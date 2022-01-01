Granville - West Hollywood

Restaurant info

Established in 2006. Since 2006, Granville has been serving it's award winning food & beverages to many communities in the greater Los Angeles area including West Hollywood, Studio City, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. Granville is a DineLA trophy winner and rated one of the best local spots in each neighborhood we're in. With a "come as you are" mantra, Graville is great spot for groups, dates, birthdays, solo meals, and families alike. Everyone is welcome at Granville! Come as you are!

Website