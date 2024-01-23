Restaurant info

At Granny's, we don't just offer mouthwatering never-frozen short rib burgers, perfectly crispy fries, and a range of refreshing sodas; we provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere where every customer becomes part of our extended family. Our signature "Sky High Shakes" have become legendary, delighting visitors with their whimsical, overflowing charm. Granny's is more than a restaurant; it's a place of memory-making, happiness, and camaraderie, embodying the essence of an old-time, feel-good gathering spot for friends, new and old, offering a taste of cherished yesteryears in every bite and sip.