Italian
Grano Arso

No reviews yet

6 Main St

Chester, CT 06412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

rigatoni
misticanza
Spaghetti

Apps

misticanza

$15.00

lettuces / caramelized lemon vinaigrette / arethusa tapping reeve

Polenta

$15.00

seacoast mushrooms, braised cippolini onion, sottocenere al tartufo

roasted sunchokes

$16.00

scott's apples, hazelnut vinegrette, tropea onion, black garlic, tarragon

wellstone radicchio insalata

$15.00

pine nuts, blue cheese, squash, pomegranate, miso maple vinagrette

beef tartare

$18.00

polenta fritti rosted garlic aged balsamic wellstone onion

prosciutto di san danielle

$18.00

giardiera, percorino & evoo

smoked steelhead trout

$20.00

apple and spruce mostarda, buttermilk, chive oil, dill blossoms

chicken liver mousse

$16.00

potato chips, sweet potato, cider gelee, pumpkin seed oil

eggplant al forno

$17.00

marinara / ricotta / parmigiano reggiano / basil

cappelletti in brodo

$14.00Out of stock

proscuitto, shitake yuzukosho oil

Pasta

Spaghetti

$34.00

baby octopus, guanciale, chili butter, tarragon, caper buttercrumbs

Orecchiette

$26.00

honey nut squash, spiced walnut pesto, smoked percorino, maitake mushrooms

rigatoni

$30.00

toasted rye pasta / beef ragu bolognese / parmigiano reggiano / basil

agnolotti

$32.00Out of stock

chestnuts, wellstone swiss chard, taosted fennel

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Pomodoro

$19.00

chicken sausage / rapini pesto / lemon / garlic

Bucatini

$24.00

wellstone tomato tomato sugo, calabrian chili, fontina

Large Plates

chicken

$35.00

risotto rosso, borlotti beans, porcini, sage oil, red frill

berkshire pork chop

$38.00

baby artichokes, maitake mushrooms, braised onion and capers

blackfish

$34.00

wellstone potatoes, rosemary mostarda, fennel and puntarelle alla romana

quail

$36.00Out of stock

porcini and foie stuffing, endive, kuri squash, black trumpet mushrooms, smoked tea

braised lamb shank

$50.00Out of stock

braised cabbage, pickled apple, horseradish, lamb jus

Sides

Polenta

$15.00

parmigiano reggiano / basil

pane integrale

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

maple panna cotta

$9.00

roasted peanuts, miso caramel, concord grape jam

olive oil cake

$11.00

pistachio gelato, fig jam and lemon crumble

chocolate torta

$12.00

White Chocolate & Kuri Squash Ganache, Spiced Persimmon, Pumpkin Seed Brittle, Vanilla Gelato

apple cider sorbetto

$8.00

Figs

$11.00Out of stock

Grano Pantry

1/2 Tray Eggplant al Forno

$30.00Out of stock

marinara / ricotta / parmigiano reggiano / basil

1 QT Marinara

$12.00

1 LB Rigatoni integrale

$10.00

Marinated Castelvetrano Olives

$8.00

1 LB Spagetti

$10.00

Caramelized Lemon Vinaigrette

$11.00Out of stock

Beer

Fox Farm 'Dell'

$9.00

Fox Farm 'Pora'

$9.00

Fox Farm ' Wile'

$9.00

Fox Farm 'Annata'

$25.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$8.00

High Nine 'Philsner'

$9.00Out of stock

High Nine Hop Glop

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

1006 - Lini Lambrusco

$50.00

1014 - Zardetto

$48.00Out of stock

1015 - Aphros

$70.00

1001 - Montaribaldi

$56.00

1001*1 - Nino Costa, Arneis

$53.00

1002 - Chateau De Suduiraut

$64.00

1002*2 - Caves Jean Bourdy

$80.00

1003-2 Enrico Serafino

$50.00

1005 - Kruger-Rumpf

$50.00

1008 - Fiano Di Avellino

$60.00

1009 - Antonella Gorda

$60.00

1010 - Porer, Alois Lageder

$84.00

1011 - Pazo Castrelo

$45.00

1013 - Jean Charles

$80.00

1014 - Diwald

$56.00

1016 - Redentore ,Pinot Grigio

$48.00Out of stock

1016*1 - Terra Alpina

$44.00

1017 - Ameztoi

$65.00

1018 - Manzoni Bianco

$65.00

1019 - Azienda Agricada

$64.00

1020 - Domain Huet 'Clos Du Bourg'

$120.00

1003 - Adikon ,Slatnik

$100.00

1004 - Radikon ,Jakot

$200.00

1005 - Radikon, Sivi

$100.00

1012 - County Line, Corduroy

$100.00

1007 - Cirelli

$60.00

1014 - Cerasuolo

$56.00

1017- Chateau de Roquefort

$55.00

3002 - Botromagno

$88.00

3003 - Nino Costa

$62.00Out of stock

3004 - La Gerla

$80.00

3005 - Chateau Fongaban

$52.00

3006 - Pine Ridge

$160.00

3006-pine ridge, napa valley

$160.00

3007 - Argiano

$215.00

3008 - Lieu Dit

$80.00

3011 - Chateau Canadel

$120.00

3012- Chavignol Paul Thomas

$84.00

3013 - Jean- Charles Les Mieux

$72.00

3016 - Virna Borgogno

$105.00

3017 - Quilt

$100.00

3018 - Salvatore Molettiere

$124.00

3019 - Cantele

$88.00

3021 - Nestore Bosco

$50.00

3022 - Poggio di Sotto

$215.00

3023 - Palacio Primavera

$50.00

3024 - Tenuta Sant Antonio

$136.00

3025 - Merlot Emmolo Napa Valley

$145.00

3026 - Telmo Roddriguez

$48.00

3027 - Loive On Mars

$80.00

3029 - San Giorgio Brunello

$122.00

3031 - Fattoria Selvapiana

$54.00

3031 - Marchesi di Gresy 2018

$180.00

3032 - Cantina Valpane

$60.00

3033 - Caves Jean Bourd

$96.00

3034 - Fatalone Primitivo

$62.00

3035 - Scaia, cabernet sauvignon

$60.00

3036- Tenuta Sant'Antonio

$215.00

3020 - La Stoppa, Camporomano

$90.00

3030 - Viviani

$56.00

3032 - La Stoppa, Macchiona

$112.00

4002 - Domain Blain

$56.00

4003 - Clesi

$68.00

4004 - Ormani

$50.00

3009 - Chat Fou

$60.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Sausage

Sausage

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
At the heart of Grano Arso, Chef Joel mills native New England grains in house to create an old-world approach to his pasta and bread. Coupled with warm and knowledgeable hospitality, Grano Arso is the neighborhood go-to eatery for wholesome cooking, Italian wine, local beers, and specialty cocktails.

6 Main St, Chester, CT 06412

Directions

