Italian
Bars & Lounges
Grano Arso
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
At the heart of Grano Arso, Chef Joel mills native New England grains in house to create an old-world approach to his pasta and bread. Coupled with warm and knowledgeable hospitality, Grano Arso is the neighborhood go-to eatery for wholesome cooking, Italian wine, local beers, and specialty cocktails.
Location
6 Main St, Chester, CT 06412
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacari Social - 63 Pilots point Drive
3.0 • 18
63 Pilots point Drive Westbrook, CT 06498
View restaurant