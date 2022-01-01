Granville - West Hollywood
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Established in 2006. Since 2006, Granville has been serving it's award winning food & beverages to many communities in the greater Los Angeles area including West Hollywood, Studio City, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. Granville is a DineLA trophy winner and rated one of the best local spots in each neighborhood we're in. With a "come as you are" mantra, Graville is great spot for groups, dates, birthdays, solo meals, and families alike. Everyone is welcome at Granville! Come as you are!
Location
8701 Beverly Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Gallery
