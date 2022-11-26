Granville Pub imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Granville Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1601 S 3rd St

Louisville, KY 40208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Granville Burger
12 Wings
Chicken Wrap

Pub Grub

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$8.00

Sixteen golden fried pepper jack cheese balls served with our homemade horseradish ranch sauce

Cheesy Tots (Full)

Cheesy Tots (Full)

$8.00
Chips And Queso

Chips And Queso

$7.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

A Basket full of our Hand Breaded pickles. Served with a side of Spicy Ranch.

Jalepenos Poppers

$8.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep-fried to a golden brown

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

A hefty portion of fries topped queso, Chili, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onions and drizzled with sriracha BBQ.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$9.00
Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.00

A hefty portion of tots topped queso, Chili, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onions and drizzled with sriracha BBQ

Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Who doesn't like fried cheese? Served with Marinara

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Four Pretzel Sticks served lightly salted and a side of our Beer Cheese

Granville Shirt

$15.00
Full Order Potato Chips

Full Order Potato Chips

$7.00

Chili Dog & Tortilla Chips

$5.50

Nathans hot dog, home made chili, shredded cheese and onions, served with tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

House smoked ham and turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, house made croutons, and cheese over a bed of mixed greens and your choice of dressing.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Topped with buffalo fried chicken.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Croutons, Cheese over a bed of fresh cut greens. Topped with Grilled Chicken or Make it Cajun spice style

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, and house made croutons. Served with our house made balsamic dressing.

Burgers

Bacon Blue Burger

$14.00

Melted blue cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, and our signature Granville sauce.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Grilled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, cheddar cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, and our signature Granville sauce.

Bambino Burger

Bambino Burger

$13.00

Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Charlie Burger

Charlie Burger

$14.00

Smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted swiss cheese, and our signature Granville sauce.

Granville Burger

Granville Burger

$12.00

Our famous burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our signature Granville sauce.

Tijuana Burger

Tijuana Burger

$13.00

Topped with homemade queso, jalapeño peppers, homemade fried shoestring onions, and spicy mayo.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$13.00
Bourbon Bacon Jam

Bourbon Bacon Jam

$14.00

A house favorite. Our famous burger topped with 2 pieces apple wood smoked bacon smothered with our homemade bacon bourbon jam and homemade coleslaw.

Rajun' Cajun Burger

Rajun' Cajun Burger

$13.00

Cajun seasoned topped with pepper jack cheese, our house made spicy mayo, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Burger Patty Plain

$6.00

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken breast filet grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Our triple decker club with house smoked turkey and ham, apple wood smoked bacon, dijon honey mustard and mayo.

Cod Fish Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

8 ounces of fried cod served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions served on sliced rye. Comes with tarter sauce or house made spicy ranch.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Rajun Cajun Chicken

Rajun Cajun Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken Cajun spiced and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and spicy ranch.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or fried juicy chicken breast in a spinach wrap with our house made sauce.

Turkey Sandwich with Bourbon Bacon Jam

Turkey Sandwich with Bourbon Bacon Jam

$12.00

House smoked turkey and apple wood smoked bacon. Topped with house made bourbon bacon jam, homemade coleslaw, and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken sandwich tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with our spicy ranch and pickles.

Chili Con Carne Burrito

$7.00

Wings

House Dry Rubbed With a Suttle Char. With 6 wings choice of one sauce on side or tossed. With 12 wings choice of two sauces on side or tossed. Half drums half flats no substitutions. Get them breaded for $3 more

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$17.00

Kids Menu

Mac And Cheese w/fry

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Tend W/fry

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Burger W/fry

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Fried Raspberry CheeseCake

Fried Raspberry CheeseCake

$5.00Out of stock

A Generous Portion of Cheesecake, Wrapped and Deep Fried. Tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar. Caramel Drizzled on top.

2 Pretz Sicks Ssuggar Cinamon Carmel

2 Pretz Sicks Ssuggar Cinamon Carmel

$5.00

Sides

Cheesy Fries (Side)

Cheesy Fries (Side)

$5.00
Cheesy Tots (side)

Cheesy Tots (side)

$5.00
Fries(side)

Fries(side)

$3.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Onion Rings(side)

Onion Rings(side)

$3.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Slaw

Slaw

$5.00
Tots

Tots

$4.00
Bake Bean

Bake Bean

$5.00
Side Order Potato Chips

Side Order Potato Chips

$4.00
Spicy Pickle

Spicy Pickle

$1.00

For one spicy pickle spear.

Bacon

$2.00

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.55

BBQ

$0.55

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.55

Buffalo

$0.55

Honey Mustard

$0.55

Italian

$0.55

Marinara

$0.70

Mayo

$0.55

Queso

$1.50

Ranch

$0.55

Sour Cream

$0.55

Spicy Garlic

$0.55

Spicy Mayo

$0.55

Spicy Ranch

$0.55

Tartar

$0.55

Tropical Habenero

$0.55

Burger Sauce

$0.55

Habenero Ranch

$0.55

Bourbon Sirracha

$0.55

Charlie Sauce

$0.45

Bourb Bacon Jam

$0.75

12 Inch pizza (Deep Copy)

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, diced red onion, diced tomato, black olives, green peppers, and mushrooms
12" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

$15.00
12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

12" Meatlovers Pizza

$16.00
12" Pepperoni Pizza

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00
12" Veggie Pizza

12" Veggie Pizza

$15.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00
12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$19.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

16 Inch Pizza

16" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

$19.00
16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

16"Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00
16" Pepperoni Pizza

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00
16" Veggie Pizza

16" Veggie Pizza

$17.00

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.00
16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$25.00

Extra Cheese

$2.50

Tenders

3 tenders

$10.00

4 tenders

$12.00

5 tenders

$14.00

Bowls Soup & Pasta

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$5.00
Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$8.00
Rajun Cajun Mac & Cheese

Rajun Cajun Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Brunch

Eggs your way

$8.00

2 eggs side of tomato, topped with quest polenta and 2 pieces of toast

Omelette your way

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Granny's chicken and waffles

$8.00

Redneck Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Brunch Sides

Queso Polenta

$3.00

2 pieces of bacon

$2.00

2 slices of ham

$2.00

Breakfast tots

$4.00

2 slices of toast

$2.00

Toasted English muffin

$2.00

Sodas

1\2 Unsweet 1\2 Sweet Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

OJ in Rocks Glass

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.25

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tonic

$1.25

Un Sweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Water Pitcher

Water With Lemon

Orange Juice

$2.00

Water TO GO !!!

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

The Granville Pub Irish Coffee

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Employee Fancy Coffee

$2.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Granville Swag

Granville T-shirt

$15.00

Granville Hoodie

$35.00

Granville Hat

$15.00

Granville Glasses

$5.00

Granville Koozie

$3.00

Gift Card

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Home of the Best burgers in Louisville!!

Website

Location

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40208

Directions

Gallery
Granville Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Derby City Pizza Co. - Louisville Campus
orange star4.4 • 1,226
2500 Crittenden Dr Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext
Four Pegs Beer Lounge - 1053 Goss Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1053 Goss Avenue Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Louisville KY (Central Station/2nd St) FSC #559
orange star4.0 • 846
3101 South 2nd Street Louisville, KY 40208
View restaurantnext
CC's Kitchen @The Marketplace - The Marketplace @Theater Square
orange star5.0 • 1
651 South 4th Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Flanagan's Ale House
orange star3.6 • 225
934 Baxter Ave. Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
The Café - Louisville, KY
orange starNo Reviews
711 Brent Street Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

CC's Kitchen @The Marketplace - The Marketplace @Theater Square
orange star5.0 • 1
651 South 4th Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
West Main
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
NuLu
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Original Highlands
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Highlands- Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Butchertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
The Avenue
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Phoenix Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
East Main
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston