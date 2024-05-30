Granny's Cajun Cooking Plano - Preston Rd.
8612 Preston Road
107
Plano, TX 75024
Featured Items
- 2pc Fish & 4pc Wings Combo$24.00
100% real Catfish and Wings (Cajun Fried, Lemon Pepper, Hot, BBQ or Granny's Cajun Sweet and Spicy) Served with Texas Toast, Fries, Homemade Jalapeno Ranch and Homemade Tarter Sauce.
- Small Gumbo$10.00
Flavorful Roux-based Gumbo with Crabmeat, Chicken, and Sausage served over Rice. Crackers included.
- 2pc Cajun Catfish Basket$16.00
100% Catfish Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Texas Toast, Fries and homemade Tartar Sauce
Granny's Cajun Cooking
Granny's Cajun Catfish Baskets
100% Catfish Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Texas Toast, Fries and homemade Tartar Sauce
Granny's Cajun Chicken Strip Baskets
Juicy Fried Chicken Tenders Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Fries and homemade jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Granny's Pork Chop Baskets
Tendor Pork Chops Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Texas Toast and Fries
Granny's Cajun Shrimp Baskets
Fried Shrimp Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Fries, Texas Toast and homemade Tartar Sauce