Grant's Neighborhood Grill

1835 West Cherry Lane

Meridian, ID 83642

Lunch Menu

Lunch menu

Carnitas

$12.00

Smoked pork shoulder, cabbage, cilantro, chili aioli, pickeled red onions, cojita, pico de gallo

Fish tacos

$15.00

Beer battered cod, cabbage, cilantro, creme fresh, pico de gallo, cojita cheese

Griddled Cheese

$13.00

Monteray Jack, Chedder, American, Swiss cheese

Cubano

$13.00

Smoked pork shoulder, Sour dough hoagie, Dill pickels, Pit ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard

Pulled pork

$14.00

Smoked pork shoulder, Brioche bun, BBQ sauce, Pickel side

Fish & chips

$16.00

Local beer tempura, Market fish, House tarter, Lemon wedge

Fried chicken

$16.00

6 oz Organic chicken breast, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickels, chipolte aioli, brioche bun

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

shaved prime rib, horseraddish sauce, pepper jack cheese, sauteed mushroom, sauteed onions, A jus

Grilled chicken

$16.00

6 oz Organic chicken breast, brioche bun, lettuce, onion, tomato, tarragon aioli

Royale

$13.00

1/4# Brisket burger, 1000 Island, shaved lettuce, American cheese, pickels, red onions

American classic

$15.00

(2) 1/4# Brisket burgers, 1000 Island, shaved lettuce, American cheese, pickels, red onions

Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

1/2# Brisket burger, sauteed cremini mushroom, swiss cheese

Grant burger

$16.00

1/2# Brisket burger, lettuce, tomato, onion

Hawaiian

$17.00

1/2# Brisket burer, grilled pineapple, ham, Swiss, 1000 island

Big bleu

$17.00

1/2# Brisket burger, Castello Bleu Cheese, onion rings, red onion marmalade

Salads

Side salad

$8.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, micro greens

Side Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Caesar, parmesan, crouton

Dinner Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Caesar, parmesan, crouton

Dinner Caesar w/chicken

$16.00

Romaine, Caesar, parmesan, crouton, grilled chicken

Dinner Caesar w/salmon

$20.00

Romaine, Caesar, parmesan, crouton, grilled salmon

House salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, goat cheese, white balsamic, micro greens

House w/chicken

$17.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, goat cheese, white balsamic, micro greens, grilled chicken

House w/salmon

$21.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, goat cheese, white balsamic, micro greens, grilled salmon

Beet salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved fennel, orange vinegerette

Beet salad w/chk

$18.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved fennel, orange vinegerette, grilled chicken

Beet salad w/salmon

$21.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved fennel, orange vinegerette, grillen salmon

Brutus

$17.00

Romaine, creamy dijon dressing, candied pecans, fresh dill , fresh tarragon, apples, white cheddar, grilled chicken

Brutus w/salmon

$21.00

Romaine, creamy dijon dressing, candied pecans, fresh dill , fresh tarragon, apples, white cheddar, grilled salmon

Starters

Beans

$12.00

Tarragon aioli, chipotle aioli

Ceveche

$15.00

Shrimp, Alantic cod, tomato, fresh citrus, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, coconut milk, freshly fried torttilla chips

Piquillo

$14.00

Stuffing (Goat & Cream Cheese Blend), shallots, eggplant, summer squash, red Bells , herbs, micro green salad, berry gastrique , balsamic

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Orange basil cocktail sauce

Side Fries

$3.50

Dessert

Creme brulee
$8.00

$8.00

Sticky toffee pudding
$10.00

$10.00

Chocolate torte
$8.00

$8.00

Carrot cake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

$100

$100.00

$50

$50.00

$25

$25.00

Dinner Menu

Entree

Stroganoff

$28.00

Beef tender tips, papperdella pasta, garlic, shallots, red wine, cremini mushrooms, sour cream, veal demi, fresh herbs, toasted bread

Pork chop

$26.00

Chairmans reserve pork bone in chop, grilled medium, house BBQ sauce, elote (Street corn salad), mashed potatoes

Chicken Picate

$26.00

6oz Organic chicken breast, mashed potatoes or papperdalle pasta, lemon, capers, garlic, shallots, white wine , veal demi , veggie - micro sprout salad

Bistro tender

$28.00

Little know steak similar to to filet in appearance and texture. Grilled medium rare, seasonal veggie, mashed potato, chimichurri

Ribeye

$40.00

Grilled your way, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggie, compound butter

Prime rib

$45.00

Slow cooked on our Treager, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggie, A jus

Salmon

$28.00

Grilled medium, pesto jewel couscous, Seasonal veggie,

Grilled chicken

$16.00

6 oz Organic chicken breast, brioche bun, lettuce, onion, tomato, tarragon aioli

Royale

$13.00

1/4# Brisket burger, 1000 Island, shaved lettuce, American cheese, pickels, red onions

American classic

$15.00

(2) 1/4# Brisket burgers, 1000 Island, shaved lettuce, American cheese, pickels, red onions

Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

1/2# Brisket burger, sauteed cremini mushroom, swiss cheese

Grant burger

$16.00

1/2# Brisket burger, lettuce, tomato, onion

Hawaiian

$17.00

1/2# Brisket burer, grilled pineapple, ham, Swiss, 1000 island

Big bleu

$17.00

1/2# Brisket burger, Castello Bleu Cheese, onion rings, red onion marmalade

Salads

Side salad

$8.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, micro greens

Side Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Caesar, parmesan, crouton

Dinner Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Caesar, parmesan, crouton

Dinner Caesar w/chicken

$16.00

Romaine, Caesar, parmesan, crouton, grilled chicken

Dinner Caesar w/salmon

$20.00

Romaine, Caesar, parmesan, crouton, grilled salmon

House salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, goat cheese, white balsamic, micro greens

House w/chicken

$17.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, goat cheese, white balsamic, micro greens, grilled chicken

House w/salmon

$21.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, goat cheese, white balsamic, micro greens, grilled salmon

Beet salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved fennel, orange vinegerette

Beet salad w/chk

$18.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved fennel, orange vinegerette, grilled chicken

Beet salad w/salmon

$21.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved fennel, orange vinegerette, grillen salmon

Brutus

$17.00

Romaine, creamy dijon dressing, candied pecans, fresh dill , fresh tarragon, apples, white cheddar, grilled chicken

Brutus w/salmon

$21.00

Romaine, creamy dijon dressing, candied pecans, fresh dill , fresh tarragon, apples, white cheddar, grilled salmon

Starters

Beans

$12.00

Tarragon aioli, chipotle aioli

Ceveche

$15.00

Shrimp, Alantic cod, tomato, fresh citrus, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, coconut milk, freshly fried torttilla chips

Piquillo

$14.00

Stuffing (Goat & Cream Cheese Blend), shallots, eggplant, summer squash, red Bells , herbs, micro green salad, berry gastrique , balsamic

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Orange basil cocktail sauce

Dessert

Creme brulee

$8.00

Sticky toffee pudding

$10.00

Chocolate torte

$8.00

Carrot cake

$12.00

Non alocholic drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonaide

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Flavored lemonaide

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf coffee

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$5.00

Grapefruit juice

$5.00

Fresh pressed juice

$8.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Fever tree tonic

$5.00

Fever tree ginger beer

$5.00

Fever tree soda water

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our mission from the start was to transform this small space into an American style grill focusing on Northwest cuisine. We use fresh local and regional ingredients in our dishes and practice restraint limiting our menu to only 18 items. Offering a small seasonal menu allows us to plate thoughtful, healthful meals we’re sure you’ll love. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

1835 West Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID 83642

