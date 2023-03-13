Restaurant header imageView gallery

Granny's Sweeties

review star

No reviews yet

401 W Pecan Street

Celina, TX 75009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Cakes

Chocolate

Chocolate

$20.00+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$20.00+
Lemon

Lemon

$20.00+
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$20.00+
Cookies 'n' Creme

Cookies 'n' Creme

$25.00+
Carrot

Carrot

$20.00+
German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$20.00+
Birthday

Birthday

$20.00+
Italian Creme

Italian Creme

$20.00+
Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$25.00+
Lucky Marshmallow Cereal

Lucky Marshmallow Cereal

$25.00+
Blueberry

Blueberry

$25.00+
Chocolate Dipped Strawberry

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry

$25.00+
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$25.00+
Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$25.00+
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$25.00+
Chocolate Peppermint

Chocolate Peppermint

$25.00+
Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$25.00+
Root Beer

Root Beer

$25.00+
Bomb Pop

Bomb Pop

$25.00+
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$25.00+
Cinnamon Toast Cereal

Cinnamon Toast Cereal

$25.00+
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$25.00+
Butter Pecan

Butter Pecan

$25.00+
Gingerbread

Gingerbread

$25.00+
Watermelon

Watermelon

$25.00+
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$25.00+
Orange Dreamsicle

Orange Dreamsicle

$25.00+
Peach Bellini

Peach Bellini

$25.00+
Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$25.00+
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$25.00+

Buff City

Cupcake

$3.00

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$5.00

3pk Cookies

$7.50

4pk Cookie

$10.00

Rice Krispy

$2.50

Oreos

$1.50

Gold Coin

$2.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy!

Location

401 W Pecan Street, Celina, TX 75009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Toasted Walnut Table and Market
orange star5.0 • 110
304 W. Walnut St Celina, TX 75009
View restaurantnext
Honeylu's Coffee
orange star4.4 • 228
1170 N. Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20
orange starNo Reviews
1111 S Preston Rd #20 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
1418 Coffee - Prosper
orange starNo Reviews
102 E Prosper Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Prosper, TX
orange starNo Reviews
790 North Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Killa Pie
orange starNo Reviews
1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Celina

Toasted Walnut Table and Market
orange star5.0 • 110
304 W. Walnut St Celina, TX 75009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Celina
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (137 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston