Grappa 151 Main Street

Appetizers

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$18.00

aged balsamic, shaved pecorino, marcona almonds

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$20.00

marinara, lemon aioli

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta

$22.00

toasted house focaccia, aged balsamic, Fior de Latte mozzarella, basil + pine nut pesto

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$26.00

olive + citrus marinated Albacore, white anchoivies, heirloom tomato, Nicoise olives, lemon + tarragon olive oil

Formaggio

Formaggio

$23.00

chef's selection of cheeses, stone fruit mostarda, pickled grapes, fresh berries

Salumi

Salumi

$24.00

traditional Italian cured meats, house pate, whole grain Dijon, radish, cornichons, fresh sourdough baguette

Verdure

$20.00

garden vegetables, marinated olive, herbed chevre yogurt, garbanzo bean puree, olive oil

Flatbread

Flatbreads

Roasted Artichoke Flatbread

Roasted Artichoke Flatbread

$17.00

niçoise olives · fresh herbs · fresh parmesan

Caramelized Onion Bacon Flatbread

$17.00

balsamic onion, goat cheese, arugula, truffle oil

Cured Meat Flatbread

Cured Meat Flatbread

$17.00

tomato pomodoro · Italian sausage · red onion · provolone

Soup

Chef Soup

$12.00
Grappa's Mushroom Soup

Grappa's Mushroom Soup

$12.00

wild mushroom purée · fresh chives · white truffle oil

Salad

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$18.00

Beets, arugula, shaved fennel, chevre, frisee, lemon vinaigrette, pistachios, heirloom cherry tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

wedges of baby romaine, parmigiano reggiano crumbles, focaccia crouton, white anchovy, traditional dressing

Grapes & Gorgonzola Salad

Grapes & Gorgonzola Salad

$17.00

sweet red grapes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, red wine vinaigrette

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$15.00

Hand cut greens, roasted tomato pesto, cucumber, pecorino, toasted pine nuts, red wine vinaigrette

Pasta

Pasta

Lobster Frigola Sardo

Lobster Frigola Sardo

$58.00

maine lobster tail, wild shrimp, black mussels, calamari, chorizo, spicy seafood broth, grilled baquette

Gnocchi Primavera

Gnocchi Primavera

$38.00

basil pine nut pesto, wild mushroom, roasted tomatoes, wilted pea tendrils, caramelized cippolini onion, herbed ricotta

Bolognese Bianca

Bolognese Bianca

$38.00

tagliatelle, roasted mushrooms,beef, rich lamb and pork ragu

Spaghetti Arrabiata

Spaghetti Arrabiata

$38.00

spicy meatballs, roasted onions + peppers, fresh herbs, pecorino,spicy tomato sauce

Custom Pasta

Chef Frigola

$24.00

Tagliatelle

$24.00

Chef Risotto

$27.00

Macaroni

$24.00

Spaghetti

$24.00

Chef Gnocchi

$30.00

Rice Pasta

$24.00

Custom Side Pasta

Side Chef Frigola

$12.00

Side Gnocchi

$15.00

Side Macaroni

$12.00

Side Rice Pasta

$12.00

Side Spaghetti

$12.00

Side Tagliatelle

$12.00

Side Risotto

$12.00

Entrees

Branzino

Branzino

$54.00

roasted cauliflower, fennel butter, romesco, marcona almonds

Game Hen

Game Hen

$42.00

yukon potato puree · wild mushrooms · roasted vegetables · creamy marsala reduction · fresh herbs

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$66.00

potato + gorgonzola gratin · salsa verde · ricotta cream spinach · balsamic demi glace

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$59.00

bill white farms lamb, butternut squash puree, haricots verts, herbed chevre yogurt, candied walnuts, blackberry lamb reduction

New York

New York

$85.00

Bill White Ranches Steak, cut changes daily, potato + gorgonzola gratin · salsa verde · ricotta cream spinach · balsamic demi glace

Osso Bucco

Osso Bucco

$60.00

slow braised veal, creamy polenta, braised kale, prosciutto cotto, rich red wine-tomato jus, toasted pine nut gremolata

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$48.00

cannellini beans · braised kale · prosciutto cotto · pork brodo · huckleberry mostarda

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

$50.00

treviso, parsley, radish, shaved fennel salad, yukon puree, lemon verbena vinaigrette

Scallops Risotto

Scallops Risotto

$58.00

carnaroli rice · Italian sausage · wilted pea tendrils · tarragon · pomegranate reduction

Kids

Kids' Calamari

Kids' Calamari

$12.00
Kids' Cheese Pizza

Kids' Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Kids' Chicken Fingers

Kids' Chicken Fingers

$12.00
Kids' Mac & Cheese

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$12.00
Kids' Spaghetti with Butter

Kids' Spaghetti with Butter

$12.00
Kids' Spaghetti Marinara

Kids' Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00
Kids' Side of Vegetables

Kids' Side of Vegetables

$12.00

Sides

Side Nuts/Cheese/Bread

Side Veggies

$12.00

Side Starch

$12.00

Side Protien

Dessert

Affogato

$8.00
Spuma Di Ricotta

Spuma Di Ricotta

$12.00

Ricotta Mousse, Strawberry-Passion Fruit Gastrique, Graham Steusel

Chocolate Hazelnut Tartufo

Chocolate Hazelnut Tartufo

$12.00

chocolate mousse, hazelnut panna cotta, salted nutella sauce ·

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

espresso sponge, mascarpone mousse, dark chocolate cream

Formaggio

Formaggio

$23.00

chef's selection of cheeses, stone fruit mostarda, pickled grapes, fresh berries

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$6.00

Ice Cream 3 Scoop

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nestled at the top of Historic Main Street, every detail of rustic, Italian country farmhouse gives Grappa a romantic atmosphere, down to the terrazzo tile and rough hewn wooden beams. Grappa is known for elegant presentation, attention to detail and fine service. Whether dining on our patios in the warmer months, or nestled by the fire surrounded by rustic interiors, the extraordinary view of Main Street can't be missed.

Location

151 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

