Grape Leaves Restaurant

785 Reviews

$

129 s oak park ave

Oak Park, IL 60302

Popular Items

Hummus
Chicken Shawarma
Chicken kabob

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$6.50

delicately mashed chickpeas, sesam sauce, lemon, olive oils, toasted almonds. vegan and gluten free

Babbaghannough

Babbaghannough

$6.50

baked eggplant with sesame sauce, olive oil, lemon, garlic, toasted almonds. vegan and gluten free

SM Stuffed grape leaves 4

$8.00

grape leaves stuffed with rice, raisins, almonds and seasoning. vegan and gluten free

LG Stuffed grape leaves 8

$14.00

grape leaves stuffed with rice, raisins, almonds and seasoning. vegan and gluten free

SM Falafel 4

$4.50

ground checkpeas, vegetables and spices, shaped into patties then fried. vegan and gluten free

LG Falafel 8

$9.00

ground checkpeas, vegetables and spices, shaped into patties then fried. vegan and gluten free

Moroccan cigars 3

Moroccan cigars 3

$7.00

baked layed of thin pastry stuffed with minced beef and eggs, sprinkled with cinnamon and powder sugar

Moroccan sampler plater

Moroccan sampler plater

$16.00

two moroccan cigars, hummus, babaghennoug and lebanese salad

Chicken pastilla cigars 3

Chicken pastilla cigars 3

$7.00

crispy layers of phyllo dough filled with savory chredded chicken mixed with eggs, crunchy layer of toasted almonds, cinammon and powder sugar

Chiken pastilla sampler

Chiken pastilla sampler

$16.00

two chicken pastilla cigars , hummus, babaghennoug and lebanese salad

Vegetarian cigars 3

$7.00

vegetarian sampler

$16.00

Salads

Lebanese salad

Lebanese salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomatoes and cucumbers served with fresh parsley, toasted almonds, olive oil and lemon dressing

Marrakesh salad

Marrakesh salad

$12.00

mixed greens, dates, walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, pomegranate dressing

Fig and Goat cheese salad

Fig and Goat cheese salad

$12.00

mixed greens topped with goat cheese, organic unsweetened dried figs, walnuts, pomegranate dressing

Cucumber Yogurt salad

Cucumber Yogurt salad

$12.00

diced cucumbers, mint, yogurt and toasted almonds

Feta Cheese salad

Feta Cheese salad

$12.00

mixed greens, diced cucumbers and tomatoes, red onions, radish, feta cheese, kalamata olives, house vinaigrette

Fatoush salad

Fatoush salad

$12.00

mixed greens, mint, tomatoes, cucumber, pita croutons, toasted almonds, olive oil and lemon dressing

Tabbouleh salad

Tabbouleh salad

$12.00

cracked wheat, tomatoes, parsley, olive oil and lemon dressing

Jerusalem salad

Jerusalem salad

$12.00

diced tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, served with our house sasame dressing and toasted almonds

House Specialities

Lamb shank tagine

Lamb shank tagine

$27.00

tender lamb shank in a rich moroccan stew with prunes, cinnamon, almonds and honey. Gluten free

Mogador fish tagine

Mogador fish tagine

$27.00

chardroiled scotish salmon filet with vegetables and sharmoula sauce. Gluten free

Moroccan chicken tagine

Moroccan chicken tagine

$23.00

Half Amish chicken with prunes in a classic sweet and savory dish with fragrant spices of saffron, ginger, cinnamon and honey, topped with almonds and sesame seeds. Gluten free

Lamb chops

Lamb chops

$35.00

tender lamb chops charbroiled with vegetables. Gluten free

Lamb shank Casablanca

Lamb shank Casablanca

$27.00

special moroccan braised lamb with seasoned potatoes

Chicken sumac

Chicken sumac

$23.00

Half Amish braised chicken with summac, sauteed onions, muchrooms and lemon. Gluten free

Mediterranean seafood plater

Mediterranean seafood plater

$27.00

combination of crab legs, shrimp, baby clams, mussels, calamari and fish sauteed in garlic lemon sauce. Gluten free

Moroccan chicken

Moroccan chicken

$23.00

Half Amish chicken braised with saffron, olives and preserved lemons. Gluten free

Lamb with string beans or okra

Lamb with string beans or okra

$23.00

lamb braised in tomato base, with garlic and spices. Gluten free

Moroccan couscous

Moroccan couscous

$22.00

couscous topped with vegetable medley

Entrees

Chicken tagine with vegetables

Chicken tagine with vegetables

$23.00

tagine of half Amish chicken with vegetables. Gluten free

lamb tagine with vegetables

$23.00

tagine of lamb with vegetables. Gluten free

Sauteed shrimp

Sauteed shrimp

$20.00

sauteed with garlic, lemon, and vegetables. Gluten free

Shrimp kabob

Shrimp kabob

$20.00

shrimp marinated in sharmoula sauce, charbroiled with vegetables. Gluten free

Kefta kabob

Kefta kabob

$18.00

minced beef, lamb, onions, parsley and spices, charbroiled with vegetables. Gluten free

Mixed grill

Mixed grill

$25.00

chicken, beef and kefta kabob. Gluten free

Chicken kabob

Chicken kabob

$19.00

marinated chicken breast charbroiled with vevetables. Gluten free

Beef kabob

Beef kabob

$19.00

marinated tender beef charbroiled with vegetables. Gluten free

Lamb kabob

Lamb kabob

$22.00

marinated tender lamb charbroiled with vegetables. Gluten free

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$18.00

Thin slices of tender chicken, with sesame sauce. Gluten Free

Chicken curry

Chicken curry

$23.00
Lamb curry

Lamb curry

$23.00
Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$20.00

Thin slices of tender beef or lamb with sesame sauce. Gluten Free

Lamb Shawarma

$20.00

Thin slices of tender beef or lamb with sesame sauce. Gluten Free

Vegetarian, Vegan & Gluten-Free

Stuffed grape leaves dinner

$18.00

stuffed grape leaves served with vegetables medley

Grape leaves and falafel combo

Grape leaves and falafel combo

$18.00

two grape leaves, two falafel, hummus, babaghennough, toasted lamonds, lebanese salad

Grape leaves combo plate

Grape leaves combo plate

$17.00

three grape leaves, hummus, babaghennough, toasted almonds, lebanese salad

Vegetarian kabob

Vegetarian kabob

$18.00

charbroiled season vegetables over rices.

Falafel and hummus plate

Falafel and hummus plate

$17.00

three falafel, hummus, toasted almonds, lebanese salad

Combo plate

Combo plate

$18.00

three falafel, babaghennough, hummus, toasted almons, lebanese salad

Eggplant Shakshuka

$18.00

Sides

Charbroiled vegetables

Charbroiled vegetables

$12.00

charbroiled seasoned vegetables

Seasoned potatos

Seasoned potatos

$6.00

Lentil soup

$5.00

vegetarian, vegan & gluten-free

Rice

Rice

$5.00

Couscous

$7.00
Sliced veggies

Sliced veggies

$6.00

Extra almonds

$1.50

Pita 1

$0.75

Tahini 2oz

$0.50

Desserts

Creme brulee

Creme brulee

$6.00

tamarind creme brulee

Lebanon night

Lebanon night

$6.00

cold custard with a hint of rose water, cinnamom, pistachio nuts, coconut and sweet syrup

Baklava

Baklava

$6.00

layers of phyllo dough filled with walnuts & pistachio, baked and topped with sweet syrup

SM tray of bakalava

$10.00

assorted baklava

LG tray of baklava

$14.00

assorted baklava

Marakesh delight

$6.00

Sandwiches

SANDWISH Shawarma

$12.00

SANDWICH chicken sumac

$12.00

SANDWICH kefta kabob

$12.00

SANDWICH Shrimp kabob

$12.00

SANDWICH Veggie falafel

$9.00

SANDWICH Veggie kabob

$12.00

SANDWICH kabob

$12.00

SANDWICH Eggplant Shakshuka

$12.00

Lunch specials 11:00 AM TO 2:00 PM MON TO FRI

Chicken tagine with vegetables

$16.00Out of stock

lamb tagine with vegetables

$16.00Out of stock

Sauteed shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Vegetarian kebbeh

$16.00Out of stock

Meat kebbeh

$16.00Out of stock

shawarma sandwich

$16.00

Chicken sumac sandwich

$16.00

Veggie falafel sandwich

$16.00

Shrimp kabob sandwich

$16.00

kabob sanwich

$16.00

Kefta kabob

$16.00

Vegie kabob sandwich

$16.00

Lamb curry

$16.00

Chicken curry

$16.00

eggplant shakshouka

$16.00

Beverages

Turkish coffee

Turkish coffee

$3.50

Nespresso coffee

$3.75

Moroccan mint tea

$3.50

Herbal tea

$3.50

Green tea

$3.50

Black tea

$3.50
Iced mint tea

Iced mint tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00
Freshly squeezed mint lemonade

Freshly squeezed mint lemonade

$3.00

Mango juice

$3.00

Guava juice

$3.00

Fresh-squeezed juice

$4.00

Sanpellegrino

$3.00

Botteled water

$2.00

Coke products

$2.00

BY Souvenir

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy authentic moroccan cuisine.

Location

129 s oak park ave, Oak Park, IL 60302

Directions

Gallery
Grape Leaves Restaurant image
Grape Leaves Restaurant image
Grape Leaves Restaurant image

