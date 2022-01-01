A map showing the location of Grateful Juice BarView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Grateful Juice Bar





619 Breakers Av

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

SMOOTHIES 16 oz

Ben Ten- Brain Power

Ben Ten- Brain Power

$10.75

Contains Unsweetened Almond milk and almond butter, honey, flax seeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds and All Organic; Bananas, strawberries , blueberries, and greek yogurt

Maddies Matcha-Relaxation

Maddies Matcha-Relaxation

$10.75

Contains: Unsweetened Coconut milk and All Organic ; mango, banana, matcha and spinach

Tropical Breeze- Mood Booster

Tropical Breeze- Mood Booster

$10.75

Contains: Unsweetened coconut water and All Organic; Mangoes, bananas pineapples and honey.

Berry Garcia- Energizer

Berry Garcia- Energizer

$10.75

Contains: Unsweetened almond milk and almond butter , also All organic; blueberries, strawberries and bananas.

Pineapple Express-Hydrator

Pineapple Express-Hydrator

$10.75

Contains: Unsweetened coconut water and coconut milk, also has All Organic; Mangoes and pineapples.

Raspberry Extreme- Balance&Strength

Raspberry Extreme- Balance&Strength

$10.75

Contains: Unsweetened coconut milk All Organic; raspberries, bananas, greek yogurt and honey. For Raspberry lovers, this smoothie is a perfect combination of citrus and sweet.

Banana Blast-Fiber Boost

Banana Blast-Fiber Boost

$10.75

Contains: Unsweetened Almond milk, Almond butter and Peanut butter, and All Organic Bananas and dates

The Hulk- Immune Booster

The Hulk- Immune Booster

$10.75

Contains: Unsweetened Coconut water and All Organic; avocado, bananas, spiniach and spirulina.

Sunshine- Antioxidant

Sunshine- Antioxidant

$10.75

Sunshine and fresh thanks to the orange.

12 OZ SMOOTHIES

Pink Power

$7.75

Pineapple Splash

$7.75

Kids Garcia

$7.75

JUICES

Zen Cleanse

Zen Cleanse

$10.00Out of stock

Contains: Celery, Cucumber, Green Apples and Green Grapes.

Clean Machine

Clean Machine

$10.00

Contains: Celery, Cucumber, Carrot, Spinach, Ginger and Spirulina.

Carrot Love

Carrot Love

$10.00

Contains: Carrot, pineapple, celery, coconut water and cucumber.

Hydrator

Hydrator

$10.00

Contains: Cucumber and Lemonade

Immune Booster

Immune Booster

$10.00Out of stock

Contains: Beets, Oranges and Carrots

Fresh Celery

Fresh Celery

$10.00Out of stock

100% celery

Fresh OJ 12 Oz

Fresh OJ 12 Oz

$7.25Out of stock

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Fresh Orange 16oz

$9.25Out of stock

SHOTS

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$4.50

100% Ginger

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$5.50Out of stock

Contains: Tumeric, lemon and ginger

Caliente

Caliente

$5.50

Contains: Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne and Lemon.

ACAI BOWLS

Royal Lily

Royal Lily

$13.00

Contains: Acai, Banana, pineapple, raspberry, honey and coconut water

Green

$13.00

Conatins: Acai, banana, avocado, spinach, spirulina, honey and almond milk

Supernova

Supernova

$13.00

Contains: Dragonfruit, banana, pineapple, honey and coconut water

Classic Patrick

Classic Patrick

$13.00

Contains: Acai, Blueberries, Bananas, honey, almond milk and almond butter

TOASTS

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$10.50

Contains: Two slices of 21 grain organic bread, Organic Almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, chia seeds, hemp seeds, coconut flakes and honey

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Contains: Two Slices of 21 Grain Organic Bread with cherry tomatoes, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds and Avocado mix- avocado with olive oil and salt,

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00

Contains: Two slices of 21 Grain Organic Bread, smoked salmon, red pepper flakes and Avocado Mix- avocado with olive oil and salt.

BREAKFAST

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Contains: An everything bagel, with everything vegan cream cheese, one boiled egg, spinach and chicken breast.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$10.50

Contains: Selected Protein wrapped with %100 whole wheat & flax seed tortilla, with tomatoes, one egg, spinach, avocado and american cheese.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola, chia seeds, hemp seeds, coconut flakes and honey.

WRAPS

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$11.50Out of stock

Contains: Selected Protein wrapped with %100 whole wheat & flax seed tortilla, with your choice of dressing and add ons, also includes lettuce and tomatoes.

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$13.50

Contains: Selected Protein wrapped with %100 whole wheat & flax seed tortilla, with your choice of dressing and add ons, also includes lettuce and tomatoes.

TURKEY WRAP

TURKEY WRAP

$11.50Out of stock

Contains: Selected Protein wrapped with %100 whole wheat & flax seed tortilla, with your choice of dressing and add ons, also includes lettuce and tomatoes.

CHICKEN

CHICKEN

$11.50

Contains: Selected Protein wrapped with %100 whole wheat & flax seed tortilla, with your choice of dressing and add ons, also includes lettuce and tomatoes.

Vegan Cucumber

Vegan Cucumber

$11.50Out of stock

Contains: Spinach base wheat & flax seed tortilla, with tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, hummus, and avocado.

COFFEE

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Caramel Waffle

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

French Vanilla

$4.50Out of stock

Black Cold Brew

$4.50

Sweet Cream

$4.50

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Caramel Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Frappachino

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50Out of stock

Hazelnut

$4.50

WATER

Panna16.9 oz

Panna16.9 oz

$3.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino 16.9 OZ

San Pellegrino 16.9 OZ

$4.25
Smart Water

Smart Water

$5.00
Fiji

Fiji

$3.50
Evian

Evian

$3.50Out of stock
Smart Water Liter

Smart Water Liter

$6.00Out of stock
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50

Perrier

$4.25

KOMBUCHA 16.9 oz

Guava Goodness

Guava Goodness

$6.50Out of stock
TRILOGY

TRILOGY

$6.50
Lemon Berry

Lemon Berry

$6.50Out of stock
Mystic Mango

Mystic Mango

$6.50Out of stock
Multi-Green

Multi-Green

$6.50Out of stock
Peach Paradise

Peach Paradise

$6.50Out of stock
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.50Out of stock
Sacred Life

Sacred Life

$5.50Out of stock
Strawberry Serenity

Strawberry Serenity

$6.50Out of stock
Golden Pineapple

Golden Pineapple

$6.50

Ginger

$6.50Out of stock

Watermelon Wonder

$6.50

SNACKS

IQ Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

IQ Almond Butter

$4.25Out of stock

IQ Lemonblueberry

$4.25Out of stock

IQ Pewnut Butter

$4.25Out of stock

Thats It Apple Blueb

$3.50Out of stock

Thats It Apple Mango

$3.50Out of stock

Cliff Choc Brownie

$3.75

Health Warrior Chia

$3.50Out of stock

Lenny & Larrys Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Collagen Protein

$3.00Out of stock

Bone Broth Choco

$4.00Out of stock

Bone Broth Vanilla

$3.00

Rx choc

$2.75Out of stock

Rx PB

$2.75Out of stock

Autumns Gold Granola

$2.50Out of stock

One Bar

$2.50

Coconut Chunks

$4.50

Long sleeve SUV protection

Long Sleeve Size M

$30.00

Oat Round neck

Size S

$20.00

Size M

$20.00

Size L

$20.00

Size XL

$20.00

Light Blue Round neck

Size S

$20.00

Size M

$20.00

Size L

$20.00

Size XL

$20.00

Salmon Round neck

Size S

$20.00

Size M

$20.00

Size L

$20.00

Size XL

$20.00

Yellow Round neck

Size S

$20.00

Size M

$20.00Out of stock

Size L

$20.00

Size XL

$20.00

Mint V Neck

Size XS

$20.00

Size S

$20.00Out of stock

Size M

$20.00

Size L

$20.00

Lilac V Neck

Size XS

$20.00

Size S

$20.00

Size M

$20.00

Size L

$20.00

Salomn V Neck

Size XS

$20.00

Size S

$20.00

Size M

$20.00

Size L

$20.00
