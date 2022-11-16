Burgers
Grassburger - Coors
3,675 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Award winning 100% grass-fed, USA raised beef burgers, bowls and fries! Family friendly, pet friendly patios, vegan, dairy free and gf options available. Come in and Taste the Happy!
5600 Coors Blvd NW, Suite C3, Albuquerque, NM 87120
