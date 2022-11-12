Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses

Grasing's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street

Carmel, CA 93923

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Charbroiled Angus Burger
Housemade Onion Rings
Roasted Filet Family Meal (daily)

Starters

organic greens, sauce ravigote

Housemade Onion Rings

$14.50

Panko crusted, aged balsamic ketchup

Crispy Calamari

$21.50

toasted leek rings, basil aioli

Charcuterie Plate

$21.50

seasonal artisan cheese, fresh & dried fruits, assorted cured meats & cornichons

Classic Steak Tartare

$27.00

Garden greens, walnut vinaigrette, pommes frites

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$24.50

cucumber, red onion and fennel salad, basil aioli

Abalone

$38.00

Fresh farm raised Monterey Bay red abalone prepared meunière style with basil and fennel risotto

Duck Confit & Goat Cheese Rillette

$18.50

liberty duck, grilled bread, cornichons

Yellowfin Tuna Carpaccio

$23.00

Ginger-lime emulsion, seaweed salad, Carmel Valley olive oil

Green Ceviche

$23.00

Local seafood, shrimp, chili verde, avocado, yuzu citrus

Crispy Sweetbreads

$22.00

Soup & Salads

greens, pole beans, zucchini, corn, avocado, cucumber, snap peas, feta cheese, olive oil

Soup du Jour

$10.00

seasonal market preparation

Chilled Iceberg Wedge

$16.50

shaved onions, bacon, Point Reyes blue cheese dressing

Organic Baby Greens Salad

$13.75

fresh tomatoes, croutons, house dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.75

garlic croutons, anchovies, aged Parmiagiano Reggiano

Chilled Iceberg Wedge

$16.50

Bacon lardons, Point Reyes blue cheese dressing, red onions, cherry tomatoes

Spicy Hummus Salad

$18.50

Quinoa, arugula, Castelvetrano olives, feta cheese, sea salt croutons

Swank Farms Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

Candied pecans, kalamata olives, feta cheese, navel orange, Meyer lemon vinaigrette

Simple Butter Lettuce Salad

$13.00

Dijon vinaigrette, fine herbs

Grilled Quail Salad

$24.00

prosciutto, heirloom apple, arugula, aged balsamic, walnut dressing

Market Salad

$19.00

greens, pole beans, zucchini, corn, avocado, cucumber, snap peas, feta cheese olive oil

Burgers

Western Black Bean Burger

$18.50

Quinoa, black bean, corn, & roasted walnut patty, cheddar cheese, avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, ciabatta bun

Charbroiled Angus Burger

$23.00

Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, dill pickles, romaine lettuce, red onions, ciabatta bun. French fries or organic baby greens salad

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$51.00+

Grilled USDA PRIME Nebraska steaks, with roasted vegetables and roasted marble potatoes. All steaks are seasoned with salt & pepper and cooked to temperature.

Aged New York (12 oz)

$62.00

Grilled USDA PRIME Nebraska steaks, with roasted vegetables and roasted marble potatoes. All steaks are seasoned with salt & pepper and cooked to temperature.

Ribeye (16 oz)

$72.00

Skirt Steak Salad (7 oz) HIDDEN

$39.50Out of stock

Wagyu New York Steak (12 oz)

$110.00

Rack of Lamb

$68.00

Bone-In Ribeye for Two (32 oz)

$145.00

Sides

Mac 'n Cheese

$10.75

Baked Potato

$12.00

French Fries

$9.75

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Paris Mushroom, "Butter & Garlic"

$12.50

Half Lobster Tail

$28.50

Garlic Mashed Potato

$10.00

Onion Rings

$14.50

Sautéed Vegetables

$8.00

Entrees

please ask your server - market price

Grasing's "Paella" HIDDEN

$49.75Out of stock

prawns, clams, mussels, Italian sausage, fennel, saffron orzo

King Salmon

$46.00

locally brown mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fennel-arugula salad

Rosemary Roasted Jidori Chicken Breast

$42.00

potato puree, braised greens, morel mushroom sauce

Heritage Pork Chop

$52.00

creamy corn polenta, fava beans, cipollini onions, mustard sauce

Grilled Pacific Swordfish

$54.00

organic greens, grilled lemon, pommel frites

Abalone

$64.50

Fresh farm raised Monterey Bay red abalone prepared meunière style, with basil and fennel risotto

Vegetable Spaghetti "Carbonara"

$36.50

Peas, zucchini spinach, kale, squash, Romano cheese, herbs, applewood smoked bacon

Meat and Pastry

$49.00

Short Ribs, roasted root vegetables, smashed potatoes, roasted garlic, rosemary butter biscuit, horseradish sauce

Sole Meunière

$43.00

Petrale sole fillet, potato puree, haricots verts, lemon-caper butter sauce

Thyme Roasted Rack of Lamb

$68.00

Potato gratin, goat cheese, parmesan, French beans, rosemary jus

Dessert

shortbread crust, almond cream

Meyer Lemon Tart

$12.00

fresh whipped ream, raspberry coulis

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$13.50

chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Warm Raspberry Tart

$13.50

shortbread crust, almond cream

Family Meals

All meals come with Seasonal Vegetables, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Bread & Butter, and Assorted Cookie Tray. All family meal orders must be received by 2:00 PM for same day pick-up after 5:00 PM. Please Note No Discounts Apply.

Pan Seared Salmon Family Meal (daily)

$175.00

served with lemon-caper dill sauce ALL MEALS COME WITH SEASONAL VEGETABLES, GARLI MASHED POTATOES, BREAD & BUTTER AND ASSORTED COOKIE TRAY NOTE: all family meal orders must be received by 2:00 PM for same day pick-up after 5:00 PM. No Discounts Apply.

Roasted Pork Loin Family Meal (daily)

$180.00

served with seasonal fruit chutney. ALL MEALS COME WITH SEASONAL VEGETABLES, GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, BREAD BUTTER AND ASSORTED COOKIE TRAY. NOTE: all family meal orders must be received by 2:00 PM for same day pick-up after 5:00 PM. No Discounts Apply.

Roasted Filet Family Meal (daily)

$195.00

served with red wine glaze ALL MEALS COME WITH SEASONAL VEGETABLES, GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, BREAD & BUTTER, AND ASSORTED COOKIE TRAY NOTE: all family meal orders must be received by 2:00 PM for same day pick-up after 5:00 PM. No Discounts Apply.

Appetizers

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$19.50

sausage, leek & parsley beurre blanc

Soup du Jour

$10.00

seasonal market preparation

Simple Butter Lettuce Salad

$13.00

Dijon vinaigrette, fine herbs

Chilled Iceberg Wedge

$16.50

Bacon lardons, Point Reyes blue cheese dressing, red onions, cherry tomatoes

Organic Baby Greens Salad

$13.75

fresh tomatoes, croutons, house dressing

Dungeness Crab Cake

$24.50

Cucumber, red onion and fennel salad, basil aioli

Swank Farms Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

Candied pecans, kalamata olives, feta cheese, navel orange, Meyer lemon vinaigrette

Spicy Hummus Salad

$18.50

Quinoa, arugula, Castelvetrano olives, feta cheese, sea salt croutons

Charcuterie Plate

$22.50

Seasonal artisan cheeses, fresh and dried fruits, assorted cured meats, cornichon

Housemade Onion Rings

$14.50

Panko crusted, aged balsamic ketchup

Crispy Calamari

$21.50

Toasted leek rings, basil aioli

Classic Steak Tartare

$27.00

Garden greens, walnut vinaigrette, pommes frites

Duck Confit & Goat Cheese Rillette

$18.50

liberty duck, grilled bread, cornichons

Grasing's Caesar salad

$15.75

Garlic croutons, anchovies, aged Parmiagiano Reggiano

Crispy Sweetbreads

$22.00

organic greens, sauce ravigote

Specialties

Abalone

$38.00

Fresh farm raised Monterey Bay red abalone prepared meunière style with basil& fennel risotto

Dungeness crab Cakes

$24.50

Cucumber, red onion, and fennel salad, basil aioli

Charbroiled Angus Burger

$23.00

Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, dill pickles, iceberg lettuce, red onions, ciabatta bun. French fries or organic baby greens salad

Western Black Bean Burger

$18.50

Quinoa, black bean, corn & roasted walnut patty, cheddar cheese, avocado, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, ciabatta bun

Dessert

Meyer Lemon Tart

$12.00

fresh whipped ream, raspberry coulis

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$13.50

chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Warm Raspberry Tart

$13.50

shortbread crust, almond cream

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Save 15% On-Line with Promo Code SAVE15 ! Exclusions Apply.

Website

Location

NW Corner of 6th & Mission Street, Carmel, CA 93923

Directions

Gallery
Grasing's image
Grasing's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carmel's Bistro Giovanni - San Carlos 5th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
San Carlos 5th Ave Carmel, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Seventh & Dolores
orange star4.2 • 793
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Il Tegamino - Carmel by the Sea
orange starNo Reviews
South side of Ocean Avenue between Lincoln and Monte Verde We are tucked in the Courtyard behind Carmel, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
orange starNo Reviews
434 Alvarado St Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
467 Alvarado Street Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Lucy's on Lighthouse
orange star4.3 • 186
1120 Lighthouse Ave Pacific Grove, CA 93950
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carmel

Folktale - Events Location
orange star4.3 • 635
8940 Carmel Valley Rd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmel
Carmel By The Sea
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston