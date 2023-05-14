Grant's Neighborhood Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our mission from the start was to transform this small space into an American style grill focusing on Northwest cuisine. We use fresh local and regional ingredients in our dishes and practice restraint limiting our menu to only 18 items. Offering a small seasonal menu allows us to plate thoughtful, healthful meals we’re sure you’ll love. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.
Location
1835 West Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID 83642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cluck's Nashville Hot (Crave) - 2900 W Excursion Ln (Located in Crave)
No Reviews
2900 W Excursion Ln #6 Meridian, ID 83642
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Meridian
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill - Boise
4.5 • 4,429
3210 E Louise Dr Meridian, ID 83642
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Meridian
4.2 • 1,243
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Eagle Island
4.5 • 1,165
6700 N Linder Rd 192 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurant