat

$4.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Two Pancakes

$4.00

Two French Toast

$4.00

extra cheese

$1.50

extra veggies

$1.50

Misc .25

$0.25

Misc .10

$0.10

Breakfast Sp

$7.00

Omlettes

Western - three egg omelette with sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & mets cheese

$10.00

Americana - three egg omelette with ham, onion, mushroom & melted cheese

$10.00

The Hillbilly Supreme - four egg omelette stuffed with ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato & melted blended cheese

$12.00

Build Your Own Omlette - start with three eggs, add sausage, ham or bacon, veggies - peppers, onions, mushrooms, other maybe available, add $.

$10.00

Breakfast Items

Two eggs with choice sausage, ham or bacon with hash browns & toast

$10.00

Steak & Eggs 8oz hamburger steak with eggs & toast

$12.00

Grannys Breakfast Sandwich - choice meat, sausage, ham or bacon with egg & cheese on toast

$8.00

The Denver - two egg scrambler with ham, onions, green peppers, served with toast

$8.00

Apple Fritter French Toast

$10.00

Grandads Skillet - hash browns, ham, onion, mushroom & green peppers covered with a blanket of cheese & served with toast

$10.00

Drinks

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Soda

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Specialty Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Buffet

Sunday Buffet

$16.00

Mexican Buffet

$16.99

Italian Buffet

$16.99

Asian Buffet

$16.99

Employee & Family Buffet (up to 4)

$12.00

Salad Or Kids

$8.00

Dessert

Slice Pie of the Day

$2.50

Whole Pie of the Day

$12.00

Slice Derby Pie

$2.50

Whole Derby Pie

$12.00

Slice Blueberry Pie

$2.50

Whole Blueberry Pie

$12.00

Cookie

$0.50

Dozen Cookies

$5.00

Dozen with Jar

$10.00

Lunch

Buffet

Sunday Buffet

$16.00

Mexican Buffet

$16.99

Italian Buffet

$16.99

Asian Buffet

$16.99

Employee & Family Buffet (up to 4)

$12.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Chicken Filet

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Philly

$12.00

Pressed Italian

$10.00

Pressed Cuban

$10.00

4/$40 Lunch Pack

$40.00

Pressed Cheese Or Grilled Cheese

$10.88

Frisco

$12.00

Burgers

Jethro Burger

$14.00

1/3 Cheeseburger

$9.00

1/3 Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

1/3 Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/3 California Style Burger

$10.00

The Works Burger

$11.00

Baskets

Three Chix Strips

$9.00

1/4 Chicken

$9.00

1/2 Chicken (All White Addc$1)

$12.00

Fish Fry

$11.00

21 Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Dinner

$11.00

Hot Beef

$10.00

S/S

$9.00

Lunch Sides

Dinner

Buffet

Sunday Buffet

$16.00

Mexican Buffet

$16.99

Italian Buffet

$16.99

Asian Buffet

$16.99

Employee & Family Buffet (up to 4)

$12.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Chef

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Dinner

$8.00

Ap Fries

$5.00

Ap Onion Rings

$7.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Chicken Filet

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Philly

$12.00

Burgers

Jethro Burger

$14.00

1/3 Cheeseburger

$9.00

1/3 Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

1/3 Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/3 California Style Burger

$10.00

The Works Burger

$11.00

Baskets

Three Chix Strips

$9.00

1/4 Chicken

$9.00

1/2 Chicken (All White Addc$1)

$12.00

Fish Fry

$11.00

21 Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Hamburger Steak Dinner

Five Chix Strips

$14.00

21 Shrimp Dinner

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grannys hideaway cafe & home cooking!

Location

PO Box 41, Eagle Bend, MN 56446

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

