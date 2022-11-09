Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grapes and Grain New

review star

No reviews yet

16221 Crystal Hills Dr.

Austin, TX 78737

Order Again

Bottled

Coors BTL

$3.50

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Revolver Blood & Honey BTL

$4.00

Stella Artois BTL

$4.00

Blue Moon BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$4.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA BTL

$4.00

Shiner Draft

$5.00

Mcconauhaze Draft

$5.00

Dos Equis Draft

$5.00

Acopon Draft

$5.00

Love Street Draft

$5.00

Electric Jellyfish

$5.00

Canned

White Claw

$3.50

Simply Spiked

$3.50

Coffee & Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

Americano

$2.75

Latte

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Drip Reg. Coffee

$3.00

Drip Decaf. Coffee

$3.00

K Cup

$2.00

Flavored Latte

$4.75

Flavoring

$0.25

Flavoring

$0.25

Soda/Juice

Red Bull

$2.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Coke Zero

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Topo Chico

$1.75

Arizona Green Tea

$1.50

Price .46 cent each

Apple & Eve Juice

$1.00

Cost is .41 cent

Sparkling Cider Bottle

$8.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$1.75

Pure Leaf UNSWEET TEA

$1.75

Sugar Free Redbull

$2.50

Pureleaf Unsweet Green Tea

$1.75

Perrier

$2.00

Moonshine Unsweet

$1.75

Moonshine Sweet

$1.75

Chameleon Cold Brew

$3.25

Caprisun

$1.00

Waterloo

$2.00

Lipton Half & Half

$1.50

Water and Ice

Water

$1.50

Tea

Tea Forte

$2.00

Snacks

Peanuts

$1.50

Nutella on the Go

$1.50

Sargentos Snacks

$2.00

Hillshire Farms Small Plates

$4.00

Laughing Cow cheese & Crackers

$2.00

JIF peanut butter cups

$1.00Out of stock

Breath Savers

$1.75

GoGo Apple sauce

$1.25

Biscotti

$0.75Out of stock

Mix Trail Snack Packs

$1.00

Wraps-Turkey or Pepperoni

$3.50Out of stock

Hummus (Red Roasted) w/ crackers

$3.00

Oscar Mayer Natural Plates

$4.50

P3

$3.00Out of stock

Kind bar

$2.50

Lunchables

$3.50

Muffins

$2.50

Nature Valley Crunch Bar

$1.50

Chicken Salad Kit

$3.00

Goldfish

$0.75

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.50

Gardettos

$0.75

Pop Chips

$1.50

Variety Chips

$1.50

Pringles

$1.50

Pirate's Booty Puffs

$1.50

Nestle Drumstick

$1.50

Goodpop Orange & Creme

$1.50

Bluebell Mini Ice Cream

$1.00

Mint Choc. FroYo Bar

$1.50
Outshine Frozen Fruit Bar

Outshine Frozen Fruit Bar

$1.50

Sargentos Snacks

$2.00

Hillshire Farms Small Plates

$4.00

California Snacks

$3.00

Laughing Cow cheese & Crackers

$2.00

Ice Cream

Haagen Dazs Vanilla

Haagen Dazs Vanilla

$2.00

Nestle Drumstick

$1.50

Goodpop Orange & Creme

$1.50

Bluebell Mini Ice Cream

$1.00

Mint Choc. FroYo Bar

$1.50
Outshine Frozen Fruit Bar

Outshine Frozen Fruit Bar

$1.50

Candy bars

Kit Kat

$1.50

Snicker's

$1.50

Reese's

$1.50

Kind bar

$2.50

Truffles

$7.00

Chips

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.50

Gardettos

$0.75

Goldfish

$0.75

Sun Chips

$1.00

Pop Chips

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Pringles

$1.50

Pirate's Booty Puffs

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16221 Crystal Hills Dr., Austin, TX 78737

Directions

Gallery
Grapes & Grain image

