Granny's Drive In
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Granny's, we don't just offer mouthwatering never-frozen short rib burgers, perfectly crispy fries, and a range of refreshing sodas; we provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere where every customer becomes part of our extended family. Our signature "Sky High Shakes" have become legendary, delighting visitors with their whimsical, overflowing charm. Granny's is more than a restaurant; it's a place of memory-making, happiness, and camaraderie, embodying the essence of an old-time, feel-good gathering spot for friends, new and old, offering a taste of cherished yesteryears in every bite and sip.
Location
511 S Main St, Heber City, UT 84032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Heber City