Burgers

Grassburger - Coors

3,675 Reviews

$$

5600 Coors Blvd NW

Suite C3

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Popular Items

French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Chile Jackburger

Burgers & More

Bacon Chedda Burger

Bacon Chedda Burger

$9.49

Grassburger + bacon + cheddar cheese. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Green Chile Jackburger

Green Chile Jackburger

$9.49

Grassburger + New Mexico green chile + pepperjack cheese. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.49

Grassburger + sauteed mushrooms + Swiss cheese. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Chedda Burger

Chedda Burger

$8.49

Grassburger + cheddar cheese. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Grassburger

Grassburger

$7.49

Smashed 1⁄4 lb 100% USA grass-fed beef patty served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.49

All natural turkey patty. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$7.49

Black bean patty with quinoa, GF oats, onion, cilantro, parsley and garlic. Vegan & gluten free. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo. Vegan with BBQ sauce in place of chipotle mayo.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grilled cheese, but way better! Choice of cheese grilled to melted perfection on a potato bun.

BLT

$5.25

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$3.65

Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.15

Award-winning Sweet Potato Fries! Fried in GMO-free sunflower oil. Recommended with a side of signature chipotle sauce or ranch.

Fry Mix-Up

Fry Mix-Up

$4.15

Undecided? Half and half!

Bowls

Grassburger Bowl

Grassburger Bowl

$9.25

Your choice of patty (beef, turkey or black bean) on quinoa + rice, shredded cabbage, arugula, tomatoes & choice of chipotle mayo, BBQ or ranch.

Southwest Vegan Bowl

Southwest Vegan Bowl

$9.25

Black bean patty on quinoa + rice topped with sautéed mushrooms, cabbage, pico de gallo and either spicy serrano sauce or BBQ sauce.

Green Chile Jack Bowl

Green Chile Jack Bowl

$9.25

Your choice of patty (beef, turkey or black bean) on quinoa + rice, green chile, pepperjack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo & green chile ranch dressing.

Add Ons/Sides

Beef Patty

$3.90

Black Bean Patty

$3.90

Turkey Patty

$3.90

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Pepperjack Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

Green Chile

$1.00

Sauteed Onion

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Vegan BBQ Sauce(2oz)

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo(2oz)

$0.75

Ranch(2oz)

$0.75

Swiss cheese

$1.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00

Green Chile Ranch(2oz)

$0.75

Serrano Sauce(2oz)

$0.75

Side of Rice/Quinoa(2scoops)

$2.50

Pico

$1.00

Gluten free bun

$1.99

Beverages

Vanilla Shake

$5.95
Non Dairy Vanilla Shake

Non Dairy Vanilla Shake

$5.95

Bottled Coke

$3.50
Bottled Diet Coke

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.95
Non Dairy Chocolate Shake

Non Dairy Chocolate Shake

$5.95

Zuberfizz Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.95
Non Dairy Strawberry Shake

Non Dairy Strawberry Shake

$5.95

Zuberfizz Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$5.95

Non Dairy Pumpkin Spice Shake

$5.95
Kid's Apple Juice

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning 100% grass-fed, USA raised beef burgers, bowls and fries! Family friendly, pet friendly patios, vegan, dairy free and gf options available. Come in and Taste the Happy!

Website

Location

5600 Coors Blvd NW, Suite C3, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Directions

