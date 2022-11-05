Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Grater Grilled Cheese

167 Reviews

$$

120 5th St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic 5
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Avocado Grilled Cheese

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese - Build Your Own

Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
Basic 5

Basic 5

$8.99

Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Philly Grilled Cheese

The Philly Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Our Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, and diced Pickles.

Veggie Grilled Cheese

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Basic5, Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos.

Avocado Grilled Cheese

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carnivore Grilled Cheese

Carnivore Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Arugula, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Avocado.

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.99Out of stock

Chef's Special

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Basic5, Pastrami, Chopped Pickles, Deli Mustard.

Burgers

Grater Cheeseburger

Grater Cheeseburger

$9.99

100% Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with Cheddar cheese, Tomato, Lettuce , Onions and your choice of Aioli.

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger

$12.99

100% Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Pollo Burger

Pollo Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken on a brioche bun with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and your choice of Aioli.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.99

100% Impossible plant-based Patty on a brioche bun with Deli Mustard, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños.

Loaded Fries

Lobster Fries

Lobster Fries

$12.99

Our Pommes Frites with melted Cheese topped with Butter fried Lobster and Krab. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Country Fries

Country Fries

$9.99

Our Pommes Frites topped with Applewood Bacon, Cheese and Garnished with fresh Chives with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

Our Pomme Frites topped with Fried Chicken, melted Five Cheese Blend and Buffalo spice sauce. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onion.

Loaded Mac n Cheese

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$12.99

Cavatappi Pasta Tossed with a Sherry Wine Bechamel Sauce, Lobster, Krab & our 5 Cheese Blend garnished with Parsley.

Country Mac

Country Mac

$9.99

Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Parsley & Ranch

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$10.99

with Buffalo Fried Chicken

Mushroom & Truffle Mac

Mushroom & Truffle Mac

$9.99

Our Signature creamy Mac N Cheese loaded with Bechamel Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sautéed Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Crispy Onions & Parsley.

Birria Mac

$13.99Out of stock

Sides

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$2.99

Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque

Pommes Frites Side

Pommes Frites Side

$4.19

Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.

Mac n Cheese Side

Mac n Cheese Side

$3.99

our famous 5 Cheese Mac!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries

House Salad Side

House Salad Side

$3.49

Romaine with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

$2.99

Gluten Free - Non GMO

Grater Pickle

Grater Pickle

$0.25

Our Signature Pickle Spear sprinkled with Chili Flakes

Coleslaw Side

$2.99

Shredded Cabbage & Carrots with our creamy slaw dressing

Consome

$3.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Classic Caesar Salad made with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons. Original recipe from Tijuana.

Grater House Salad

Grater House Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese served with Champagne Vinaigrette.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

A smaller version of our Basic5, cut diagonally of course! Served with Kettle Sea Salt Chips & Apple Juice.

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with a slice of Colby Jack cheese. All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Ham. Comes with Apple Juice & Chips.

Beverages

Pepsi 12oz Can

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.99
Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99
Bottled Water (20oz)

Bottled Water (20oz)

$3.50
Bambucha Hibiscus 12oz Can

Bambucha Hibiscus 12oz Can

$3.99
Dr Pepper 12ozCan

Dr Pepper 12ozCan

$1.99
AW Root Beer 12oz Can

AW Root Beer 12oz Can

$1.99
Arizona Arnold Palmer LITE 23oz Can

Arizona Arnold Palmer LITE 23oz Can

$2.99
C2O Coconut Water 17.5oz Can

C2O Coconut Water 17.5oz Can

$3.99

Dessert

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries loaded with Toasted Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Syrup & crushed Graham Crackers.

Grilled PB&J

Grilled PB&J

$6.99

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Preserves in our toasted Sourdough

Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie

$2.50

Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs

Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto Brownie

$3.00

Cage-Free Eggs Non GMO Sustainably Sourced Peruvian Chocolate

Grater Sauces & Spreads

Grater Ketchup

$0.50

Our signature seasoned ketchup. Made from scratch in house.

Pale Ale Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Creamy Aioli with Chipotle peppers and Pale Ale Beer.

Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Creamy Aioli mixed with nut-free Pesto.

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Creamy Aioli with slow roasted garlic.

Deli Mustard

$0.50

Deli Style brown mustard.

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce

Sriracha

$0.50

The famous red rooster hot sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Making the World a Better Place one Grilled Cheese at a Time!

Website

Location

120 5th St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Grater Grilled Cheese image
Grater Grilled Cheese image
Grater Grilled Cheese image

Similar restaurants in your area

Longboard Restaurant & Pub on Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
217 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Surf City Ale House
orange star4.4 • 5
301 Main St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.6 • 103
16446 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston