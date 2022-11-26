Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
The Granville Pub
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Home of the Best burgers in Louisville!!
Location
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40208
Gallery
