Grant Park Bistro
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grant Park Bistro is an American bistro focusing on approachable contemporary dishes. The menu highlights dishes made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.
Location
800 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Gallery
