Grant's Kitchen and Grill Flowood, MS

review star

No reviews yet

3820 Flowood Drive

FLOWOOD, MS 39232

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak
Kid's Plate
Pot Roast

COMBO PLATES

2 Chicken Tenders

2 Chicken Tenders

$9.95
3 Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$10.95
Half-Roasted Chicken

Half-Roasted Chicken

$10.95
Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken & Dumplings

$10.50

Catfish

$10.95
Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$10.50

Red Beans Rice & Sausage

$10.50
Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$10.50
Chopped Steak

Chopped Steak

$10.50
Meatloaf w/ Chipotle Glaze

Meatloaf w/ Chipotle Glaze

$10.95
Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$10.95

Veggie Plate 3

$7.25

Veggie Plate 4

$8.95

Veggie Plate 5

$10.25

Kid's Plate

$6.95

GRILL MENU

1/4 lb American Classic Burger

1/4 lb American Classic Burger

$5.00Out of stock

1/2 lb American Classic Burger

$7.50Out of stock

Natural Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock
Natural Chicken Salad

Natural Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock
Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.95Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$9.95Out of stock
Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$17.95Out of stock
Natural Chicken Breast Plate

Natural Chicken Breast Plate

$10.95Out of stock

DESSERTS

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$3.00

Chocolate Chess Pie

$3.00

ALA CARTE

Catfish

$2.75

Chicken Tender

$2.50

Chopped Steak

$5.00

Pot Roast

$7.00

Meatloaf

$5.25

Roasted Half Chicken

$6.00

Country Fried Steak

$4.50

Chicken Tetrazzini

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

$7.00

Salmon

$9.00Out of stock

Natural Chicken Breast

$6.25Out of stock

Pork Chop

$4.50

Extra Side

$2.25

Extra Bread

$1.00

DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Milk (8 oz.)

$2.00

Water

FAMILY PACK

Family Pack Choice

ALA CARTE

Catfish

$2.75

Chicken & Dumplings

$7.00

Chicken Tender

$2.50

Chopped Steak

$5.00

Country Fried Steak

$4.50

Pork Chop

$4.50

Meatloaf

$5.50

Natural Chicken Breast

$6.25Out of stock

Pot Roast

$7.00

Ala Carte Red Beans Rice Sausage

$8.95

Half Chicken

$7.00

Salmon

$12.00Out of stock

Sausage

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3820 Flowood Drive, FLOWOOD, MS 39232

Directions

Gallery
Grant's Kitchen and Grill image
Grant's Kitchen and Grill image
Grant's Kitchen and Grill image

