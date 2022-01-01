Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Grant Central East - EAV

429 Reviews

$

1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE

Atlanta, GA 30316

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (16")
BYO Slice
Large Specialty (16")

*Lunch Special*

Two fresh 1-topping NY slices and a drink.
Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$9.00

Build your own, 1-topping

Pizza

BYO Slice

BYO Slice

$3.25

Build your own: on big NY cheese slice. Upgrade to Sicilian crust $.50

Specialty Slice

Specialty Slice

$3.25

Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.

Small (12")

Small (12")

$12.00

Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.

Small Specialty (12")

Small Specialty (12")

$12.00

Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.

Medium (14")

Medium (14")

$15.00

Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.

Medium Specialty (14"")

Medium Specialty (14"")

$15.00

Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.

Large (16")

Large (16")

$18.00

Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.

Large Specialty (16")

Large Specialty (16")

$18.00

Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.

Calzone

Pizza dough folded over with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and fresh minced garlic inside. Marinara sauce on side
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Build your own calzone. Comes with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and fresh minced garlic.

Appetizers

Breadsticks w/chz

Breadsticks w/chz

$7.00

Half a pizza dough with fresh minced garlic and olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese, then cut into sticks. Comes with Marinara on side.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Single piece of garlic bread with side of marinara

Side 3 meatballs

Side 3 meatballs

$6.00

3 big meatballs in marinara sauce.

Salads

*New*Spinach Bacon Salad

*New*Spinach Bacon Salad

$9.00

Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, and feta topped with warm bacon. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing. No add-ons.

Dinner Caesar Salad

Dinner Caesar Salad

$8.50

Comes with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons with Caesar dressing on side.

Dinner House Salad

Dinner House Salad

$8.50

Comes with romaine lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushroom, black olives, broccoli, and feta cheese. Choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Comes with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons with Caesar dressing on side.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Comes with romaine lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushroom, black olives, and feta cheese. Choice of dressing

Subs

No add-ons
Eggplant Parmesan Sub

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$9.00

*veg*Thinly sliced breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese toasted on a 8” pistolet. Served with chips and a pickle. No add-ons.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.00

Chopped chicken, bacon, ranch and jalepenos toasted on a 8” pistolet. Served with chips and a pickle. No add-ons.

Meatball Sub

$9.00

4 large beef meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese toasted on a 8” pistolet. Served with chips and a pickle. No add-ons.

Pasta

Lasagna of the Day

Lasagna of the Day

$9.75

Lasagna of the day! Comes with garlic bread.

Pasta with Meatballs

Pasta with Meatballs

$9.75

Pasta with 4 meatballs and homemade marinara sauce. Comes with garlic bread.

Sm side plain noodles

$4.00
Side 3 meatballs

Side 3 meatballs

$6.00

3 big meatballs in our homemade marinara sauce.

Sides

Side Toppings

Side of...

Extra dressing/Sauce

Extra dressing/Sauce

Side of...

Chips

$0.75

Lays Original

Cheesecake

Cheesecake of the day

Cheesecake of the day

$5.75

Flavors rotate, check specials board. (Please note: nut allergy warning)

Soda/Tea

Soda/Tea

Soda/Tea

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mandarin Jarritos (20oz)

Bottled water

$1.25
Apple JuiceBox

Apple JuiceBox

$1.75

Draft

Budlight Pint

$3.00

Budlight Pitcher

$11.00

BlueMoon Pint

$5.00

BlueMoon Pitcher

$16.00

Drafty Kilt Pint

$6.00

Drafty Kilt Pitcher

$20.00

Stella Pint

$6.00

Stella Pitcher

$17.00

Scofflaw Pint

$7.00

Scofflaw Pitcher

$25.00

420 Pint

$5.50

420 Pitcher

$17.00

Beer Bottles/Cans

SW Hazy IPA

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mickeys

$3.00

Miller Highlife

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Woodchuck Cider

$5.00

Yeungling

$4.00

Guinness

$4.50

PBR

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Austin Cider

$5.00

Truly

$4.00

Dos XX

$3.50

Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Hot-to-Trot

$11.50

Moscato!

$5.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grant Central East is a New York style pizzeria located in East Atlanta Village. Family owned and operated, serving fresh pizza to our community since 1993.

1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Grant Central Pizza East image
Grant Central Pizza East image

