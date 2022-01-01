Restaurant header imageView gallery

Granzin Bar-B-Q

660 West San Antonio Street

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Peach Cobbler
French Fries
Sausage Link

All by the Pound

Brisket

$5.99+

Lean Brisket

$6.49+

Chopped Beef

$4.88+

Turkey Breast

$5.38+

Sausage Link

$3.95

Ham

$2.75+

1/2 Chicken

$7.95

Chicken Breast

$4.99+

Pork Loin

$3.74+

Pulled Pork

$3.23+

Chicken Salad

$2.50+

Fish

$18.00Out of stock

Large Drink

$1.99

32 Oz

All Family Packs

Small Family Pack

$29.95

Your choice of one pound of meat and (up to two choices) and 2 medium sides, comes with bread, our original Bbq sauce, pickles and onions

Family pack of 4

$45.95

Your choice of 1 ½ pounds of meat (up to two choices) and 3 medium sides, comes with bread, our original Bbq sauce, pickles and onions.

Family pack of 6

$67.95

Your choice of 2 Pounds of meat (up to two choice) and 3 medium sides and 3 small sides (3 choices of sides) comes with bread, our original Bbq sauce, pickles and onions.

Family pack of 8

$85.95

Your choice of 2 ½ pounds of meat (up to two choices) and 3 Large sides comes with bread, our original Bbq sauce, pickles and onions.

Enchilada Family

$32.95

Turkey Family

$39.95Out of stock

Sides

Potato Salad

$1.75+

Cole Slaw

$1.75+

Green Beans

$1.75+

Macaroni Salad

$1.75+

Beans

$1.75+

Cheesey Mac'N Cheese

$1.75+

French Fries

$3.50+

Spanish Rice

$1.75+

Chips

$1.45

Bar-B-Que Sauce

$1.75+

Salad

$5.45

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Large Drink

$1.99

32 Oz

Refried Beans

$1.75+

Enchilada Fries

$4.95Out of stock

All Drinks

Large Drink

$1.99

32 Oz

SM Water

$0.50

Coffee

$1.75

Juice

$2.15

Bottled Water

$1.00

LG Ice

$1.00

Sm Ice

$0.50

All Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.25

Banana Pudding

$3.25

Naeglins Smiley Face cookies 2pck

$1.69

Nagelins Smiley Face Cookies- 10 pk

$5.50

Retail

Tea Mug

$5.99

Plastic 32 Oz Cup, after initial purchase these are $1.75 refill

Metal Mug

$19.99

Yeti Style Mug with $1.75 refills after the initial purchase.

Hat

$15.99

Bella tshirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
It's the sauce in the wood! Breakfast Hours: 6:30 AM- 11:00 AM Bar-B-Q Hours: 10:30AM - Close This includes side orders.

660 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

