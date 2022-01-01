Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room - Oklahoma

Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room - Hochatown imageView gallery

10251 N Us Highway 259

Broken Bow, OK 74728

Openers

Small Cheese Styx

$12.00

Our dough brushed with in house made garlic butter, Then covered in all natural mozzarella cheese.

Large Cheese Styx

$17.00

Our dough brushed with in house made garlic butter, Then covered in all natural mozzarella cheese.

Wings of Fire

$14.00

7 wings, your choice of Mild or Hot

Salads

Shakedown Salad

$14.00

Baby Spinach, Lettuce, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black and Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and whole milk Mozzarella

Side Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Whole Milk Mozzarella

Pizza (new)

Small CYO Cheese

$12.00

Small Dire Wolf

$17.00

Small Psychedelic Surpremo

$17.00

Small Casey Jones

$17.00

Small Pig Pen

$17.00

Small Cosmic Charlie

$17.00

Small Tree Hugger

$17.00

Small Maui Waui

$17.00

GF Small CYO Cheese

$17.00

GF Small Dire Wolf

$22.00

GF Small Psychedelic Surpremo

$22.00

GF Small Casey Jones

$22.00

GF Small Pig Pen

$22.00

GF Small Cosmic Charlie

$22.00

GF Small Tree Hugger

$22.00

GF Small Maui Waui

$22.00

Large CYO Cheese

$22.00

Large Dire Wolf

$28.00

Large Psychedelic Surpremo

$28.00

Large Casey Jones

$28.00

Large Pig Pen

$28.00

Large Cosmic Charlie

$28.00

Large Tree Hugger

$27.00

Large Maui Waui

$28.00

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

GF Large CYO Cheese

$28.00

GF Large Dire Wolf

$34.00

GF Large Psychedelic Surpremo

$34.00

GF Large Casey Jones

$34.00

GF Large Pig Pen

$34.00

GF Large Cosmic Charlie

$34.00

GF Large Tree Hugger

$34.00

GF Large Maui Waui

$34.00

GF 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Wine

Cakebread Cellars Pinot Noir

$63.00

Pinot Noir

Chloe Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Red

Freakshow Red

$30.00

Red

Frog's Leap Merlot

$56.00

Merlot

Frog's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$88.00

Gnarly Head Merlot

$16.00

Merlot

Gnarly Head Pinot Noir

$16.00

Pinot Noir

M Edwards Son Pinot Noir

$86.00

Pinot Noir

Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$44.00

Pinot Noir

Toad Hollow Merlot Reserve

$24.00

Merlot

Toad Hollow Rose Of Pinot Noir

$25.00

Pinot Noir

Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$47.00

Belle Glos Pinot

$76.00

Girls Gone Wine Crush

$26.00

Girls Gone Wine Sinfully Delicious

$32.00

Girls Gone Wine Twisted Sister

$26.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Gnarly Head Old Vine Zinfandel

$16.00

Zinfandel

Stella Rosa Blk Red Blnd

$18.00

Camus Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00

Clos Pegase Hom Cab Sav

$160.00

Duckhorn Napa Cab Sav

$130.00

Gnarly Head Cab Sav

$16.00

Chloe Prosecco Rose

$22.00

Sparkling

Domaine Carneros Brut

$51.00

Sparkling

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut

$117.00

Sparkling

Stella Rosa Blk Red Blnd

$18.00

Stella Rosa Mosc Blue Cap

$14.00

Stella Rosa Spkl Mosc

$26.00

Stella Rosa Spkl Orng Mosc

$26.00

Toad Hollow Amplexus

$27.00

Sparkling

Toad Hollow Risque Sparkling Wine

$28.00

Sparkling

Jaume Serra Cristalino

$22.00

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay

$65.00

Chardonnay

Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

CH St. Jean Creamy Chardonnay

$16.00

Chloe Rose

$20.00

ROSE

Chloe Chard

$20.00

Chardonnay

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$18.00

PINOT GRIGIO

Clos De l'Oratoire Chateauneuf Du Pape Blanc

$19.00

White

Erath Pinot Gris

$20.00

PINOT GRIGIO

Freakshow Chardonnay

$23.00

Chardonnay

Freakshow Zinfandel

$27.00

Zinfandel

Frog's Leap Chardonnay

$49.00

Chardonnay

Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

Frog's Leap Zinfandel

$50.00

Zinfandel

Gnarly Head Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

Gnarly Head Chardonnay

$16.00

Chardonnay

Gnarly Head Lodi Pinot Grigio

$16.00Out of stock

PINOT GRIGIO

Kosta Browne One-Sixteen Chardonnay

$120.00

Chardonnay

M Edwards Olivet Chardonnay

$93.00

Chardonnay

M Edwards Sauvignon Blanc

$68.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay

$18.00

Chardonnay

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$40.00

PINOT GRIGIO

Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

$38.00

Chardonnay

Stags Leap Wine Aveta Sauvignon Blanc

$41.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$26.00

Chardonnay

Girls Gone Wine Beavers Bend

$26.00

Girls Gone Wine #GirlsTrip

$32.00

Girls Gone Wine b'Ark

$32.00

Girls Gone Wine Crush

$26.00

Girls Gone Wine Sinfully Delicious

$32.00

Girls Gone Wine Twisted Sister

$26.00

BTL Fish Tales River Bend Brown Moscato

$31.00

BTL Fish Tales Obsession

$31.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$20.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$36.00

Toad Hollow Rose Of Pinot Noir

$25.00

Pinot Noir

Kosta Brown 1/6th Chard

$120.00

Beer

Ace Cider Mix 12 Pack

$33.00

ACE Guava Cider 6 Pack

$17.00

Ace Honey Apple Cider Pack

$17.00

ACE Perry Cider 6 Pack

$17.00

Ace Pineapple Cider 12 Pack

$34.00

Ace Pineapple Cider 6 Pack

$17.00

Bard's Gluten Free Pack

$12.00

Cabin Boys Cast-A-Line Kolsch Ale Pack

$15.00

BEER

Cabin Boys The Hallows Pack

$16.00

Belgian Triple Ale

Cabin Boys Trail Magic Pack

$16.00

Hazy IPA

Clubby's 12 Pack

$33.00

Clubby's 6 Pack

$19.00

Flensburger Dunkel Dark Lager Pack

$24.00

BEER

Gulden Draak Ale Pack

$33.00

BEER

Marshall Slow Train IPA

$16.00

Marshall Sundown Wheat

$16.00

MFB 3 Rivers Pack

$15.00

MFB 3 Rivers Pack

$15.00

MFB 9.0 Pack

$17.00

MFB Crumpet Pack

$15.00

MFB Fra Mun Da

$13.00

MFB Gentleman Jackalope Pack

$11.00

MFB Hochawizen Pack

$11.00

MFB Light Pack

$17.00

MFB Rooster Pack

$17.00

MFB Sneaky Snake Green Pack

$15.00

MFB Timber Creek Pack

$17.00

Neff Raspberry Pride Pack

$19.00

Schilling Local Legend Pack

$18.00

Solo Spritz Blueberry Lemon Hard Seltzer Pack

$16.00

BEER

Solo Spritz Peach Pack

$16.00

Stiegal Radler

$10.00

Stone Cloud Lite Pack

$15.00

Stone Cloud Zipp Coffee Stout Pack

$19.00

Coffee Stout

Stonecloud AstroDog Pack

$19.00

BEER

Stonecloud Chug Norris Pack

$19.00

Stone Cloud Ale

Stonecloud Classique Pilsner Pack

$18.00

BEER

Airtights

Habanero Garlic

$12.00

Savory Italian Garlic

$12.00

Spicy Asian Garlic

$12.00

Spicy Pickled Garlic

$12.00

Zesty Pickled Garlic

$12.00

Apple Butter

$10.00

Spreadable figs, our Southern Secret.

Apple Pie Syrup

$6.00

This full bodied jelly is perfect with cream cheese and crackers.

Apple Preserves

$8.00

Creamy white cheese with peppers and zesty tomatoes. Kick it up a notch on taco night.

Apricot Preserves

$8.00

Sweet honey mustard with a touch of jalapeno. Great on burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken nuggets ……….

Blackberry Preserves

$9.00

Spice up eggs, soup, sandwich, or salads This is a must have kitchen staple!

Blackberry Syrup

$8.00

Your childhood favorite jelly with a twist. Loaded with pecans will make this your new favorite.

Blueberry Jalapeno Preserves

$8.00

Full of whole cherries bursting with that tart flavor you love. This spreadable preserve is our favorite and soon to be yours!

Blueberry Preserves

$9.00

Tangy rich cheese blended with jalapenos and habaneros. EXTREMELY adictive!

Blueberry Syrup

$6.00

This pepper jelly is a great condiment with pork roast, lamb chops, or simply spread on an english muffin.

Cherry Butter

$10.00

Yep, tomato is a fruit and wow it's good.

Cherry Preserves

$8.00

Do it all Marinade. Great on steaks, chicken, pork & fajitas. Best on your tongue!

Fig Preserves

$8.00

Fresh portabello mushrooms and savory pasta sauce.

Fig Preserves Juice Sweetened

$8.00

Traditional Figs the way they are meant to be preserved.

FROG Jam

$12.00

Sweetened whole blueberries, held in suspension by it's own juices. Oh' how sweet it is!

Grape Pecan Jelly

$12.00

This hidden gem is the most flavorful of our preserves, great as a glaze on poultry too!

Green Pepper Jelly

$12.00

The color, texture, and flavor of this preserve is heavenly!

Mayhaw Jelly

$12.00

These easy to spread strawberry preserves are great on toast, bagels, or just by itself. It's our top seller!

Peach Butter

$10.00

The specialty fruit of the South. This Jelly has a light and fruity taste. Glaze a pork tenderloin or spread on toast. This is a true Southern Delicacy.

Peach Jalapeno Preserves

$9.00

This decadent preserve is wonderful on any type of bread. Great as an ice cream topper too!

Peach Pecan Preserves

$8.00

An old time favorite loved by all!

Peach Preserves

$9.00

Brings out the bold flavors of any steak.

Peach Syrup

$10.00

What do you get when you mix Figs, Raspberries, Orange peel, and fresh Ginger? ....F.R.O.G Jam! An exceptional blend of flavors.

Pecan Syrup

$7.00

The fresh taste of blueberries merried with the heat of the jalapeno is guaranteed to keep you coming back for more.

Raspberry Preserves

$8.00

Tangy rich cheese blended with jalapenos and spices. You've got to be LOCO not to love this cheese!

Red Pepper Jelly

$12.00

Chock-full of apple slices, a hint of cinnamon & spice, just like Grandma's apple pie!

Red Tomato Preserves

$8.00

Bold and rich, use with pasta or as a pizza sauce.

Strawberry Fig Preserves

$8.00

Southern styled sweet BBQ sauce. Enjoyed as a glaze or finishing sauce.

Strawberry Jalapeno Preserves

$8.00

Full of golden ripe peaches suspended in its own nectar, adds a little southern sunshine to your morning routine!

Strawberry Preserves

$8.00

What could be better than Bacon and Bourbon? This smooth, rich sauce is top shelf!

Strawberry Preserves Juice Sweetened

$8.00

Classic favorite blended with rich figs.

Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves

$9.00

Sweet with a hit of habanero and a savory honey finish.

Strawberry Syrup

$8.00

Grandma's apple pie just got better!

Sweet Potato Butter

$10.00

This sweet and spicy combination is perfect topped on a cream cheese bagel, on toast, or served over warmed cream cheese spread on crackers.

Whole Fig Preserves

$8.00

Award winning sauce for ribs and chicken. Put it on the last 10 min in the pit.

Peachy Peach Halves

$13.00

Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Garlic Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Habanero Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Jalapeno Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Lemon Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Red Chili Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Big As Texas Pickles (24oz)

$10.00

Bread N' Butter Pickles (16oz)

$8.00

Bread N' Butter Slims (16oz)

$8.00

Candied Jalapenos (16oz)

$8.00

Candied Jalapenos (32oz)

$12.00

Coin Cut What'cha Dill Pickles (16oz)

$8.00

Dill Pickles Slims (16oz)

$8.00

Dilled Pickles (32oz)

$10.00

Farm House Pickles

$10.00

Granny's Hot Sweet Pickles (24oz)

$10.00

Habanero Ghost Slims (16oz)

$8.00

Habanero Pickle Chunks (32oz)

$10.00

Hoot N' Holler Spicy Pickles (24oz)

$10.00

Jalapeno Quail Eggs

$12.00

Airtights

Mild Pickled Eggs (32oz)

$13.00

Airtights

Mild Pickled Quail Eggs

$12.00

Airtights

Papa Dill Pickles (24oz)

$10.00

Spicy Fire Pickles (16oz)

$8.00

Spicy Garlic Dill Pickle (16oz)

$8.00

Spicy Garlic Pickle Chips (16oz)

$8.00

Spicy Pickled Eggs (32oz)

$13.00

Airtights

Spicy Pickled Quail Eggs

$13.00

Airtights

Sweet Habanero Slims (16oz)

$8.00

Sweet Pickle Chips (16oz)

$8.00

Loco Cheese Dip

$10.00

Airtights

Queso Extreme Dip

$10.00

Airtights

Queso Blanco

$10.00

Airtights

Apple Salsa

$9.00

Airtights

Big Dill Pickle Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Bold Chip Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Cherry Salsa

$9.00

Airtights

Chili Relleno Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Chimi Changa Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Five Amigos Fire Roasted Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Ghost Chili Salsa

$9.00

Airtights

Habanero Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Hatch Green Corn Tamale Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Mango Lime Salsa

$9.00

Airtights

Peach Salsa

$9.00

Airtights

Pepper Patch Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Roasted Reaper Salsa

$9.00

Airtights

Salsa de Manzanilla

$8.00

Airtights

Salsa Grande

$8.00

Airtights

Salsa Tradicional

$8.00

Airtights

Six Shooter Fire Roasted Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Tomatillo Avocado Salsa

$9.00

Airtights

Tomatillo Salsa

$8.00

Airtights

Asparagus Spears (16oz)

$10.00

Fresh Ginger Beets

$9.00

Gourmet Jalapenos in Escabeche

$8.00

Green Tomato Relish

$8.00

Hatch Baby Corn

$9.00

Marinated Mushrooms

$11.00

Pickled Baby Beets (16oz)

$9.00

Pickled Carrot Sticks (16oz)

$9.00

Pickled Green Beans

$9.00

Pickled Okra

$9.00

Sliced Green Tomatoes (32oz)

$9.00

Sweet Baby Corn

$9.00

Sweet N Spicy Okra

$9.00

Bacon Bavarian Sauerkraut

$8.00

Airtights

German Sauerkraut

$8.00

Airtights

Applekraut

$9.00

Airtights

Chow Chow

$8.00

Airtights

Hot Chow Chow

$8.00

Airtights

Sweet Fire

$8.00

Airtights

Sweet Hot Jalapeno Relish

$9.00

Airtights

BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary Mix

$9.00

Bold N' Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

$9.00

Misc

Chocolate

$9.00

Wine Opener GH

$5.00

Ghost Mary Bloody Mary 25.36 oz

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Oven and Taproom, with Grateful Dead influences.

Location

10251 N Us Highway 259, Broken Bow, OK 74728

Directions

Gallery
Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room - Hochatown image

