American
Breakfast & Brunch

Granny's Country Kitchen -Icard

248 Reviews

$$

3448 Miller Bridge Road

Connelly Springs, NC 28612

Popular Items

Livermush Sandwich
Sirloin Tips
Granny's Burger Combo

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Panko crusted fried green tomatoes served with boom-boom sauce.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hefty basket of hand breaded fried pickles served with chipolte ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

8 breaded mozzarella sticks served with marina sauce.

Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled chicken or ground beef, bell pepper, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla.

Sandwiches

Granny's Burger

Granny's Burger

$4.99

Fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way"

Big Daddy Burger

Big Daddy Burger

$8.49

It's as big as it sounds. Our jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast and we recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles.

Big Bird

$7.99

Jumbo Fried or grilled chicken breast on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles.

Barbecue Sandwich

$4.99

Homemade chopped barbecue. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.

Big Pig

$7.99

Homemade chopped barbecue piled high on a large seasame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.

Hot Dog

$3.29

All beef hotdog fried. We recommend it "All the Way."

Two Hotdogs

$6.29

A whopping 1/2 pound foot-long all beef hotdog split and grilled. We recommend it "All the Way."

Flounder Sandwich

$5.99

Golden fried flounder fillet on a bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.

Big Flounder Sandwich

$8.49

Jumbo golden fried flounder fillet on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles.

BLT Sandwich

$4.99

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast.

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled white toast with american cheese.

Chicken Salad

$4.99

Homemade chicken salad on white toast. We recommend it with lettuce and tomato.

Patty Melt

$6.29

Fresh ground chuck burger* topped with swiss & smothered in grilled onions on grilled wheat toast.

Double Decker Club

Double Decker Club

$7.99

Hickory smoked ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a double stacked white toast.

Double Hamburger

$7.99

A double fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way"

Double Big Daddy

$14.59

It's even bigger than it sounds. Our double 10oz jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun.

Sandwich Combo

Granny's Burger Combo

Granny's Burger Combo

$8.28

Fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.

Big Daddy Burger Combo

Big Daddy Burger Combo

$11.78

It's as big as it sounds. Our jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$8.28

Fried or grilled chicken breast and we recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Big Bird Combo

$11.28

Jumbo Fried or grilled chicken breast on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it topped with lettuce tomato, mayo, and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Barbecue Sandwich Combo

$8.28

Homemade chopped barbecue. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Big Pig Combo

$11.28

Homemade chopped barbecue piled high on a large seasame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Hot Dog Combo

$6.58

All beef hotdog fried. We recommend it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.

Two Hotdogs Combo

$9.58

A whopping 1/2 pound foot-long all beef hotdog split and grilled. We recommend it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.

Flounder Sandwich Combo

$9.28

Golden fried flounder fillet on a bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Big Flounder Sandwich Combo

$11.78

Jumbo golden fried flounder fillet on a large sesame seed bun. We recommend it with slaw and pickles. Choice of 1 side and tea.

BLT Sandwich Combo

$8.28

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Grilled Cheese Combo

$7.28

Grilled white toast with american cheese. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Chicken Salad Combo

$8.28

Homemade chicken salad on white toast. We recommend it with lettuce and tomato. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Patty Melt Combo

$9.58

Fresh ground chuck burger* topped with swiss & smothered in grilled onions on grilled wheat toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Double Decker Club Combo

Double Decker Club Combo

$11.28

Hickory smoked ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a double stacked white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Double Hamburger Combo

$11.28

A double fresh ground chuck burger* seared to perfection and we recommend ordering it "All the Way." Choice of 1 side and tea.

Double Big Daddy Combo

$17.88

It's even bigger than it sounds. Our double 10oz jumbo fresh ground chuck* seared to perfection and we recommend it served "All the Way" on a sesame seed bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Signature Meals

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

11oz breaded chopped steak fried and smothered in white gravy. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.

Country Fried Chicken

$11.99

Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast smothered in white pepper gravy. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.

Old Fashion Pork Chops

$9.99

Bone-In pork chop chooked your choice of hand-breaded & fried or seasoned & grilled. Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.

Bone-In Chicken

Bone-In Chicken

$9.99

Choice of Quarter Fried Chicken (2 piece white or dark) or Half Fried Chicken (4 piece white & dark). Our signature meals are served with choice of 2 sides and bread.

Mom's Favorite

$10.99

Grilled chicken tenders smothered in grilled pepper and onions. Choice of 2 sides and bread.

Chicken Livers

$9.49

Hand-breaded chicken livers cooked with choice of deep-fried or pan grilled. Choice of 2 sides and bread.

Meatloaf Plate

Meatloaf Plate

$10.99

Home-style Meatloaf filled with savory seasonings, onions, peppers, and breadcrumbs, topped with cold Heinz Ketchup. Choice of 2 sides and bread.

Country Style Steak

Country Style Steak

$10.99

Slow cooked, fall apart cube steak in a sauvory brown gravy. Choice of 2 sides and bread.

Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$10.99

A plate of our hand-breaded chicken tenders golden fried with your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 2 sides, and bread.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.49

A plate of our grilled chicken tenders. Choice of 2 sides and bread.

Hickory Smoked Ham

Hickory Smoked Ham

$9.99

Delectable portion of our hickory smoked ham. Choice of 2 sides and bread.

Chopped Barbecue Plate

$9.99

Homemade chopped barbecue with our Western NC sweet sauce. Choice of 2 sides and bread.

3 Vegetable Plate

$6.99

A selection of 3 country sides and choice of bread.

4 Vegetable Plate

$7.99

A selection of 4 country sides and choice of bread.

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$7.99

A bowl of our homemade vegetable beef soup and a grilled cheese sandwich.

Country Boy

$6.49

A large bowl of pinto beans, served with chow-chow, cole slaw, and cornbread.

Half Granny's Special

$9.49

Half order of our 'Open-Face' country style cubed steak with choice of 1 side and tea.

Whole Granny's Special

Whole Granny's Special

$10.99

Whole order of our 'Open-Face' country style cubed steak with choice of 1 side and tea.

Country Ham Plate

$10.59

Farmer & Fisherman

Sirloin Tips

$11.99

Hand-cut USDA* choice sirloin tips* pan seared to your preferred temperature. Choice of two sides and bread.

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Our fresh ground-chuck* served to perfection. Choice of two sides and bread.

Flounder Filet Plate

$11.59

Hand-breaded flounder filets fried to golden perfection and served with tartar sauce. Choice of two sides and bread.

Calabash Shrimp Plate

$11.59

Hand-breaded baby shrimp fried to golden perfection and served with cocktail sauce. Choice of two sides and bread.

Fisherman Combination Plate

Fisherman Combination Plate

$15.99

A pile of our hand-breaded flounder filets and baby shrimp fried to golden perfection and served with tartar and cocktail. Choice of two sides and bread.

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.29

Small salad of mixed iceburg and romaine topped with toamtoes, onions, carrots, and cucumbers. Choice of salad dressing.

Signature Salad

$7.99

Large salad of mixed iceburg and romaine topped with tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, egg, cheddar, and croutons. Choice of Salad dressing.

Side Salad

$3.88

Kids & Senoirs

Kid's Hotdog

$5.99

Kid's Hotdog served on a bun. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese on white toast. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Bowl of Mac & Cheese. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Kid's Burger. Choice of 1 side and tea.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's portion of our hand-breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kid's portion of our grilled chicken tenders. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.

Kid's Country Style Steak

$8.99

Kid's portion of our country style cubed steak. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.

Kid's Meatloaf

$7.99

Kid's portion of our home-style meatloaf topped with cold Heinz ketchup. Choice of 1 side, bread, and tea.

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Sweetened Luzianne Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Luzianne Tea

Half & Half Tea

$2.49

Half Sweet & Half Unsweeted Tea

Coffee

$2.49

Freshly Brewed JFG Coffee

Decaffinated Coffee

$2.49

Freshly Brewed JFG Decaffinated Coffee

Soft Drink

$2.79

Soft Drink

Hot Tea

$2.49

Harney & Sons Premium Hot Tea.

Cherry Setup

$3.69

Mountain Dew, Grenadine, Lemon, & Maraschino Cherries.

Small Juice (12oz)

$2.99

12 oz Juice or Milk

Bottled Aquafina Water

$2.59

Ice Water Togo

$0.49

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Unsweeted Tea

$6.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.99

V8 Tomato Juice (Can)

$2.39

Bag of Ice

$2.89

Family Picnic Pack

Feed the a family of 4-6 with our Picnic Pack. Includes choice of 1 meat, 2 pints of vegetables, and 6 dinner rolls!

Family Picnic Pack

$22.99

Extra Vegetable Pint

$4.29

Extra Vegetable Quart

$7.99

Extra 6 Rolls

$2.99

Add Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Add Gallon Lemonade

$6.99

Sides

Small Side

$2.89

Large Side

$3.69

Pint Side

$6.29

Quart Side

$9.29

Soup

$4.99

Hushpuppies (6)

$2.59

Cornbread

$0.49

Roll

$0.49

Garlic Toast

$1.49

Mushroom Gravy

$0.99

Brown Gravy

$0.99

White Gravy

$0.99

Peppers & Onions

$0.99

Onions

$0.99

Peppers

$0.99

American Cheese

$0.59

Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Swiss Cheese

$0.99

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.39

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Chow Chow

$0.79

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.59

Meringue Pie

$3.59

Traditional Breakfast

2 Eggs & No Meat

$5.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Bacon

2 Eggs & Bacon

$7.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Sausage Patties

$7.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Sausage Links

$8.49

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Livermush

$8.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Bologna

$8.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Turkey Bacon

$8.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Smoked Ham

$9.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Country Ham

$9.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs & Tenderloin

$9.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

2 Eggs and Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Served with two fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & No Meat

$5.06

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Bacon

$6.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Sausage Patties

$6.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Sausage Links

$7.49

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Livermush

$7.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Bologna

$7.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Turkey Bacon

$7.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Smoked Ham

$8.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Country Ham

$9.49

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Tenderloin

$8.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

1 Egg & Hamburger Steak

$10.99

Served with one fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of gravy, grits, fruit cup, or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & No meat

$6.99

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Bacon

$8.99

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Sausage Patties

$8.99

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Sausage Links

$9.49

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Livermush

$9.99

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Bologna

$9.99

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Turkey Bacon

$9.99

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Grilled Chicken

$11.09

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Smoked Ham

$10.99

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Country Ham

$11.09

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Tenderloin

$10.59

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

3 Eggs & Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Served with three fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish of grits, gravy, fruit or sliced tomatoes.

Omelettes

Western Omelette

$9.99

Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato Omelette made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.

Cowboy Omelette

$10.99

Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato Omelette made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.

Cheese Omelette

$7.49

Made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.

BYO Omelette

$7.49

Made to order with 3 fresh eggs* folded to perfection. Choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of toast or biscuit, and a side dish. Choose your side dish: grits, gravy, or sliced tomatoes.

Breakfast Favorites

Country Sampler

$10.99

Sampling of country ham, sausage patty, and bacon. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.

Farmer's Breakfast

$10.99

Choice of thick hickory smoked ham or whole slice of country ham. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.

Grandpa's Breakfast

$11.99

11oz country fried steak smothered with white pepper gravy. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.

Granny's Pork Chop Breakfast

$10.49

Bone-In pork chop with your choice of hand-breaded & fried or seasoned & grilled. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.

Old Timer

$10.49

Choice of fried Hunters or grilled thick cut bologna. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.

Tips N' Eggs

$12.49

Pan seared sirloin tips* smothered in your choice of mushroom gravy or bell peppers & onions. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuit, grits & gravy.

Uncle Kent's Chicken

$11.99

Hand-breaded boneless chicken fried and smmoethered in white pepper gravy. Served with 3 fresh eggs*, your choice of toast or biscuits, grits & gravy.

Chicken N' Waffles

$10.99

Fried boneless chicken served on a begian waffle drizzled in honey. 2 fresh eggs* cooked your way.

Healthy Choice Oatmeal

$7.29

Brown sugar and cinnamon oatmeal cooked to order. Topped with choice of strawberries or banana.

Light Eaters Breakfast

$6.99

2 fresh eggs* cooked your way, served with grits, gravy, and toast or biscuit.

Hot of the Griddle

Short Stack (2) Pancakes

$3.99

Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup.

Tall Stack (4) Pancakes

$5.99

Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup.

French Toast

$5.99

Three slices of battered whole grain bread caramelized to perfection, It's sure to cure the morning sweet tooth.

Belgain Waffle

$6.99

Large belgian waffle served with maple syrup.

Sunrise Breakfast

$8.99

2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 fresh eggs* cooked your way, choice of bacon or sausage patties.

Biscuits

Biscuit & Jelly

$1.49

Egg Biscuit

$2.48

Bacon Biscuit

$2.79

Turkey Bacon Biscuit

$3.29

Sausage Biscuit

$2.79

Livermush Biscuit

$3.29

Bologna Biscuit

$3.29

Country Ham Biscuit

$3.99

Tenderloin Biscuit

$3.99

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Biscuit

$4.49

Co. Fried Steak Biscuit

$8.99

Smoked Ham Biscuit

$3.99

Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Bacon Sandwich

$3.99

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$4.19

Sausage Sandwich

$3.99

Livermush Sandwich

$4.30

Bologna Sandwich

$4.29

Country Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Co. Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$4.99

It's All Gravy

One Gravy Biscuit

$2.99

Freshly baked buttermilk biscuit smothered in white peppered gravy.

Two Gravy Biscuits

$4.49

Two freshly baked buttermilk biscuit smothered in white peppered gravy.

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Two scrambled eggs, chopped sausage, chedder cheese, served atop a biscuit and gravy.

Hashbrowns

Small Hasbrowns

$2.99

Fresh shredded hashbrowns scattered on the griddle. Add your favorite toppings.

Large Hashbrowns

$4.29

Fresh shredded hashbrowns scattered on the griddle. Add your favorite toppings.

Breakfast A' La Carte

Extra Egg*

$1.59

Biscuit

$1.49

Toast

$1.49

Side of Grits

$1.99

Bowl of Grits

$2.99

Side of Gravy

$1.99

Bowl of Gravy

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.89

Side of Rice

$1.99

Bowl of Rice

$2.99

American Cheese

$0.59

Shredded Cheddar

$0.99

Swiss Cheese

$0.99

Bacon

$2.79

Crispy Bacon

$2.79

Soft Bacon

$2.79

Sausage Patties

$2.79

Sausage Links

$3.29

Turkey Bacon

$3.59

Fried Livermush

$3.29

Grilled Livermush

$3.29

Fried Bologna

$3.29

Grilled Bologna

$3.29

Country Ham

$5.99

Hickory Smoked Ham

$5.99

Smoked Sausage

$3.99

Tenderloin

$5.99

Side of Salsa

$0.59

