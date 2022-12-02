Main picView gallery

Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room - Hot Springs 100 Exchange St

review star

No reviews yet

100 Exchange St

Hot Springs, AR 71901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottled Beer

Black Apple Honey

$8.00

Black Apple Seasonal

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Daura Damm

$7.00

Dogfish 60 Min

$8.00

Dogfish Head Pumpkin

$8.00

Elysian Hazy

$8.00

Flyway Bluewing

$6.00

Founders All Day Vacay

$6.00

Franziskaner

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$7.00

Karbach Love St

$7.00

Kronenbourg Blanc

$8.00

Lost 40 Love Honey

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Ozark APA

$7.00

Ozark Lager

$7.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet

$8.00

Rogue Batsquatch

$7.00

Scarlet Red

$5.00

Schneider Aventinus

$16.00

Squatters Tropical

$9.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Weihenstephaner Dunkel

$13.00

Weihenstephaner Kristall

$13.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Bota Pino Noir

$6.00

Bota Pino Grigio

$6.00

Friexenet Sparkling Rose

$12.00

MYX Moscato

$6.00

Gnarly Head Zinfandel

$19.00

Blueberry

$30.00

Cherry Moscato

$30.00

Mango Moscato

$30.00

Drafts

Black Apple Hibiscus

$11.00

Bubbas 10 Point

$10.00

Bubbas Skull Crusher

$10.00

Bubbas Southern Rok

$10.00

Bubbas Wampus Cat

$10.00

Lost40 2nd Rodeo

$6.00

Slate Rock First Cutting

$8.00

Slate Rock Grateful Red

$10.00

Slate Rock Quapaw Stout

$8.00

Superior Madden Blonde

$9.00

Superior Pickle

$9.00

Superior Space force

$13.00

Specials

Gin Drink

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Mug Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$4.00

Water

Openers

Cheese Styx

$12.00+

Our dough brushed with in house made garlic butter, Then covered in all natural mozzarella cheese.

Wings of Fire

$16.00

13 wings, your choice of Mild or Hot

Salads

Shakedown Salad

$13.00

Baby Spinach, Lettuce, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black and Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and whole milk Mozzarella

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Whole Milk Mozzarella

Pizza

CYO Cheese

$12.00+

Dire Wolf

$17.00+

Psychedelic Surpremo

$17.00+

Casey Jones

$17.00+

Pig Pen

$17.00+

Cosmic Charlie

$17.00+

Tree Hugger

$17.00+

Maui Waui

$17.00+

1/2 & 1/2 Special Pizza

Hats

Red Hat

$18.00

Black Hat

$18.00

Shirts

SM, MED, LG, XL

$25.00

2X

$26.00

3X

$29.00

Dancing Pizzas

$35.00

Skeleton Chef

$35.00

Long sleeve shirts

Sm-XL

$38.00

2x

$40.00

3x

$42.00

Hoodies

SM-XL

$54.00

2X

$56.00

3X

$58.00

Other Merch

Koozie

$6.00

Bag

$22.00

Key Chain

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Exchange St, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vault
orange starNo Reviews
723 Central Ave #100 Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
608 East Grand Avenue Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice Frozen Fruit Bar - --117 Piper St Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
--117 Piper St Suite A Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
orange starNo Reviews
2215 Malvern Ave Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Red Oak Fillin' Station
orange starNo Reviews
2169 Carpenter Dam Road Hot Springs, AR 71913
View restaurantnext
Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina - Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5361 Central Ave. Hot Springs, AR 71913
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hot Springs

Mr. Whiskers
orange star4.5 • 2,299
4195 Malvern Ave Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Cafe 1217 - Hot Springs, AR
orange star4.7 • 500
1217 Malvern Ave Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Argentinian Coffee & Wine Bar
orange star4.6 • 147
328 Central Ave Hot Springs, AR 71901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hot Springs
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston