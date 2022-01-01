Grassy Roots
124 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Grassy Roots is an Organic Cafe located in Wenham serving fresh juices & smoothies, sandwiches & salads, take home dinners, grocery essentials and so much more.
Location
152 Main St., Wenham, MA 01984
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Epicurean Feast - 8190 - Electric Insurance (new)
No Reviews
75 Sam Fonzo Drive Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurant