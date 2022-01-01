Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grant Park Bistro Grant Park Bistro

800 South Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60605

Order Again

Popular Items

Appetizers

Seasonal Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

rotation selection (v)

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

macaroni, cheddar mornay sauce (veg)

BBQ Chicken Wings

$12.00

house dry rub, pickled celery

Buffalo Marinated Crispy Cauliflower

$7.00

fried onions, corn sauce (v)

Sweet Potato Chips

$6.00

house made (v)

Tomato Soup

$8.00

(veg)

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Butternut Squash Soup house made daily (v)

Salads

Bistro Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, house red wine vinaigrette (v)

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing

Shrimp & Grain

$24.00

shrimp, avocado, arugula, quinoa, pickled onion, fried carrots, goat cheese, house red wine vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$23.00

grilled flank steak, green beans, fried potatoes, tomato, radish, fried onion strings, house ranch dressing

Beet Salad

$11.00

Beet Salad, pistachio, goat cheese, sourdough crouton, orange and beet dressing (veg)

Hand Helds

American Burger

$17.00

America cheese, house-made dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chicken breast, pickled fennel, honey, dijonnaise, house pickles, potato bun

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chicken breast, buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Swiss cheese, smoked cheddar, tomato, mayo, house pickles, sourdough

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burger

$15.00

avocado, grilled peppers and onions, pickled chilis, red pepper sauce, vegan multigrain bun (v)

Large Plates

Seared Chicken

$23.00

seared chicken breast stuffed with mushrooms, onions, thyme served with roasted potatoes, carrots and onion, mustard sauce

Steak Frites

$30.00

8 oz flank sirloin steak, steak sauce, fresh cut fries

Grilled Pork Chop

$23.00

roasted apple and whole grain mustard, pickled apples, fresh cut fries

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Seared Salmon lentil, carrots, onions, mushrooms, beet reduction

Short Rib

$28.00

Short rib roasted carrots, onions and potatoes, red wine jus

Green Cauliflower Risotto

$21.00

Green Cauliflower Risotto, house made pesto, mushrooms, avocado, roasted sweet potatoes chips (v)

Pasta

Bolognese

$21.00Out of stock

beef bolognese, tagliatelle pasta, shaved parmesan

Pesto Fettuccine

$16.00

house made pesto, shaved parmesan (veg)

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

sauteed mushrooms, shaved parmesan (veg)

Beverage

Juice

$3.50+

$4.50

$3.50

Tea

$5.00

Milk

$3.50+

Water Bottle

$4.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Grant Park Bistro is an American bistro focusing on approachable contemporary dishes. The menu highlights dishes made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.

Location

800 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

