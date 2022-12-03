Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grater Grilled Cheese

review star

No reviews yet

5553 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Grilled Cheese
Basic 5
The Philly Grilled Cheese

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese- Build Your Own

Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
Basic 5

Basic 5

$8.99

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Veggie Grilled Cheese

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Basic5, Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Jalapenos.

Avocado Grilled Cheese

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.

The Philly Grilled Cheese

The Philly Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Arugula & our Pesto Aioli

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Our Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, and diced Pickles.

Carnivore Grilled Cheese

Carnivore Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli

Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Chef's Specials

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Basic5, Pastrami, Chopped Pickles & Deli Mustard.

Burgers

Grater Cheeseburger

Grater Cheeseburger

$9.99

100% Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with Cheddar cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions and your choice of Aioli.

Pollo Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken on a brioche bun with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and your choice of Aioli.

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger

$12.99

100% Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Impossible Burger

$12.99

100% Impossible plant-based Patty on a brioche bun with Deli Mustard, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños.

Loaded Fries

Our Signature Pommes Frites with Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese and Parsley. Includes 2 Aiolis of your choice.
Country Fries

Country Fries

$9.99

Our Pommes Frites topped with Applewood Bacon, Cheese and Garnished with fresh Chives with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

Our Pomme Frites topped with Fried Chicken, melted Five Cheese Blend and Buffalo spice sauce. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onions.

Lobster Fries

Lobster Fries

$12.99

Our Pommes Frites with melted Cheese topped with Butter fried Lobster and Krab. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Loaded Mac n Cheese

Mushroom & Truffle Mac

Mushroom & Truffle Mac

$9.99Out of stock

Our Signature Creamy Mac N Cheese loaded with Bechamel Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sautéed Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Crispy Onions & Parsley.

Country Mac

Country Mac

$9.99Out of stock

Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Parsley & Ranch

Buffalo Mac

$10.99Out of stock

with Buffalo Fried Chicken

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$12.99

Cavatappi Pasta Tossed with a Bechamel Sauce, our 5 Cheese Blend and garnished with Parsley.

Birria Mac

$13.99Out of stock

Sides

Tomato Soup

$2.99

Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque

Pommes Frites Side

Pommes Frites Side

$4.19

Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.

Mac n Cheese Side

Mac n Cheese Side

$3.99

our 5 Cheese Mac!

Sweet Potato Fries Side

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.49

Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries.

House Salad Side

$2.99

Romaine with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

$1.99

Gluten Free - Non GMO

Grater Pickle

$0.25

Our signature Pickle Spear seasoned with Crushed Chili Flakes

Coleslaw Side

$2.99

Shredded Cabbage and Carrots with our creamy slaw dressing

Consome

$3.99

Salads

Grater House Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese served with Champagne Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Classic Caesar Salad made with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons. Original recipe from Tijuana.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

A smaller version of our Basic5, cut diagonally of course! Served with Kettle Sea Salt Chips & Apple Juice.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with a slice of Colby Jack cheese. All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Ham. Comes with Apple Juice & Chips.

Dessert

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries loaded with Toasted Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Syrup & Crushed Graham Crackers.

Grilled PB&J

$7.99

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Preserves in our toasted Sourdough

Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie

$2.50

Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto Brownie

$3.00

Beverages

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Pepsi Zero Sugar 20oz Bottle

$2.99

RockStar 16oz Can

$3.49

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea 18.5oz Bottle

$2.99

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Gatorade Lemon-Lime 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Bubly Lime 16oz Can

$2.99

Bubly Strawberry 16oz Can

$2.99

Water 20oz Bottle

$1.99

Voss Water 27oz Glass Bottle

$4.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.99

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.99

Bambucha Hibiscus 120z Can

$3.99

Dr Pepper 12oz Can

$1.99

AW Root Beer 12oz Can

$1.99

Arizona Arnold Palmer LITE 23oz Can

$2.99

C2O Coconut Water 17.5oz Can

$3.99

PowerAde Mountain Berry 20oz

$2.99

Grater Sauces & Spreads

Grater Ketchup

$0.50

Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Deli Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Catering Menu

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese Platter

$65.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Platter

$75.00

Caesar Salad Platter

$35.00

5 Cheese Mac & Cheese Platter

$45.00

Tomato Basil Bisque Platter

$12.00

Kettle Chips Sea Salt

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Grilled PB&J

$7.99

Private Event Catering $14pp

$14.00

Private Event Catering Kids $10pp

$10.00

Lobster Add-On $3

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Making the world a GRATER place, one Grilled Cheese at a time!

Location

5553 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Levant Mediterranean Restaurant and Catering - 5527 Hollywood Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5527 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
La Despensa - 1370 North St. Andrews Place
orange starNo Reviews
1370 North Saint Andrew's Place Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
ixlb DimSum Eats
orange starNo Reviews
5900 West Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Ronnie's Kickin + Cocktails - 5936 Sunset Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5936 Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Magari
orange starNo Reviews
6115 Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Noodle World Jr. - Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 500
6118 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston