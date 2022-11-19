Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
2145 North Center Street
Hickory, NC 28601
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Panko crusted fried green tomatoes served with boom-boom sauce.
Fried Pickles
Hefty basket of hand breaded fried pickles served with chipolte ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
8 breaded mozzarella sticks served with marina sauce.
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or ground beef, bell pepper, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla.
Sandwiches
Granny's Burger
Fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way"
Big Daddy Burger
It's as big as it sounds. Our jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken breast and we recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles.
Big Bird
Jumbo Fried or grilled chicken breast on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles.
Barbecue Sandwich
Homemade chopped barbecue. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.
Big Pig
Homemade chopped barbecue piled high on a large seasame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.
Hot Dog
All beef hotdog fried. We recommend it "All the Way."
Two Hotdogs
A whopping 1/2 pound foot-long all beef hotdog split and grilled. We recommend it "All the Way."
Flounder Sandwich
Golden fried flounder fillet on a bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.
Big Flounder Sandwich
Jumbo golden fried flounder fillet on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.
BLT Sandwich
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled white toast with american cheese.
Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad on white toast. We recommend it with lettuce and tomato.
Patty Melt
Fresh ground chuck burger* topped with swiss & smothered in grilled onions on grilled wheat toast.
Double Decker Club
Hickory smoked ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a double stacked white toast.
Double Hamburger
A double fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way"
Double Big Daddy
It's even bigger than it sounds. Our double 10oz jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun.
Sandwich Combo
Granny's Burger Combo
Fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.
Big Daddy Burger Combo
It's as big as it sounds. Our jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Chicken Sandwich Combo
Fried or grilled chicken breast and we recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Big Bird Combo
Jumbo Fried or grilled chicken breast on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Barbecue Sandwich Combo
Homemade chopped barbecue. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Big Pig Combo
Homemade chopped barbecue piled high on a large seasame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Hot Dog Combo
All beef hotdog fried. We recommend it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.
Two Hotdogs Combo
A whopping 1/2 pound foot-long all beef hotdog split and grilled. We recommend it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.
Flounder Sandwich Combo
Golden fried flounder fillet on a bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Big Flounder Sandwich Combo
Jumbo golden fried flounder fillet on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.
BLT Sandwich Combo
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Chicken Salad Combo
Homemade chicken salad on white toast. We recommend it with lettuce and tomato. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Patty Melt Combo
Fresh ground chuck burger* topped with swiss & smothered in grilled onions on grilled wheat toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Double Decker Club Combo
Hickory smoked ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a double stacked white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Double Hamburger Combo
A double fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.
Double Big Daddy Combo
It's even bigger than it sounds. Our double 10oz jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Signature Meals
Country Fried Steak
11oz breaded chopped steak fried and smothered in white gravy. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
Country Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast smothered in white pepper gravy. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
Old Fashion Pork Chops
Bone-In pork chop chooked your choice of hand-breaded & fried or seasoned & grilled. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
Bone-In Chicken
Choice of Quarter Fried Chicken (2 piece white or dark) or Half Fried Chicken (4 piece white & dark). Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
Mom's Favorite
Grilled chicken tenders smothered in grilled pepper and onions. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
Chicken Livers
Hand-breaded chicken livers cooked with choice of deep-fried or pan grilled. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
Meatloaf Plate
Home-style Meatloaf filled with savory seasonings, onions, peppers, and breadcrumbs, topped with cold Heinz Ketchup. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
Country Style Steak
Slow cooked, fall apart cube steak in a sauvory brown gravy. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
Chicken Tender Plate
A plate of our hand-breaded chicken tenders golden fried with your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 2 sides, and bread.
Grilled Chicken Plate
A plate of our grilled chicken tenders. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
Hickory Smoked Ham
Delectable portion of our hickory smoked ham. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
Chopped Barbecue Plate
Homemade chopped barbecue with our Western NC sweet sauce. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
3 Vegetable Plate
A selection of 3 country sides and choice of bread.
4 Vegetable Plate
A selection of 4 country sides and choice of bread.
Soup & Grilled Cheese
A bowl of our homemade vegetable beef soup and a grilled cheese sandwich.
Country Boy
A large bowl of pinto beans, served with chow-chow, cole slaw, and cornbread.
Half Granny's Special
Half order of our 'Open-Face' country style cubed steak with choice of 1 side and tea.
Whole Granny's Special
Whole order of our 'Open-Face' country style cubed steak with choice of 1 side and tea.
Country Ham Plate
Farmer & Fisherman
Sirloin Tips
Hand-cut USDA* choice sirloin tips* pan seared to your preferred temperature. Choice of two sides and bread.
Hamburger Steak
Our fresh ground-chuck* served to perfection. Choice of two sides and bread.
Flounder Filet Plate
Hand-breaded flounder filets fried to golden perfection and served with tartar sauce. Choice of two sides and bread.
Calabash Shrimp Plate
Hand-breaded baby shrimp fried to golden perfection and served with cocktail sauce. Choice of two sides and bread.
Fisherman Combination Plate
A pile of our hand-breaded flounder filets and baby shrimp fried to golden perfection and served with tartar and cocktail. Choice of two sides and bread.
Salads
Tossed Salad
Small salad of mixed iceburg and romaine topped with toamtoes, onions, carrots, and cucumbers. Choice of salad dressing.
Signature Salad
Large salad of mixed iceburg and romaine topped with tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, egg, cheddar, and croutons. Choice of Salad dressing.
Side Salad
Kids & Senoirs
Kid's Hotdog
Kid's Hotdog served on a bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese on white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kid's Bowl of Mac & Cheese. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.
Kid's Hamburger
Kid's Burger. Choice of 1 side and tea.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's portion of our hand-breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Kid's portion of our grilled chicken tenders. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.
Kid's Country Style Steak
Kid's portion of our country style cubed steak. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.
Kid's Meatloaf
Kid's portion of our home-style meatloaf topped with cold Heinz ketchup. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.
Beverages
Sweet Tea
Sweetened Luzianne Tea
Unsweet Tea
Unsweetened Luzianne Tea
Half & Half Tea
Half Sweet & Half Unsweeted Tea
Coffee
Freshly Brewed JFG Coffee
Decaffinated Coffee
Freshly Brewed JFG Decaffinated Coffee
Soft Drink
Soft Drink
Hot Tea
Harney & Sons Premium Hot Tea.
Cherry Setup
Mountain Dew, Grenadine, Lemon, & Maraschino Cherries.
Small Juice (12oz)
12 oz Juice or Milk
Bottled Aquafina Water
Ice Water Togo
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweeted Tea
Gallon Lemonade
V8 Tomato Juice (Can)
Bag of Ice
Family Picnic Pack
Sides
Small Side
Large Side
Pint Side
Quart Side
Soup
Hushpuppies (6)
Cornbread
Roll
Garlic Toast
Mushroom Gravy
Brown Gravy
White Gravy
Peppers & Onions
Onions
Peppers
American Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Extra Salad Dressing
Extra Sauce
Chow Chow
Desserts
Traditional Breakfast
2 Eggs & No Meat
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Bacon
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Sausage Patties
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Sausage Links
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Smoked Sausage
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Livermush
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Bologna
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Turkey Bacon
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Grilled Chicken
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Smoked Ham
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Country Ham
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Tenderloin
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs and Hamburger Steak
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
2 Eggs & Cornbeef Hash
Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & No Meat
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Bacon
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Sausage Patties
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Sausage Links
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Smoked Sausage
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Livermush
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Bologna
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Turkey Bacon
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Grilled Chicken
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Smoked Ham
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Country Ham
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Tenderloin
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Hamburger Steak
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.
1 Egg & Cornbeef Hash
Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & No meat
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Bacon
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Sausage Patties
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Sausage Links
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Smoked Sausage
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Livermush
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Bologna
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Turkey Bacon
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Grilled Chicken
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Smoked Ham
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Country Ham
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Tenderloin
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Hamburger Steak
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
3 Eggs & Cornbeef Hash
Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.
Omelettes
Western Omelette
Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato Omelette made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.
Cowboy Omelette
Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato Omelette made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.
Cheese Omelette
Made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.
BYO Omelette
Made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.
Breakfast Favorites
Country Sampler
Sampling of country ham, sausage patty, and bacon. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.
Farmer's Breakfast
Choice of thick hickory smoked ham or whole slice of country ham. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.
Grandpa's Breakfast
11oz country fried steak smothered with white pepper gravy. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.
Granny's Pork Chop Breakfast
Bone-In pork chop with your choice of hand-breaded & fried or seasoned & grilled. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.
Old Timer
Choice of fried Hunters or grilled thick cut bologna. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.
Tips N' Eggs
Pan seared sirloin tips* smothered in your choice of mushroom gravy or bell peppers & onions. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.
Uncle Kent's Chicken
Hand-breaded boneless chicken fried and smmoethered in white pepper gravy. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuits, grits & gravy.
Chicken N' Waffles
Fried boneless chicken served on a begian waffle drizzled in honey. 2 fresh eggs* cooked your way.
Healthy Choice Oatmeal
Brown sugar and cinnamon oatmeal cooked to order. Topped with choice of strawberries or banana.
Light Eaters Breakfast
2 fresh eggs* cooked your way, served with grits, gravy, and toast or biscuit.
Hot of the Griddle
Short Stack (2) Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup.
Tall Stack (4) Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup.
French Toast
Three slices of battered whole grain bread caramelized to perfection, It's sure to cure the morning sweet tooth.
Belgain Waffle
Large belgian waffle served with maple syrup.
Sunrise Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 fresh eggs* cooked your way, choice of bacon or sausage patties.
Biscuits
Biscuit & Jelly
Egg Biscuit
Bacon Biscuit
Turkey Bacon Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit
Livermush Biscuit
Bologna Biscuit
Country Ham Biscuit
Tenderloin Biscuit
Smoked Sausage Biscuit
Fried Chicken Biscuit
Grilled Chicken Biscuit
Co. Fried Steak Biscuit
Smoked Ham Biscuit
Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Bacon Sandwich
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich
Livermush Sandwich
Bologna Sandwich
Country Ham Sandwich
Tenderloin Sandwich
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Co. Fried Steak Sandwich
Smoked Ham Sandwich
It's All Gravy
Hashbrowns
Breakfast A' La Carte
Extra Egg*
Biscuit
Toast
Side of Grits
Bowl of Grits
Side of Gravy
Bowl of Gravy
Apple Sauce
Sliced Tomatoes
Fresh Fruit
Side of Rice
Bowl of Rice
American Cheese
Shredded Cheddar
Swiss Cheese
Bacon
Crispy Bacon
Soft Bacon
Sausage Patties
Sausage Links
Turkey Bacon
Fried Livermush
Grilled Livermush
Fried Bologna
Grilled Bologna
Country Ham
Hickory Smoked Ham
Smoked Sausage
Tenderloin
Side of Salsa
Muffin
Cornbeef Hash
Beverages
Sweet Tea
Sweetened Luzianne Tea
Unsweet Tea
Unsweetened Luzianne Tea
Half & Half' Tea
Half Sweet & Half Unsweeted Tea
Coffee
Freshly Brewed JFG Coffee
Decaffinated Coffee
Freshly Brewed JFG Decaffinated Coffee
Soft Drink
Soft Drink
Hot Tea
Harney & Sons Premium Hot Tea.
Cherry Setup
Mountain Dew, Grenadine, Lemon, & Maraschino Cherries.
Small Juice (12oz)
12 oz Juice or Milk
Large Juice (20oz)
20 oz Juice or Milk
Bottled Aquafina Water
Ice Water Togo
V8 Tomato Juice (Can)
Bag of Ice
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
2145 North Center Street, Hickory, NC 28601