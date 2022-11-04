Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grater Greens

348 Reviews

$$

5608 Mission Center Rd #901

San Diego, CA 92108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Kale Couscous
Mediterranean Salad

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$11.50

Build your own. Choose you base, up to 4 Grater Toppings, 2 Premium Toppings, 1 Cheese & 1 Dressing.

Salads

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$10.50

Romaine, Charred Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Stewed Black Beans, Aged Cheddar, Shaved Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Avocado Dressing. Recommended w/ Steak

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$11.25

Mesclun Greens, Edamame, Shredded Carrots, Orange Segments, Red Bell Peppers, Crushed Peanuts, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Asian Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette. Recommended w/ Tofu

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Baby Kale & Cabbage, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Herb Croutons, Fried Onion Petals, Shaved Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing. Recommended w/ Chicken

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.50

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onion, Cucumbers, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Marinated Olives, Feta Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette. Recommended w/ Salmon

Apple Cranberry Salad

Apple Cranberry Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Gala Apples, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Red Onion, Candied Pecan Clusters, Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Recommended w/ Chicken

Monthly Special

Cilantro Pump

$10.50

Mesclun Greens, Grilled Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Cilantro, Feta Cheese, Cilantro Pepita Dressing.

Seasonal Specials

Chicken harvest bowl

$14.50

Kale Cabbage, Quinoa, Shredded Beets, Brussels sprouts, Edamame, Candied Pecan, Grilled Chicken Breast, Balsamic Dressing.

Roasted Sweet Potato salad

$10.75

Spinach / Arugula, Roasted Sweet potato, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Red Onion, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Bowls

Kale Couscous

Kale Couscous

$11.25

Baby Kale & Cabbage, Couscous Pilaf, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Potato Medley , Sautéed Mushrooms, Stewed Black Beans, Shaved Red Onion, Champagne Vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Rice

Mediterranean Rice

$11.25

Baby Kale & Cabbage, Warm Wild Rice, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Marinated Olives, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Mesclun Rice N Beans

Mesclun Rice N Beans

$10.90

Brown Rice Pilaf, Stewed Black Beans, Mesclun Greens, Grilled Zucchini, Charred Corn, Jalapeños, Feta Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Caesar Dressing. Recommended w/ Steak

Spinach Quinoa

Spinach Quinoa

$10.50

Arugula & Spinach, Quinoa Pilaf, Herb Roasted Carrots, Grilled Zucchini, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Fried Onion Petals, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Soup / Sides

Lentil Soup

$3.50
Hummus and Pita

Hummus and Pita

$6.00

White Bean Hummus made from scratch served with our Herb Oil brushed Pita

Grilled Pita

Grilled Pita

$2.00+

Brushed with Herb Oil and grilled

Hummus

Hummus

$4.00

White Bean Hummus

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Add-on Sides

Steak

Steak

$5.00
Salmon

Salmon

$5.50
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$4.00
Tofu

Tofu

$3.75
Avocado

Avocado

$1.50

Grilled Shrimp

$4.50

Drinks

Grater Agua Fresca

$3.00

Lightly Sweetened with Agave Nectar

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.95
Bambucha Hibiscus Rose

Bambucha Hibiscus Rose

$3.95
Bambucha Thai Ginger

Bambucha Thai Ginger

$3.95
Bambucha Blueberry Tart

Bambucha Blueberry Tart

$3.95
Perrier

Perrier

$2.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.95

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Making the world a better place one bowl at a time! Be Great, Eat Grater!

Website

Location

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego, CA 92108

Directions

Gallery
Grater Greens image
Grater Greens image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grater Grilled Cheese
orange star4.4 • 3,478
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
STACKED - Fashion Valley
orange starNo Reviews
7007 Friars Rd Ste 356 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Pita Kitchen Fashion Valley - 7007 Friars Road Unit 945
orange starNo Reviews
7007 Friars Road Unit 945 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Fin and Lime - Fin & Lime
orange starNo Reviews
5664 Mission Center Rd Suite #402 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
El Tianguis - Mission Valley
orange starNo Reviews
7995 Civita Blvd San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Grater Grilled Cheese
orange star4.4 • 3,478
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston