Breakfast & Brunch

Granny's Restaurant Addison, IL

705 Reviews

$

190 N Swift

Addison, IL 60101

Omelets + Bowls

Mile High

$13.00

Cancún*

$12.50

The Works

$14.00

Mediterranean

$13.00

The Dixie

$14.00

Emerald Isle

$13.00

The Spartan

$13.00

Barn Burner

$14.00

Wisconsin

$12.00

Bacado

$14.00

Spicy Flamingo

$14.00

Harriet's Garden

$13.00

Popeye

$13.00

Gypsy*

$13.00

Create Your Own*

$13.00

Plain Omelet*

$10.00

Bourbon St.*

$12.00Out of stock

Texas Hash*

$12.00Out of stock

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$13.00

Erin Go Benny

$14.00

Eggs Florentine

$13.00

Southern Gentleman

$13.00

Caprese*

$12.00Out of stock

Fiesta Benedict*

$12.00

Cali Benedict

$14.00

Eggs & Meat

Eggs

$9.00

Eggs & Meat

$11.00

Minced Ham & Cheddar*

$12.00

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.00

Cajun Chicken & Eggs*

$13.00

Chorizo & Eggs*

$12.00

New York Steak & Eggs*

$19.00Out of stock

Ribeye Steak & Eggs*

$15.00Out of stock

Southern Comfort

The Farmhouse

$11.00

Triple Play

$14.00

Southern Exposure

$14.00

Fill ‘er Up

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Sweet Side

Pancakes

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Crepes

$8.00

Thin French Toast

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

Combos

Cakes, Eggs & Meat

$11.00

Bacon Waffle*

$11.00

French Toast Combo

$11.00

The Sampler

$15.00

Strawberry & Banana Pancake Combo

$14.00

Nutella French Toast Combo

$13.00

Pumpkin Pancake Combo*

$14.00

Waffle, Eggs & Meat

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Specialties

Bacon & Egg Wrap*

$10.00

Tijuana*

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros*

$14.00

Pancake Sandwich*

$12.00

Egg Sandwich*

$8.00

Breakfast Croissant*

$12.00

Nutella Stuffed French Toast*

$13.00

Pumpkin Pancakes*

$11.00

Chilaquiles

$9.99

B-fast Sides

Side Toast

$3.00

Side of Pancakes

$5.00

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Diced

$3.00

Side Pita Bread

$3.00

Side of Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

ADD Extra Egg

$1.50

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Sausage Links

$5.00

Side of Patties

$5.00

Side Ham off the Bone

$5.00

Side Turkey Links

$5.00

Side Corned Beef & Hash

$5.00

Toasted Bagel

$3.00

Side Of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Side of Granny's Potatoes

$4.50

Side of French Fries

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Bowl of Fruit

$8.00

Side of French Toast

$4.00

Side of Gravy (Small)

$3.00

Side of Gravy (Large)

$4.50

Cup Of Grits

$3.00

Bowl Of Grits

$4.50

Side Of Grilled Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Of Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Of Hollandaise sauce

$1.50

Side Of Gyros Meat

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Of Chorizo

$5.00

Side Of Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Tomato Slices

$1.50

Side Of Sautéed Spinach

$3.00

Side Of Grilled Onions

$0.75

Bowl Of Granola

$5.00

Side Of Nutella

$1.00

Side Of Whipped Cream

$1.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Of Salsa

$0.75

Side Of Fresh Strawberries

$5.00

Side of Fresh Blueberries

$5.00

Side Of Sliced Banana

$1.50

Side Of Pumpkin Pancakes

$6.50

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Side Of Caramel Sauce

$1.50

NO Diced SUB Rice

$1.00

Side Of Raisins remove

$0.75

Side Cinn Apples

$3.50

Syrup To Go

$0.50

Side Of Strawberries With Glaze

$5.00

Side Of Blueberries With Glaze

$5.00

Side Chop Steak

$8.00

Side Of Chocolate Chips

$1.50

Side Of Crepes

$6.00

Side Of Cheddar Cheese

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Whether it's a quick bite, catching up with friends/family, work meeting, leisure weekend visit, whatever the occasion, Granny's Addison knows a good meal can go a long way in your day! That's why we are proud to provide you and your families with homemade specialty and trademark dishes. Homemade is the best way! Your family-owned and operated local Granny's Restaurant of Addison, Illinois!

190 N Swift, Addison, IL 60101

