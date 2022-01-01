Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

Grant's Kitchen and Grill Gallatin, Tn

review star

No reviews yet

120 Goodview Way Suite A

Gallatin, TN 37066

Popular Items

3 Chicken Tenders
Meatloaf w/ Chipotle Glaze
Catfish

Gallatin, Tn

2 Chicken Tenders

2 Chicken Tenders

$9.95
3 Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$10.95
Catfish

Catfish

$10.95
Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken & Dumplings

$10.50
Chicken Tetrazzini (Tuesdays)

Chicken Tetrazzini (Tuesdays)

$10.95
Chopped Steak

Chopped Steak

$10.50
Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$10.50
Half-Roasted Chicken

Half-Roasted Chicken

$10.95
Meatloaf w/ Chipotle Glaze

Meatloaf w/ Chipotle Glaze

$10.95
Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$10.50
Pinto Beans, Rice & Sausage

Pinto Beans, Rice & Sausage

$10.50
Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$10.95
Veggie Plate 3

Veggie Plate 3

$7.25
Veggie Plate 4

Veggie Plate 4

$8.95
Veggie Plate 5

Veggie Plate 5

$10.25
Dessert

Dessert

Drink

$2.00

Family Pack

Kid's Plate

$6.95

Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Cornbread

$1.00

Extra Mexican Cornbread

$1.00

Extra Roll

$1.00
1/4 lb American Classic Burger

1/4 lb American Classic Burger

$5.00

1/2 lb American Classic Burger

$7.50

Natural Chicken Breast Sandwhich

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock
Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.95

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$9.95Out of stock
Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$15.95
Natural Chicken Breast

Natural Chicken Breast

$10.95Out of stock

Black Eyed Peas

$2.25

Broccoli

$2.25

Broccoli Salad

$2.25

Cabbage

$2.25

Carrots

$2.25

Coleslaw

$2.25

Corn Souffle

$2.25

Cucumber Salad

$2.25

Fries

$2.25

Green Beans

$2.25

Green Peas

$2.25Out of stock

Lima Beans

$2.25

Mac-n-Cheese

$2.25

Mashed Potatoes

$2.25

Okra

$2.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

Pinto Beans

$2.25

Rice

$2.25

Squash

$2.25Out of stock

Sweet Potato Crunch

$2.25

Turnip Greens

$2.25

Chicken Tender

$2.25

Catfish

$2.75

Dumplings (8 oz)

$7.00

Tetrazzini (8oz.)

$7.00

Chopped Steak

$5.00

Country Fried Steak

$4.50

Half Chicken

$6.00

Meatloaf

$5.25

Natural Chicken Breast

$6.25

Pork Chop

$4.50

Pot Roast (6oz)

$7.00

Sausage

$2.50

Salmon

$10.00

Pint

Quart

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:15 pm
Real Food! Real Fast!

Location

120 Goodview Way Suite A, Gallatin, TN 37066

Directions

Grant's Kitchen and Grill image
Grant's Kitchen and Grill image

