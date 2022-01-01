Restaurant header imageView gallery

Granville - West Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

8701 Beverly Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90048

Order Again

COFFEE

Americano Dbl

$5.50

Americano

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso Double

$5.50

Espresso Single

$3.50

Decaf Espresso Dbl

$5.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Premium Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

FAIR TRADE COLA

Cream Soda

$4.00

Black Cherry

$4.00

Caleb's Diet

$4.00

Caleb's Kola

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemon Berry

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Berry Lemonade

$4.00

Citrus G20

$3.00

Club Soda

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

HOT TEA

Chamomile

$5.00

Jasmine

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Spring Sencha

$5.00

English Breakfast

$5.00

Honey Lemon Sunburst

$5.00

Rooibos

$5.00

Mango Indica

$5.00

Earl Grey Decaf

$5.00

Darjeeling

$5.00

BOTTLED WATER

Pellegrino

$7.00

Panna

$7.00

JUICE

Fresh OJ

$3.50

Cran Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Almond Milk

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

SHAREABLES

Uptown Mac & Cheese

Uptown Mac & Cheese

$16.50

aged cheddar, gruyere, chicken, asparagus, peas, (100% plant based chicken optional)

Burrata and Heirloom Tom

Burrata and Heirloom Tom

$13.00

burrata cheese, heirloom tomato, parmesan, breadcrumbs, fresh herbs, preserved lemon & fennel oil, vg

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

fresh herbs, dipping sauce, vg-gf

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

toasted almonds, currants, lemon-herb vinaigrette, v-vg

Grilled Cheese Dipper

Grilled Cheese Dipper

$11.50

petit basque, gruyere, parmesan, caramelized onions, mustard, garlic aioli, tomato bisque

Taco Trio

Taco Trio

$15.50

shrimp, steak, chicken or 100% plant based chicken, substitute any protein with: jackfruit (vg)

Lettuce Cups

Lettuce Cups

$14.00

mango, avocado, tomato, slaw, lemongrass vinaigrette

Bread Service

$3.00

SOUPS

Butternut Squash Soup Cup

Butternut Squash Soup Cup

$7.00Out of stock

cranberries, walnuts, parsley

Butternut Squash Soup Bwl

Butternut Squash Soup Bwl

$10.50Out of stock

cranberries, walnuts, parsley

Garlic Tomato Bisque Cup

Garlic Tomato Bisque Cup

$7.00

white wine, cream, basil

Garlic Tomato Bisque Bowl

Garlic Tomato Bisque Bowl

$10.50

white wine, cream, basil

BURGERS

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

(BEEF or 100% PLANT-BASED)..cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, secret sauce, sesame seed bun

Village Burger

Village Burger

$16.00

roma tomato, red onion, arugula, garlic aioli

Bacon & Blue Burger

Bacon & Blue Burger

$18.00

pure cane bacon, blue cheese, mushrooms, port wine reduction, horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, arugula

Classic Cheeseburger (V)

Classic Cheeseburger (V)

$17.00

SANDWICHES

Chipotle Chicken Club

Chipotle Chicken Club

$15.50

(CHICKEN or 100% PLANT-BASED).. pure cane bacon, avocado, jack cheese, red onion, chipotle aioli, ciabatta

SB Chicken Sandwich

SB Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

(CHICKEN or 100% PLANT-BASED).. smoked mozzarella, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, basil pine nut pesto, garlic aioli, ciabatta

Turkey Club Sandwich

$15.00

pure cane bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, brioche

Plant Based Chipotle

Plant Based Chipotle

$15.50
Plant Based Santa Barbara

Plant Based Santa Barbara

$15.50

PASTAS

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

demi glace brandy sauce, mushrooms, pappardelle, horseradish aioli, fried onions

Spicy Pasta

Spicy Pasta

$17.00

poblanos, mushrooms, corn sauce, artichoke, farfalle (gf penne optional)

Angel Hair Pasta

Angel Hair Pasta

$17.00

capellini, artichoke, basil, fennel, tomato, garlic, parmesan, white wine clam sauce, (gf penne optional)

Uptown Mac & Cheese

Uptown Mac & Cheese

$16.50

aged cheddar, gruyere, chicken, asparagus, peas, (100% plant based chicken optional)

BIG PLATES

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$27.00

(SUSTAINABLE).. antibiotic-free salmon, creamed corn and red bell cajun sauce, yukon russet mashed potatoes, lemon butter, gf

Rainbow Trout Filet

Rainbow Trout Filet

$27.00

pan seared, pepita crust, preserved lemon & butter pan sauce, seasonal organic vegetable

Ahi Filet

Ahi Filet

$29.00

(SASHIMI-GRADE).. sesame-crusted, soba noodles, ponzu, wasabi aioli

Thick-Cut Pork Chop

Thick-Cut Pork Chop

$28.00

12oz. bone-in, cajun rubbed, cran-mango compote, sauteed spinach, yukon russet mashed potatoes, gf

Spicy Half Chicken

Spicy Half Chicken

$27.00

(ORGANIC).. peri peri sauce, broccolini, yukon russet mashed potatoes

Granville Skirt Steak

Granville Skirt Steak

$32.50

(CERTIFIED HUMANE).. antibiotic/hormone-free, chimichurri, gaucho salad, yukon russet mashed potatoes, gf

NY Steak

NY Steak

$39.00

(CERTIFIED HUMANE).. antibiotic/hormone-free, sweet-chili marinated, wasabi mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, gf

Poblano Quinoa

Poblano Quinoa

$17.00

corn, pepitas, tempeh, squash, zucchini, red bell, chimichurri, v-vg-gf

SIDES

Side Broccolini

Side Broccolini

$6.50

v-vg-gf

Asparagus

Asparagus

$7.00

v-vg-gf

Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$6.50

v-vg-gf

Mac & Cheese Side

Mac & Cheese Side

$8.00

vg

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

vg-gf

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.50

vg-gf

Premium French Fries

Premium French Fries

$7.00

vg-gf

Herb Potato Chips

Herb Potato Chips

$6.50

vg-gf

Mashed Potatoes Side

Mashed Potatoes Side

$5.50

vg-gf

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.50
Chicken Breast Side

Chicken Breast Side

$7.00
Salmon Filet Side

Salmon Filet Side

$12.00
Shrimp Side

Shrimp Side

$7.00
Steak Side

Steak Side

$10.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Turkey

$6.00

Side Corn Sauce

$3.50

Side Ahi

$10.00

Side Tempeh

$5.00

Burger Patty Side

$6.50

Vegan Patty Side

$5.00

Side Plant Based Chicken

$6.00

Side Quinoa

$4.50

Seasonal Veggies

$5.50
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$3.00

DESSERTS

Berry Patch Shortcake Ind

Berry Patch Shortcake Ind

$10.50

fresh berries, sweet cream, almond buttermilk bisquits, vg

Berry Patch Shortcake Sh

$16.00

fresh berries, sweet cream, almond buttermilk bisquits, vg

Flourless Choc Cake

Flourless Choc Cake

$10.50

vanilla sweet cream, port cherry, gf

Ice Cream Trio

Ice Cream Trio

$12.00

handcrafted vanilla fleur de sel, dark chocolate, cherry almond chip, vg

Brulee'd Banana Brownie

Brulee'd Banana Brownie

$13.00

pecans, caramel, sweet cream, vg

Scoop Tahitian Vanilla

Scoop Tahitian Vanilla

$4.00
Scoop Dark Chocolate

Scoop Dark Chocolate

$4.00
Scoop CherryAlm

Scoop CherryAlm

$4.00

Birthday Sunday

KIDS MENU

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

non-gmo ground beef, brioche bun, all-natural ketchup & mustard, cheddar cheese, dill pickle

Kid's Grilled Chz

Kid's Grilled Chz

$7.50

cheddar cheese, sliced sourdough bread (no crust)

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.50

housemade macaroni and cheese, topped with golden bread crumbs

Kid's Buttery Noodles

Kid's Buttery Noodles

$7.50

bowtie pasta, non-gmo grass-fed butter, parmesan cheese

EXTRAS

Extra Dressing

Extra Sauce Mod

CATERING

C LCups Reg

$43.00

C LETTUCE CUPS w TEMPEH

$57.00

C LETTUCE CUPS w CHICKEN

$62.50

C LETTUCE CUPS w SHRIMP

$64.50

C LETTUCE CUPS w STEAK

$75.50

C EL GAUCHO

$51.50

C Granville Salad

$49.50

C Caesar Salad

$47.50

C Spring Chicken Salad

$70.00

C Thai Salad

$51.50

C Turkey Club Sandwich

$79.50

C Chipotle Chix Sand

$86.00

C Santa Barbara Chix Sand

$81.50

C Spicy Pasta

$62.50

C Uptown Mac & Cheese

$60.00

C PENNE POMODORO

$56.00

C Classic Mac & Cheese

$30.00

C Potato Chips

$21.50

C Spicy Half Chicken

$86.00

C Salmon Filet

$19.50

C Pork Chop

$21.50

C Seasoned Vegetables

$23.50

C Mashed Potatoes

$39.00

C Brownie

$8.50

C Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Old Fashioned Week

OFW Sweet Potato Fries

OFW Sweet Potato Fries

fresh herbs, dipping sauce, vg-gf

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Established in 2006. Since 2006, Granville has been serving it's award winning food & beverages to many communities in the greater Los Angeles area including West Hollywood, Studio City, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. Granville is a DineLA trophy winner and rated one of the best local spots in each neighborhood we're in. With a "come as you are" mantra, Graville is great spot for groups, dates, birthdays, solo meals, and families alike. Everyone is welcome at Granville! Come as you are!

8701 Beverly Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90048

Consumer pic
Main pic

