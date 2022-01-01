Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grape Leaf Express

1,214 Reviews

$$

10117 E Adamo Dr

Ste 703

Tampa, FL 33619

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

HOMMOUS

$6.99

BABA GHANOUSH

$6.99

HOMMOUS W/ BEEF

$9.99

HOMMOUS W/ CHICKEN

$9.99

LAMB GRAPE LEAVES (8PCS)

$9.99Out of stock

VEGETARIAN GRAPE LEAF (8PCS)

$8.99Out of stock

FALAFEL

FRIED KIBBIE

SOUPS & SALADS

LEMON RICE SOUP

$4.99

LENTIL SOUP

$4.99

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

GREEK SALAD

$8.99

FATTOUSH

$7.99

TABBOULI

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

GYRO SALAD

$9.99

FALAFEL SALAD

$9.99

SHRIMP SALAD

$10.99

SANDWICHES ONLY

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SAND

$9.99

BEEF SHAWARMA SAND

$9.99

GYRO SAND

$8.99

CHICKEN GYRO

$8.99

CHICKEN TAWOOK SAND

$9.99

KAFTA KABOB SAND

$9.99

BEEF KABOB SAND

$9.99

FALAFEL SAND

$8.99

PHILLY STEAK

$10.99

CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.99

SANDWICH COMBO

CHICKEN SHAWARMA COMBO

$11.99

BEEF SHAWARMA COMBO

$11.99

GYRO COMBO

$10.99

CHICKEN TAWOOK COMBO

$11.99

KAFTA KABOB COMBO

$11.99

BEEF KABOB COMBO

$11.99

FALAFEL COMBO

$10.99

PHILLY STEAK COMBO

$12.99

CHICKEN PHILLY COMBO

$12.99

CHICKEN GYRO COMBO

$10.99

WINGS

6 WINGS

$9.99

6 WINGS W/ FRIES

$11.99

9 WINGS

$12.99

9 WINGS W/ FRIES

$14.99

PLATTERS

DUO- MIX PLATTERS

$16.99

TRIO-MIX PLATTERS

$19.99

JUMBO SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.99

SALMON STEAK PLATTER

$15.99

CHICKEN TAWOOK PLATTER

$14.99

KAFTA KABOB PLATTER

$15.99

BEEF KABOB PLATTER

$15.99

VEGGIE KABOB PLATTER

$12.99

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER

$14.99

GYRO PLATTER

$12.99

LAMB CHOPS PLATTER

$29.99Out of stock

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER

$15.99

MEAT-N-RICE

$11.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

Stuffed Baked Potatoe

$11.99

Buffet

$17.99

FAMILY KABAB GRILL (4)

$72.99

FAMILY KABAB GRILL (7)

$125.99

DAILY SPECIALS

Stuffed Baked Potato

$9.99Out of stock

Supreme Beef

$9.99Out of stock

Falafel Special

$8.99Out of stock

Gyro Special

$8.99Out of stock

Supreme Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

KIDS

KIDS NUGGETS W/FRIES

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE W/ FRIES

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS W/ FRIES

$6.99Out of stock

DESSERT

GREEK BAKLAVA

$3.29

CHEESECAKE

$4.99Out of stock

RAINBOW CAKE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$4.99Out of stock

Carmel Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Red Velvit

$4.99Out of stock

Turkish Baklawa

$4.99

COCONUT

$4.99

Lemon Cake

$4.99Out of stock

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$2.99

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SMALL HUMMUS

$3.99

SMALL BABA GHANOUSH

$3.99

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$3.99

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$2.49

SMALL FATTOUSH

$2.99

SIDE BEEF KABAB

$6.99

SIDE CHICKEN TAWOOK

$5.99

SIDE GYRO MEAT

$5.29

SIDE CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$4.99

PITA BREAD

$0.79

SIDE GRILLED VEGGIES

$3.99

SIDE KAFTA SKEWER

$5.99

Side PICKLES

$2.99

SIDE BEEF SHAWARMA

$6.99Out of stock

SAUCES

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.50

TZATZIKI SAUCE

$0.50

TAHINI SAUCE

$0.50

WHITE SAUCE

$0.50

HOUSE DRESSING

$0.50

LARGE GARLIC

$3.99

LARGE TZATZIKI

$3.99

LARGE TAHINI

$3.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.49

FRESH MINT LEMONADE

$3.99

HOT MINT TEA

$2.29

TURKISH COFFEE

$2.29

Bottle Drinks

$1.99

Ayran

$2.49

BOTTLE WATER

$1.29

Orange

$5.99

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10117 E Adamo Dr, Ste 703, Tampa, FL 33619

Directions

Gallery
Grape Leaf Express image
Grape Leaf Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kurry Xpress
orange star4.4 • 342
10069 E Adamo Dr Tampa, FL 33610
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
2210 W. Brandon Blvd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Brandon, FL
orange star4.4 • 431
2420 West Brandon Boulevard Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Metz Culinary Management - HCC Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
10451 Nancy Watkins Dr. Tampa, FL 33619
View restaurantnext
Tapas Spanish Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,222
1202 Tech Blvd Tampa, FL 33619
View restaurantnext
Pizzaissimo
orange starNo Reviews
11239 Causeway BLVD Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston