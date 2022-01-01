Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Gratiot Huddle 31327 Gratiot

219 Reviews

$

31327 Gratiot

Roseville, MI 48066

50/50 Raffle

50/50 Drawing will take place at 2:00am, tickets can be purchased until 1:30am.
50/50 Raffle Tickets

50/50 Raffle Tickets

$5.00+

Bring in the New Year with some New Cash

Case of Hennessy

Case of Hennessy

$50.00+

We're raffling of a case of 12 Bottles of Hennessy VS

Casamigos Bundle

Casamigos Bundle

$30.00+

Casamigos Tequila Bundle (1) Casamigos Tequila Blanco 750mL (1) Casamigos Tequila Reposado 750mL (1) Casamigos Tequila Anejo 750mL (1) Casamigos Tequila Mezcal 750mL

DON JULIO TEQUILA COLLECTION

DON JULIO TEQUILA COLLECTION

$30.00+

ncludes one bottle each of: Don Julio Blanco (750mL) Don Julio Reposado (750mL) Don Julio Añejo (750mL) Don Julio 70 Añejo Claro (750mL)

Case of Tito’s

Case of Tito’s

$10.00+

We're raffling of a case of 12 Bottles of Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bottle Remy Martin

Bottle Remy Martin

$5.00+

1 Bottle of Remy Martin Cognac VSOP

Bottle Remy Martin X O Excellence

Bottle Remy Martin X O Excellence

$15.00+

1 Bottle of Remy Martin XO Cognac

Bottle Don Julio 1942

Bottle Don Julio 1942

$15.00+

1 Bottle of Don Julio 1942 750ml

Case of Pink Moscato

Case of Pink Moscato

$5.00+

We're raffling of a case of 12 Bottles of Pink Moscato 750ml

Case Variety Wine

Case Variety Wine

$5.00+

Five bottles of red wine Five bottles of white wine Two sparkling wines

Huddle Gift Card

Huddle Gift Card

$2.00+

100 Gift Card

ViP Booth

Booth

Booth

$161.30+

Express Entry Booth (accommodates up to 5 people) 1 Bottle of Champagne 1 Bottle of Liquor Hors D’oeuvre Platter

VIP Booth Package

VIP Booth Package

$500.00+

$1,000 ( gratuity included) 1 Bottle of Belaire Champagne 1 Dedicated Waiter 1 Bottle of Liquor ( Your Selection of Titos, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Jameson, Jack Daniels, Hendrick's, Ciroc,) 4 Complimentary Coat check 4 VIP Drink Wristbands ( 4- Hours) Hors D’oeuvre Platter

ViP Table

VIP Table

VIP Table

$200.00+

Table (accommodates up to 8 people) 1 Bottle of Champagne 1 Bottle of Liquor Hors D’oeuvre Platter

VIP Table Package

VIP Table Package

$500.00+

1 Bottle of Belaire Champagne 1 Bottle of Moët Champagne 1 Bottle of Liquor ( Your selection of Hennessy, Remy VSOP, Patron, Casamigos, Don Julio, D'usse, Titos, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Jameson, Jack Daniels, Hendrick's, Ciroc ) 1 Dedicated Waiter 8 VIP Drink Wristbands ( 4- Hours) 8 Complimentary Coat check Hors d'oeuvres Platter Severed Family Style Meal

Bottles

Belaire

$100.00

Veuve

$100.00

Moet

$100.00

Meal Options

Meal Prep 10

$10.00

Meal Prep 20

$20.00

Meal Prep 15

$15.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

31327 Gratiot, Roseville, MI 48066

Directions

Gratiot Huddle image
Gratiot Huddle image
Gratiot Huddle image

