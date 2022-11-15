Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Grassburger - Heights

3,996 Reviews

$$

11225 Montgomery Blvd NE

Suite C

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Chedda Burger

Burgers & More

Bacon Chedda Burger

Bacon Chedda Burger

$9.49

Grassburger + bacon + cheddar cheese. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Green Chile Jackburger

Green Chile Jackburger

$9.49

Grassburger + New Mexico green chile + pepperjack cheese. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.49

Grassburger + sautéed mushrooms + Swiss cheese. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Chedda Burger

Chedda Burger

$8.49

Grassburger + cheddar cheese. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Grassburger

Grassburger

$7.49

Smashed 1⁄4 lb 100% USA grass-fed beef patty served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.49

All natural, dark meat turkey patty. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$7.49

Black bean patty with quinoa, GF oats, onion, cilantro, parsley and garlic. Vegan & gluten free. Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo. Vegan with BBQ sauce in place of chipotle mayo.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grilled cheese, but way better! Choice of cheese grilled to melted perfection on a potato bun.

BLT

$5.25

Fries

Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
French Fries

French Fries

$3.65

Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.15

Award-winning Sweet Potato Fries! Fried in GMO-free sunflower oil. Recommended with a side of signature chipotle sauce or ranch.

Fry Mix-Up

Fry Mix-Up

$4.15

Undecided? Half and half!

Bowls

Grassburger Bowl

Grassburger Bowl

$9.25

Your choice of patty (beef, turkey or black bean) on quinoa + rice, shredded cabbage, arugula, tomatoes & choice of chipotle mayo, BBQ or ranch.

Southwest Vegan Bowl

Southwest Vegan Bowl

$9.25

Black bean patty on quinoa + rice topped with sautéed mushrooms, cabbage, pico de gallo and either spicy serrano sauce or BBQ sauce.

Green Chile Jack Bowl

Green Chile Jack Bowl

$9.25

Your choice of patty (beef, turkey or black bean) on quinoa + rice, green chile, pepperjack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo & green chile ranch dressing.

Add Ons/Sides

Dog Patty

$3.90

Beef Patty

$3.90

Black Bean Patty

$3.90

Turkey Patty

$3.90

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Pepperjack Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

Green Chile

$1.00

Sauteed Onion

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Vegan BBQ Sauce(2oz)

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo(2oz)

$0.75

Ranch(2oz)

$0.75

Green Chile Ranch(2oz)

$0.75

Pico(2 oz)

$1.00

Serrano Sauce(2oz)

$0.75

Swiss cheese

$1.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00

Side of Rice/Quinoa(2scoops)

$2.50

Beverages

Vanilla Shake

$5.95
Non Dairy Vanilla Shake

Non Dairy Vanilla Shake

$5.95

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.95
Non Dairy Chocolate Shake

Non Dairy Chocolate Shake

$5.95
Bottled Diet Coke

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.50

Zuberfizz Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$5.95

Non Dairy Pumpkin Spice Shake

$5.95

Zuberfizz Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.95
Non Dairy Strawberry Shake

Non Dairy Strawberry Shake

$5.95
Kid's Apple Juice

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning 100% grass-fed, USA raised beef burgers, bowls and fries! Family friendly, pet friendly patios, vegan, dairy free and gf options available. Come in and Taste the Happy!

Website

Location

11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Suite C, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Directions

