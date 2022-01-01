Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grassy Roots

124 Reviews

$$$

152 Main St.

Wenham, MA 01984

Juices

The Doctor

$8.00

spinach, pineapple, apple, lemon, a shot of ginger

"C" Monster

$8.00

apple, pear, carrot, orange, lemon, lime

The Get Up and Go

$8.00

pineapple, lime, cucumber

Immunity

$8.00

spinach, apple, beet, carrot, lemon

Hot Mama

$8.00

cucumber, spinach, pineapple, lemon, cayenne pepper

The Grassy Root

$8.00

spinach, cucumber, apple, celery, lemon, ginger

Replenish

$8.00

carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

Up Beet

$8.00

beets, carrots, celery, fennel

Ying Yang

$8.00

pear, apple, ginger, lemon

The Missy

$8.00

carrot, pear, pineapple, beets, cucumber, ginger, lemon

No Fruit

$8.00

spinach, celery, cucumber, beet, carrot, fennel

Fresh Ginger Shooters

$3.50

fresh ginger

Steamer

$8.00

pear, lemon, ginger, honey steamed

Smoothies

Mocha Morning

$8.00

banana, cocoa, espresso, oat milk, honey

Afternoon Delight

$8.00

banana, pineapple, strawberry, kefir

Ginger Peach

$8.00

peach, banana, ginger, kefir

The Monkey

$8.00

banana, almond butter, honey, almond milk

Mango Lassi

$8.00

mango, banana, kefir

Sandwiches & Wraps

The Vegan Wrap

$9.00

our homemade organic hummus, shredded romaine, tomato, carrots, avocado, sprouts, cucumbers and red onions on a whole wheat wrap

Larch Row

$9.00

roasted turkey, avocado, romaine, vine ripened tomato, mayonnaise on a french loaf

The Yard Bird

$9.00

Grassy Roots organic chicken salad wrap with mixed greens

The Lovely Viola Wrap

$12.00

roasted salmon, fresh arugula, red onion & our homemade zesty dill tartar on a wrap

B.L.T.A

$9.00

romaine, vine ripened tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mayonnaise on a french loaf

Bryson's Burrito

$9.00

rice, black beans, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, fresh cilantro, poblano cream sauce, salsa

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.00

fresh lime & avocado tuna salad with mixed greens

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.00

our insane caesar salad, with grilled organic chicken and parmasean wrapped in a tortilla

The Kale Wrap

$9.00

shredded kale, arugula, goat cheese, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers lightly grilled

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, celery, tomato, red onion, homeade blue cheese dressing

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.00

our chopped greek salad, organic hummus, greens, herb vinaigrette

The Jay Wrap

$9.00

turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayo on a gluten free wrap

Avocado Toast

$9.00

with fresh lime, salt, pepper and crumbled feta

The Power Wrap

$9.00

kale, spinach, arugula, avocado, sprouts & vinaigrette

Paninis

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Caprese Panini

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & herb vinaigrette

Turkey and Brie Panini

$9.00

turkey, green apple, brie & basil mayo

The Town Hall Panini

$9.00

turkey, bacon, arugula, aged cheddar, and mayo

The Tuna Melt

$9.00

fresh lime & avocado tuna salad with aged cheddar on sourdough bread

The Hamilton

$9.00

grilled ham & cheese with arugula, red onion and dijon mustard

Salads & Bowls

Grassy Roots House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh avocado, carrots, sprouts & red onion (previously known as The Madison)

Cobb Salad

$12.00

shredded romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onion, hardboiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing or herb vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette, toasted sunflower seeds

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce tossed with our caesar dressing, parmasean and grilled chicken

Lettuce Boats with Citrus Vinaigrette

$12.00

three romaine boats and all variations come with avocado, sprouts, tomatoes and herb vinaigrette drizzle.

The Mediterranean Bowl

$12.00

homemade hummus, chopped greek salad with quinoa & herb vinaigrette, and mixed greens

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

romaine lettuce, brown rice, black beans, salsa, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, and poblano cream

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

egg, cheese, beans, salsa, bacon, avocado, caramelized onions, arugula w/ poblano cheese

Breakfast Burrito Bowl

$10.00

egg, cheddar cheese, beans, salsa fresca, avocado, caramelized onions, arugula, bacon, poblano cream

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Cappucino

$3.50+

Double Espresso

$1.99

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Wine

Bedell Red Blend

$12.00+

Padrillos Malbec

$14.00+

Phantom Red Wine

$19.00+

Decoy Rose Wine

$19.00+

Studio by Miraval Rose

$17.00+

BABE Sparkling Rose

$5.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Grassy Roots is an Organic Cafe located in Wenham serving fresh juices & smoothies, sandwiches & salads, take home dinners, grocery essentials and so much more.

Website

Location

152 Main St., Wenham, MA 01984

Directions

Grassy Roots image
Grassy Roots image

