VARA Juice - Express Gratiot Trailer
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Visit our new Smoothie Trailer at the Family Donuts parking lot and order your favorite smoothies online for quick and convenient pickup. Treat yourself today!
Location
13231 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, MI 48066
