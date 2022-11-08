Grannys Cajun Cooking LLC 5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110
No reviews yet
5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110
Dallas, TX 75209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Granny's Cajun Catfish Baskets
Granny's Cajun Chicken Strip Baskets
Granny's Pork Chop Baskets
Granny's Cajun Shrimp Baskets
Granny's Cajun Smoked Turkey Legs
The Catch
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Seafood Dressing, topped with Grilled Jumbo Shrimp and Covered with Creamy Cajun Alfredo
The Jive Turkey
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Loaded Twice Baked Potato topped with Smoked Brisket and covered with BBQ Sauce
The Cajun Classic
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Red Beans and Rice and topped with Cajun Link
Smoked & Tender Turkey Leg
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg Covered with BBQ Sauce
The Big Cheazzy
Cajun Seasoned and Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with creamy Mac & Cheese, Topped with Grilled Chicken and Creamy Cajun Alfredo
Granny's Cajun Wing Baskets
Granny's Combo Specials
Granny's Po'Boys
Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried Shrimp Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend served in a Hoagie with Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion with mustard or mayo
Catfish Po'Boy
100% Real Catfish Seasoned with Granny's Cajun Seasoning Blend served in a Hoagie with Includes lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion with mustard or mayo
Granny's Signature Dishes
Mac & Cheese
Red Beans & Rice
Tastefully seasoned with a Cajun Blend of Spices combined with Ground Beef and Smoked Turkey served over rice with crackers
Gumbo
Flavorful Roux-based Gumbo with Crabmeat, Chicken, and Sausage served over Rice. Crackers included.
Seafood Dressing
Boundin Balls (2 ct)
Combination of Chicken, Pork, and Rice. Seasoned with a Cajun Blend of Spices. Battered and Deepfried giving it a crispy outer layer and flavorful inside
Granny's Tossed Salads
Granny's Tossed Salad with Fried Chicken
Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Chicken
Granny's Tossed Salad with Fried Shrimp
Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Shrimp
Granny's Tossed Salads with Grilled Chicken
Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Chicken
Granny's Tossed Salads with Grilled Shrimp
Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Shrimp