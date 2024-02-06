Restaurant info

At Grassroots Cafe, we champion food as medicine, influencing our well-being. Amidst life's challenges, we illuminate the path to healthy choices. Our menu boasts 100% gluten-free, vegan options, featuring organic, locally-sourced ingredients. Craft your own nourishing meal guilt-free, paired with coffee or a delightful bakery item. Experience wellness through our clean approach to food. Also, explore in-house chiropractic services for holistic health.