Grasso Pizza

12932 Newport Avenue

Tustin, CA 92780

Pizza

10" Small Pizza

10" Small Pizza

10" Small Pizza

$13.00

Delicious combination of our signature crust, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese blend and toppings of your choice

10" The Works Pizza

10" The Works Pizza

$13.00
10" Hawaiian Pizza

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00
10" Meat Lovers Pizza

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00
10" Vegetarian Pizza

10" Vegetarian Pizza

$13.00

12" Medium Pizza

12" Medium Pizza

$15.00

Delicious combination of our signature crust, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese blend and toppings of your choice

12" The Works Pizza

$15.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

14" Large Pizza

14" Large Pizza

$17.50

Delicious combination of our signature crust, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese blend and toppings of your choice

14" The Works Pizza

$17.50

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.50

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$17.50

16" X-Large Pizza

16" X-Large Pizza

$20.00

Delicious combination of our signature crust, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese blend and toppings of your choice

16" The Works Pizza

$20.00

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00

Calzone

Calzone

$18.00

Signature crust, marinara , ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic, parmesan

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Baked pizza dough knots, dipped in a mixture of olive oil and garlic herb sauce, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Grandma Marion's family recipe, with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Hot Wings (7 PCS)

Hot Wings (7 PCS)

$14.00

With celery sticks, carrots and ranch dressing or blue cheese. Sauces: Buffalo, BBQ

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Butter and fresh garlic paste (make it cheesy +$2)

Pastas

Pastas

Create Your Own Pasta

$13.00

All pastas are served with cheese & garlic bread

Lasagna

$14.00

House-made meat lasagna with marinara

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomotaoe, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella cheese

Antipasta Salad

$15.00

House salad topped with sliced rolls of ham , mortadella ,provolone and mozzarella cheese

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Hoagie from local baker, house-made marinara and mozzarella cheese

Meatball & Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Hoagie from local baker, house-made marinara and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Hoagie from local baker, house-made marinara and mozzarella cheese

Beverages

Fountain

Fountain Pepsi

$3.00

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fountain Pepsi Wild Cherry

$3.00

Fountain Pepsi Zero Sugar

$3.00

Fountain 7-Up

$3.00

Fountain Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fountain Mountain Dew

$3.00

Fountain Brisk Iced Tea

$3.00

20 oz

20 oz Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz 7-Up

$3.00

20 oz Dr Pepper

$3.00

20 oz Mountain Dew

$3.00

20 oz Bottle Water

$3.00

2 Liter

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.99

2 Liter 7-Up

$4.99

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$4.99

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$4.99

Catering

Appetizers

Garlic Bread (20pcs)

$12.00

House Made Meatballs (25pcs)

$50.00

Wing Platter (25pcs)

$35.00

Salads

Small House Salad- Catering

$26.00

Large House Salad- Catering

$42.00

Small Antipasto Salad- Catering

$36.00

Large Antipasto Salad- Catering

$58.00

Small Caesar Salad- Catering

$26.00

Large Caesar Salad- Catering

$42.00

Pasta

Small Create Your Own Pasta

$55.00

Large Create Your Own Pasta

$100.00

Small Baked Ziti

$60.00

Large Baked Ziti

$110.00

Small Lasagna

$70.00

Large Lasagna

$130.00

Small Spaghetti & Meatballs

$70.00

Large Spaghetti & Meatballs

$130.00

Pizza

16" X-Large Pizza

$20.00

Delicious combination of our signature crust, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese blend and toppings of your choice

Dish

Chafing Dish Rental

$10.00

Disposables (Plates, Forks, Knives, Napkins) Per Person

$0.60

Tongs

$3.00

Serving Spoons

$3.00

Squeeze Bottles

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12932 Newport Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

