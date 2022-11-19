Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

Cowboy Omelette

$10.99

Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato Omelette made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.