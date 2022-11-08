Grannys Cajun Cooking LLC 5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110

  • Home
Order Again

Granny's Cajun Catfish Baskets

Granny's Cajun Fish Catfish Baskets

Granny's Cajun Fish Catfish Baskets

$16.00+

100% Catfish Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Texas Toast, Fries and homemade Tartar Sauce

Granny's Cajun Chicken Strip Baskets

Chicken Strip Baskets

Chicken Strip Baskets

$15.00+

Juicy Fried Chicken Tenders Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Fries and homemade jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Granny's Pork Chop Baskets

Fried Granny's Pork Chop Basket (2 piece)

$19.00

Tendor Pork Chops Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Texas Toast and Fries

Grilled Granny's Pork Chop Basket (2 Piece)

Grilled Granny's Pork Chop Basket (2 Piece)

$21.00

Tendor Pork Chops Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Texas Toast and Fries

Granny's Cajun Shrimp Baskets

6pc Shrimp Basket

6pc Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Fries, Texas Toast and homemade Tartar Sauce

12pc Shrimp Basket

12pc Shrimp Basket

$28.00

Fried Shrimp Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend. Served with Fries, Texas Toast and homemade Tartar Sauce

Granny's Cajun Smoked Turkey Legs

The Catch

The Catch

$32.00

Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Seafood Dressing, topped with Grilled Jumbo Shrimp and Covered with Creamy Cajun Alfredo

The Jive Turkey

The Jive Turkey

$27.00

Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Loaded Twice Baked Potato topped with Smoked Brisket and covered with BBQ Sauce

The Cajun Classic

The Cajun Classic

$24.00

Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Red Beans and Rice and topped with Cajun Link

Smoked & Tender Turkey Leg

Smoked & Tender Turkey Leg

$15.00

Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg Covered with BBQ Sauce

The Big Cheazzy

The Big Cheazzy

$27.00

Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with creamy Mac & Cheese, Topped with Grilled Chicken and Creamy Cajun Alfredo

Granny's Cajun Wing Baskets

Granny's Wing Baskets

Granny's Wing Baskets

$18.00+

Granny's Jumbo Wings flavored in your choice Cajun Fried, Lemon Pepper, Hot, BBQ, or Granny’s Cajun Sweet & Spicy

Granny's Combo Specials

Granny's Combo Specials

$24.00+

100% real Catfish and Wings (Cajun Fried, Lemon Pepper, Hot, BBQ or Granny's Cajun Sweet and Spicy) Served with Texas Toast, Fries, Homemade Jalapeno Ranch and Homemade Tarter Sauce.

Granny's Po'Boys

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend served in a Hoagie with Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion with mustard or mayo

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$14.00

100% Real Catfish Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend served in a Hoagie with Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion with mustard or mayo

Granny's Signature Dishes

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$7.00+

Tastefully seasoned with a Cajun Blend of Spices combined with Ground Beef and Smoked Turkey served over rice with crackers

Gumbo

Gumbo

$10.00+

Flavorful Roux-based Gumbo with Crabmeat, Chicken, and Sausage served over Rice. Crackers included.

Seafood Dressing

$14.00

Boundin Balls (2 ct)

$8.00

Combination of Chicken, Pork, and Rice. Seasoned with a Cajun Blend of Spices. Battered and Deepfried giving it a crispy outer layer and flavorful inside

Granny's Tossed Salads

Granny's Tossed Salad with Fried Chicken

$17.00

Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Chicken

Granny's Tossed Salad with Fried Shrimp

Granny's Tossed Salad with Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Shrimp

Granny's Tossed Salads with Grilled Chicken

Granny's Tossed Salads with Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Chicken

Granny's Tossed Salads with Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Shrimp

Sides/A la Carte

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Cajun Fried Cauliflower

Cajun Fried Cauliflower

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$6.00
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Toast

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Extra Fillet

$5.00

Extra Pork Chop

$7.00

Extra Wing

$3.00

Extra Jumbo Shrimp (1)

$2.00

Extra Chicken Strip

$3.00

Extra Meat Chicken

$3.00

Extra Meat Chopped Beef

$3.00

Extra Meat Link

$3.00

Extra Popcorn Shrimp

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Desserts/Extra Sauces/Seasonings

Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

Ranch

$0.75

Granny's Cajun Sweet and Spicy

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Mustard

Tartar

$0.75

Hot Sauce

Extra Seasoning

$0.50
Auntie's Peach Cobbler

Auntie's Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Granny's Goodness (8oz)

$10.00

Drinks

Kool Aide

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gallon Lemonade

$16.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$16.00

Gallon Kool Aide

$16.00

G